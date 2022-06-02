Britain’s Genocidal Starvation of the Irish — or So-Called ‘Potato Famine’

“A Celt will soon be as rare on the banks of the Shannon as the red man on the banks of Manhattan.” — London Times 1846 editorial
One of the greatest cover ups and frauds ever perpetrated is the true story of the Irish Starvation, or genocide. In hidden history, it’s more commonly referred to by the highly misleading “Irish Potato Famine.” With the Crime Syndicate seemingly orchestrating global hunger and starvation a review of the Irish hidden history is in order.
Basic research shows that the British sent an army into Ireland after a potato blight and aggressively removed enormous quantities of food stuffs from Ireland for use in England. Additionally, the potato blight was present in Europe at the time, which allowed “merchants” and speculators to profit from higher food prices there.
Accordingly, as food was removed, somewhere around 2 million (Fogarty- Chapter 6, The Murder Toll, of my Ireland 1845-1850: the Perfect Holocaust, and Who Kept it “Perfect,) Irish died and were buried in unconsecrated graves around the country. No one knows all the precise locations, as the cover-up artists ignored the mass burial sites scattered around Ireland. Some were dumped at sea. But the following map shows the mass graves of Ireland and the British occupational lock down. This was birddogged on-the-ground research and interviews with locals conducted by author Chris Fogarty.
The Irish Starvation represents two fundamental reasons for a strong nation rooted in blood and soil. Irish land had been looted and stolen from the Irish farmers by large British interests tied to international finance. In laissez faire capitalism, such as existed in the mid-19th century — and to a large extent globally today– food went to the highest bidder. Once tenant farmers were under the gun to feed their own families and kin, distressed sales of higher-value foods such as cattle occurred and fell into the hands of merchants.
Ireland’s diet since pre-history has been meat, dairy products, grains, fruit and vegetables; only later supplemented by potatoes. Central to its ancient legends are its livestock, reaping hooks, flails, querns and grain-kilns and -mills. The many Connacht grain-kilns and mills shown on the Irish Ordnance Survey Map of 1837-1841 operated continually prior to and during the Starvation, and subsequent to it until the 1940s. Therefore, the story of the potato blight as the cause of mass starvation is quite secondary and a misdirection.
According to the historian Cecil Woodham-Smith, foreign landlords regarded the land as simply a source of income, from which as much as possible was to be extracted. With the Irish “brooding over their discontent in sullen indignation” (in the words of the Earl of Clare), the countryside was largely viewed by landlords as a hostile place in which to live, and absentee ownership was common. Some landlords visited their property only once or twice in a lifetime, if ever. The rents from Ireland were generally remitted out of Ireland, resulting in a capital slash-and-burn stripping operation.
Indeed, it was England that was overdependent on potatoes, not Ireland. Ireland’s difficulty was that the Irish didn’t own their own land. They only produced off of it as tenants. As starvation threatened all of the British Isles, a Times of London editorial of Sept. 30, 1845, warned, “In England the two main meals of a working man’s day now consists of potatoes.”
England’s potato dependence was excessive and reckless. Grossly over-populated relative to its food supply, England faced famine unless it could import vast amounts of alternative food. But it didn’t grab merely Ireland’s surplus food, or enough Irish food to save England. It took more, for profit and to exterminate the people of Ireland.
Some of following excerpts come from “Ireland 1845-1850: The Perfect Holocaust, and Who Kept it ‘Perfect'” by Chris Fogarty. This suppressed book is very difficult to locate, but is available in Dublin from johnrobinsonimports@eircom.net and in the States from fogartyc@att.net
There is a good Red Ice interview with the author. Joe Atwill and Tim Kelly separately explored the role of Freemasonry in this crime and other skulduggery.
Queen Victoria’s economist Nassau Senior gloated that existing policies “will not kill more than one million Irish in 1848, and that will scarcely be enough to do much good.”
When an eyewitness urged a stop to the genocide-in-progress, Treasury Chief Charles Trevelyan replied, “We must not complain of what we really want to obtain.” Trevelyan insisted that all reports of starvation were exaggerated, until 1847. By then, several million were dead. He then declared it ended and refused entry to the American food relief ship Sorciére.
While Trevelyan was lying through his pie hole, the Waterford Harbor British Army commissariat officer wrote to him on April 24, 1846: “The barges leave Clonmel once a week for this place, with the export supplies under convoy which, last Tuesday, consisted of two guns, 50 cavalry and 80 infantry escorting them on the banks of the Suir as far as Carrick.” While its people starved, the Clonmel district exported annually, along with its other farm produce, approximately 60,000 pigs in the form of cured pork.
