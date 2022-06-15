News Ticker

GOP Flips 84%-Hispanic Texas District: First Mexican-Born Woman Elected to Congress

June 15, 2022 Winter Watch Around the Web, Politics, US News 0

By Tyler Durden | 15 June 2022

ZERO HEDGE — In another grim omen for Democrats bracing for an epic November midterm smackdown, the Republican party has flipped a once-solid-blue and 84%-Hispanic district in South Texas.

In a special election to fill a seat vacated by the incumbent’s resignation, Republican Mayra Flores topped Democrat Dan Sanchez. Flores leads 51% to 43%, with over 95% of the vote tallied as this report is written.

Flores will be the first Republican to represent that part of Texas since 1870 — that’s over 150 years. She also becomes America’s first Mexican-born congresswoman.

Her Texas 34th District provides a window on a monumental sea change among Hispanic voters. Consider the trend in presidential victory margins there over the last three elections:

  • 2012: Barack Obama +23%
  • 2016: Hillary Clinton +22%
  • 2020: Joe Biden +4%

In November, that trend won’t be confined to the Lone Star state: Nationwide, only 24% of Hispanic voters approve of Biden’s performance, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week. […]

                    
 

