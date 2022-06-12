Food Collapse as Key Driver for New Underworld Order Revolution

One insight from reading Nesta Webster’s “World Revolution: The Plot Against Civilization” — and in writing my article “Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part I: A Deep Dive into Revolutionary History with Nesta Webster and James Billington” — was the template of social chaos and disorder that was hurled onto the population of France between 1789 and 1796.

At the time, The Social Circle formed the inner ruling core of the 6,000-member Friends of Truth, a self-conscious, self-proclaimed, power-seeking intellectual elite composed of “superior intelligences” who advocated “permanent insurrection” on behalf of universal social “equality” and “direct democracy.” A standard pattern — elitist egalitarianism — was thus established, to be imitated and refined by dictatorial aspirants for centuries to come.

Remember the spectacle of Biden’s inauguration? The women were all dressed up like it was from the set of the “Hunger Games.” And now look. Food and fuel shortages, inflation and sub-zero kakistocracy-inflicted utter chaos. They told us ahead of time. #DeathCult

Long before Pol Pot, Bill Gates, George Soros, the Bolsheviks and “Hunger Games,” Webster explained that revolutionaries, including the Weishaupt Illumanists, declared that education would only be of the most primitive kind. To level society, they then closed down the schools and burned libraries in 1793. By the end of 1794, public education in France didn’t exist.

It doesn’t take a vivid imagination to envision similar closure schemes being defacto deployed in the chaos. The Lugenpresse refers to this as “supply chain disruptions.”

The goal of the discordian Satanists and Frankists is to reduce civilization in its entirety and allow the human race to sink to the level of the jungle, a jungle in which the only law is the strong over the weak, and the only incentive is struggle for material needs.

Similar to the hara-kiri stimulus bankruptcy measures, the rich — who had made fortunes in war profiteering and army contracting — reveled in luxury. There was a systematic attempt to create exploitable non-organic grievances often through tricks and staged deceptions. This same method in our world is in full ascendancy.

The current iteration of the French Social Circle are the rantings of Saul Alinsky, Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven, which include the philosophy of disorganizing to reorganize and tearing down to rebuild. A key theorem of Alinsky, Cloward and Piven involves “overwhelming the system” until it snaps.

About France, Webster wrote, “The conspirators blocked food supplies and held up National Assembly reforms. On July 22, 1789, a [false flag] incident called the ‘Great Fear’ was instigated whereby unknown ‘messengers’ arrived in towns all over France calling on the people to arm themselves as ‘brigands are coming.’” Then, under a false edict from the King, they were instructed to burn the chateauxs.

At the same time in 1789, Masonic plotters purchased and hoarded grain, thus setting off hunger in critical parts of France, such as Paris.

The modern-day template of the Great Fear is Lugenpresse-driven paranoia about catching a cold and now monkeypox. The tactics are shifting “somehow” to food shortages. As in the 1789 Great Fear, workers are reluctant to return to work. As a result, the meat processors between the producer and the consumer are being throttled down. Livestock prices have dropped precipitously even though the price of processed meat has gone up.

From July 2021 to April 2022, TWENTY-FIVE food and fertilizer plants and storage buildings across America were destroyed by fire. The largest egg plant in America burned to the ground last week. It would be revealing to dig deeper to determine if provocateurs and agitators are behind this. I suspect so.

This and plant closures are ongoing. In 2013, WH Group (formerly known as Shuanghui International Holdings) purchased Smithfield for $4.7 billion. Including debt, the deal valued the firm at $7.1 billion, then the largest acquisition of a U.S. company by a Chinese business. Nothing to see here, move along?

Smithfield Foods announced it is closing the majority of its operation in Beaver County. The company is the county’s largest employer, and the closing will affect more than 250 jobs, county officials noted. https://t.co/PeBkYVG4QZ — KSL (@KSLcom) June 10, 2022

Accordingly, bottlenecks and shortages develop. China has been ground zero for this of late.

The self-inflicted coup de grace has been to put sanctions on one of the largest producers of agriculture, fertilizer and energy, namely Russia.

And, yes, Russia and China are retaliating as they consider this hot war. Russia’s policy, and I suspect China’s policy, can be gleaned from Sergey Glazyev, the key economic aide of Vladimir Putin. He outlined a plan for “undermining the economic strength of the U.S.” Glazyev believes that the only way to make the U.S. give up its plans of continuing a new Cold War is to crash the dollar system and expose the rot inside.

Glazyev specifically targets the central scheme of the U.S. war machine: the Fed’s printing press. Putin’s adviser proposes the creation of a “broad anti-dollar alliance” of countries willing and able to drop the dollar from international trade. Requiring rubles from Europeans for Russian energy is a key step. Glazyev advocates treating positions in dollar-denominated instruments like junk securities requiring full collateral. Once that happens, it’s lights out and a full-fledged financial crisis and rout.

Russian ruble is stronger now than before the Ukraine crisis.

Not helping the U.S. cause in this Hot War is that some of its psychopathic masters are willing to pull the plug on Americazuela for personal gain, as I have discussed in my various “reveal” posts. These psychopaths — who I have labelled Sub-Zeros, kakistocrats and 5th Columnists — have no national loyalty. It’s just business for them.