Thomas Carlyle, an influential British essayist and supposed “enlightened” man, wrote, “Ireland is like a half-starved rat that crosses the path of an elephant. What must the elephant do? Squelch it — by heavens — squelch it.” And a Times headline on Sept. 2, 1846, and again in 1848, read “Total annihilation.”
Ireland starved because its food, from 40 to 70 shiploads per day, was removed at gunpoint by 12,000 British constables reinforced by the British militia, battleships, excise vessels, Coast Guard and by 200,000 British soldiers (100,000 at any given moment). Ultimately, Britain seized from Ireland’s producers tens of millions of livestock; tens of millions of tons of flour, grains, meat, poultry and dairy products; enough to sustain 18 million persons. This was similar to the operation these goons conducted in Bangladesh in 1943. Personally, this is hard to write, as I have over half English (Cavaliers) and Scots Ulster blood, although they got out of this predatory-parasite hellhole earlier.
Par for the course, the Public Records Office British regiments’ “Daily Activity Reports” of 1845 to 1850 have “gone missing.” Those records include each regiment’s cattle drives and grain-cart convoys it escorted at gunpoint from the Irish districts assigned to it. Also “missing” are the receipts issued by the British army commissariat officers in every Irish port tallying the cattle and tonnage of foodstuff removed, and likewise the export lading manifests.
The toll from conventional “historians” has been put at one million genocided during this period, but in reality it is much more. After being evicted and without shelter or food, the Irish tended to weaken and end up in poorhouses, where they died in droves. They were then disposed of in mass graves. This kept the dirty work somewhat out of public view. People just disappeared. The performance of the Catholic Church was spotty. In fact, few clergy died. Other starving Irish ended up in squalor and without assistance in hostile Liverpool. A contingent of perhaps a million with better resources managed to escape to America and elsewhere.
John Mitchel, an Irish Nationalist and Patriot, Stands Tall as a Man of Honor During the Irish Starvation
John Mitchel (1815-1875) was a Irish Protestant and nationalist. He was derided as Papist Mitchel for his championing of all Irish through his newspaper The United Irishman. He was also dismissed by TPTB as an exaggerating firebrand and traitor during this period.
Mitchel was a fierce critic of international finance capitalism, which he blamed for The Great Hunger. His Jail Journal is one of Irish nationalism’s most famous texts. He wrote in 1846, as the death toll mounted:
“They behold their own wretched food melting in rottenness off the face of the earth, and they see heavy-laden ships, freighted with the yellow corn their own hands have sown and reaped, spreading all sail for England; they see it and with every grain of that corn goes a heavy curse.”
He openly criticized the so-called famine policy of the government and could see nothing in it but a machination, deliberately devised and skillfully worked, for the entire subjugation of the island — the slaughter of one portion of the people and the pauperization of the rest. This is standard New World Order-Shock Doctrine methodology still going on today.
He came to the conclusion that “the whole system ought to be met with resistance at every point, and the means for this would be extremely simple; namely, a combination among the people to obstruct and render impossible the transport and shipment of Irish provisions; to refuse all aid to its removal; to destroy the highways; to prevent everyone, by intimidation, from daring to bid for grain and cattle if brought to auction under ‘distress.'” Unfortunately, the Irish people were too weak and hungry to resist and the Church sat on its hands.
Using his newspaper as his pulpit, Mitchel called for resistance against British rule in Ireland through non-payment of rents and by preventing the export of food from the country. He became the most vocal in highlighting how the British, in his opinion, deliberately exasperated and mismanaged the starvation to reduce (aka genocide) the population (which the British Government considered to have a surplus).
Mitchel’s Excellent Nationalist Manifesto for Every Nation
Mitchel opposed alien ownership of Irish lands and declared that the Irish people had a distinct and indefeasible right to their country and to all the moral and material wealth and resources thereof, to possess, to govern the same, for their own use, maintenance, comfort and honor, as a distinct sovereign state; that it was within their power and their manifest duty to make good and exercise that right; that the life of one peasant was as precious as the life of one nobleman or gentleman; that the property of the farmers and laborers of Ireland was as sacred as the property of all the noblemen and gentlemen in Ireland, and also immeasurably more valuable.
For publishing his views about the British Empire’s crimes against his people, Mitchel was arrested in 1848 and his paper shuttered. He was then hauled before a star chamber and sentenced for sedition to 18 years of hard labor in Devil’s Island, Tasmania. In 1853, he managed to escape and went to America, where he supported the Confederacy. He returned home to Ireland for a few years before his death in 1875.
The following video is a great tribute song to Mitchel. It has shockingly few views, but I must say that it brought a tear to my eye.
Postscript about the famine in Scotland:
A distinction to add this discussion of the exploitative alien landlord system of Ireland was the comparison to Scotland which had the same system. But in Scotland’s case the rich landlord’s (lords) were not foreign but were related by blood and soil to their tenents. This bound them to treat their kin honorably and offer relief out of their personal wealth when famine threatened.
The Wikipedia page on Highland clearance is well researched and has this important note:
Essentially the Scottish Highland landlords were bankrupted and had no hope of maintaining the system. But still it notes their sense of clan and blood obligation:
“Ireland’s misfortune created a philanthropic awareness that meant that the relief effort could be quickly mobilized for the Highlands before large numbers of people had died. The richer landlords were able to fund their own famine relief for their tenants. Others, though, were bankrupted by buying the necessary food.”
This complements Russ Winter’s earlier piece, linked in the sidebar, on the British – Churchill starvation of millions in India.
It’s notable that to this day, Ireland’s population still has not recovered, the two Irelands having around 5.5 million people now, whilst estimated at 8 million plus 200 years ago.
Without denying British malice & cruelty to the Irish, it seems that Ireland also represents another kind of recurring human tragedy, population over-reach after destroying an earlier, more sustainable mixed environment that was heavily forested, but the trees of ancient Ireland are largely gone now. After the 1800s famines described above, the forbidden-to-use-contraception Catholic Irish began to control births by a practice of very late marriage.
Tragic too that more than a century after the 1916 Easter rebellion against the British, Ireland is still not united … which may happen soon thanks to Brexit. Northern Ireland also poses an Israel-related scenario regarding the ethics of self-determination… the Protestant, pro-UK ‘Northern Irish’ are descendants of colonial settlers planted there under typical British ‘divide & rule’ imperial policies.
We have similar things going on today, in how Morocco is planting huge numbers of Moroccans in the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara, in order to sway a future ‘vote’ on self-determination there, the Moroccans overwhelming the tribal natives in numbers.
Arguably, there is a deeper level of ‘self-determination’, beyond merely counting heads that merely show the ‘facts on the ground’ at the moment (Israeli settlers or whatever). Non-ZIonist rebel Jew & chess master Bobby Fischer, famously said that not only should the Israelis give their land back to the Palestinians, but that North Americans needed to consider giving their continent back to the ‘red man’.
I agree with the Palestinian part—-Back to Russia, Poland, Belarus,Ukraine and Brooklyn— but as my father told me as far as the American Indian—–“History happens, we lost. Son, do not live in anger. It only destroys you and not them”. Not happening nor should it. Too many years and too many inbreeding with the Europeans. It is what it is and it’s not gonna change unless we continue to import 3rd worlders who will eventually destroy us all. That seems to be the plan here and Europe as well. Look at Sweden, Germany, Ireland, France et al. Done. Toast.
This brief book review addresses the rapid Irish population growth prior to the disaster, stimulated by exogenous politico-economic factors.
https://mises.org/system/tdf/qjae3_2_8.pdf?file=1&type=document
Also:
https://mises.org/library/what-caused-irish-potato-famine
Needless to say, the case for the English paying reparations to the Irish is a million times stronger than the holo-fairytale case for the Germans paying tribute to the Jews. And it should be demanded in arrears, back to 1845.
Outstanding article, Russ. This is what great writing looks like. If journalistic prizes were awarded for merit, you would win them all.
The British and especially The Crown are a disgusting inbred lot. In 1930 or so the United States of America almost went to war with them. The Red War or close to it was it’s name–never taught. I wish we had and treated them the way they treated The Irish and Palestine’s today. Genocide in plain site. A disgrace. Crimes Against Humanity.
Oh, and they need to get the hell out of Ireland—–ALL OF IT or we should remove them by force. I’ve been close to Belfast and Northern “Ireland” but wouldn’t go into it. They disgust me. Rude, arrogant and piggish. They are not “Irish” by a long shot. GET OUT!
Correct–they are in fact Scots-Irish. When Catholic Mary Queen of Scots took over(supposedly) is when the Protestant Scots-Irish moved to Ulster. And the royalty and aristocrats in England exploited both Irish and Scots-Irish.
“War Plan Red”, interesting, thanks for the tip…
eXCELLENT ARTICLE, VERY WELL WRITTEN! These days we still haven’t recovered our numbers! Thousands of young, educated Irish men and women have emigrated again since 2008 whilst our neo-Marxist governments insist on continuing to import cheap labour from not just Eastern Europe but way beyond the EU and we are told we are “lazy” , “don’t want to work” and “racist”! The latest move to genocide the Gael out of Eirrean is the aggressive push to repeal or 8th Amendment, which protects the lives of both mothers and unborn children equally.Our sodomite,non-Christian, unelected pretender of a Taoiseach and his equally sodomite,pagan and ANTI-Christian so-called Minster for Children want to legalise abortion for any reason up to 12 weeks and then up to birth for so-called fatal foetal abnormality,making the legislation more murderous and eugenic even than Britain’s! Please pray for us that we save our 8th Amendment and let me assure you, the pro-life side is going all out to win this battle and we are winning more and more people to the fight for life, so we’re not completely defeated YET! Erin g bragh!!!
Yes, great and very enlightening article. Somehow it still amazes me that the only so called “history” we have shoved down our throats on a daily basis is that of evil Nazis and the really unproven holocaust. I can turn on my TV right now and can find a program on either subject. Any other history of man’s inhumanity to his fellow man is nowhere to be found.
When you’re tired enough of the lies on tv, do an experiment- invert their stories. I reckon doing so will get you closer to the truth. Here’s two questions- how much better do you think this world would be if the USA just stayed out of WW2? What about if they’d have come in on the axis’s side? The truth is that either scenario would likely have ended the city of London’s control of international finance, and by extension made the world a better place for everyone in it. There was no industrial murder factories anywhere operated by Germany. Just work camps, whose prisoners became more emaciated and typhus ridden due to the illegal war crime bombings of supply lines by the allies. Hitler is hated by international finance, and their owned msm, because he started an interest free currency and demonstrated the advantages of debt free currency better than anyone else in modern history. Lincoln, jfk, khaddaffi etc hardly got their debt free currencies off the ground before biting the dust. Germany started issuing debt free currency during a huge depression, in 2 years they were the best performing economy in the world, in 5 they were literally a world superpower. If the bankers didn’t foment war on Germany quickly, their “money out of thin air backed by debt” ponzi scheme would have folded in less than 20 years, and the world would be a much better place.
The Irish genocide by “famine” took place two centuries after the first Irish genocide perpetrated by the Jew boot-licker and sniveling slavish sycophant Oliver Cromwell, who murdered Charles I with the help of Jewish finance and allowed those parasites back into England.
Cromwell carried out a murderous rampage against the Irish and all things Catholic, reflecting his masters’ visceral hatred of the true religion that for 1000 years had preached the truth about the Jew, and prevented them from ever getting their filthy claws too deep into Christian Europe.
Barely 40 years after the murder of Charles I for “treason”, the Jews who had now thoroughly infested British politics, plotted to dethrone James II because he was Catholic and too close to Catholic France.
Well, as we know, they succeeded in the “Glorious Revolution” of 1688 and a century later they smashed Catholic France in the French Revolution. England was the beachhead the Jews used from which to destroy Catholic France. This is little written about, but the French Revolution could not have happened without the Jewish foothold in England a century earlier.
The Whigs, we are told, feared Catholic succession. Instead we got Jewish succession and a Jewish Europe.
Parasites do not love their host. They fattened Europe up for the slaughter of the World Wars – more than 100 million Christians senselessly butchered over lies. It was a culling operation.
Notice how they glorify their successes – The removal of a Catholic monarch was the “Glorious” Revolution. The slaughter of 35 million European Christians in WWI made it the “Great” War, not least because it led immediately to WWII and the massacre of 60-70 million more.
Now, through their control of the EU, they are sending in waves of African and Middle Eastern “refugees” into the heart of Europe to destroy what’s left of its Christian identity.
And through it all they project their perversions and sins onto their victims.
Their “holy” book, the Talmud, is graphically elitist and racist like no other. Non-Jews (goyim) are cattle and sub-human and can be murdered at will. This is practised in Israel against the Palestinians and in the Middle East in general which has become a goy slaughterhouse. Israel is officially the “Jewish” state of Israel. But the same racist sins of the Nazis who comprised not more than 7% of the German population have been imputed against all Germans and all white people by association.
The Talmud permits sex with very young children. Pedophilia, pederasty and child murder is rife in the (Jew and Zionist infested) upper echelons of British and American society, involving judges, politicians and corporate elites. But the public face of pedophilia is (you guessed it) the Catholic Church, which they infiltrated with homosexual communists in the 1950s.
The World has got to wake up or it will be consumed. Christians tried for more than a millennium to accommodate the Jews in various ways. But with the Jews, it is a zero-sum game.
Thank you for this comment! As for the genocide part, it isn’t just Palestinians or using the Nazis as an excuse to promote hatred of whites. Study up on Noahide–Talmudic Jewry want to decapitate all Christians, not just Palestinian ones. And will Christian Zionists go along with this?
It was King Edward I who expelled the Jews from England in 1290 for child sacrifice and usury among other degenerate behavior.
It was the degenerate traitor Oliver Cromwell who allowed them back. After which, the genocide of the Irish began.
The Jews would ultimately enslave thousands of Irish and transport them to Barbados as slaves on plantations. These slave traders were the most degenerate of human waste.
Eventually forcing Irish women to breed with African men to create the first “Mulottos”.
Their justification for this disgusting practice was that African men weren’t intelligent enough to operate the granaries, but the Irish men couldn’t or wouldn’t work as hard as the African men.
In the 1602 the Jews founded the Dutch East India Company which would operate the transatlantic slave trade until 1799. Subsequently the Jews would consolidate the slave trade in America in Newport, RI and Charleston, SC.
https://wethoughttheywerewhite.tumblr.com/
Yep! “They Were White and They Were Slaves” by William Hoffman verifies this…and not just to Barbados–where, since the Irish slaves weren’t used to the heat, these folks were worked to death. So that’s why they started enslaving Africans (with the help of fellow Africans, many being Muslim), then sent the “indentured servants” to what would become the US. Being both Irish and Scots-Irish, I am almost certain some of my ancestors were indentured servants. Blacks want
“reparations” for slavery? They’re not getting a penny from me!
Cromwell WASN’T A TENTH as bad as CATHOLIC ARMIES stomping through the Lowlands (Dutch republics), Germany, and throughout Europe during the Counter-Reformation, where wholesale slaughter of prisoners and genocide massacres were routine.
The CATHOLIC DYNASTS have never gotten very far away from “DIVINE RIGHT OF KINGS,” and Charles I was beheaded, not for losing… but for RE-IGNITING THE CIVIL WAR AFTER he was captured, the Protestants were sick of seeing their friends and family members killed in the prolonged war, now, in particular, because of Charles’ treachery.
It TOOK CROMWELL’S LEADERSHIP to ASSERT THAT PARLIAMENT REIGNED SUPREME OVER the monarch… you know… THE FOUNDATION of AMERICA’s Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights. Today, the JEWS ARE ALLIED WITH THE CATHOLICS… until Trump nominated Kavenaugh, NOT ONE PROTESTANT sat on the supreme court… all either Catholics or Jews! Finally, the Catholic Church WAS ABSOLUTELY COMPLICIT in the IRISH GENOCIDE and – even more pernicious because it is STILL ON-GOING – the COVER-UP even today. IF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH WANTED to MAKE PUBLIC the BRITISH PROTESTANT (and ROTSCHILDS!) OVERLORDS of the SERIAL IRISH GREAT FAMINES, they could certainly do so.
PART 1
Oliver Cromwell — A Profile
In the year 1599 Oliver Cromwell was born into a family which was, for a time, one of the wealthiest and most influential in the area. Educated at Huntingdon grammar school, now the Cromwell Museum, and at Cambridge University, he became a minor East Anglian landowner. He made a living by farming and collecting rents, first in his native Huntingdon, then from 1631 in St. Ives, and from 1636 in Ely. Cromwell’s inheritances from his father, who died in 1617, and later from a maternal uncle, were not great. His income was modest, and he had to support an expanding family — widowed mother, wife and eight children. He ranked near the bottom of the landed elite, the landowning class often labeled “the gentry,” which dominated the social and political life of the county. Until 1640 he played only a small role in local administration, and no significant role in national politics. It was the civil wars of the 1640s which lifted Cromwell from obscurity to power.
Little is known of the first 40 years of his life, as only four of his personal letters survive — along with a summary of a speech that he delivered in 1628. He became an Independent Puritan after seemingly undergoing a religious conversion in the 1630s, taking a generally tolerant view towards the many Protestant sects of his period. While it is claimed that he was an intensely religious man, a self-styled Puritan Moses, and that he fervently believed that JEHOVAH God was guiding his victories, some have questioned that viewpoint.
He was elected Member of Parliament for Huntingdon in 1628, and gained a reputation as a “religious” hothead by promoting radical reform. He was later elected to the Short (1640) and Long (1640–1649) Parliaments for Cambridge. As it turned out, Cromwell was too outspoken for the leaders of the opposition, who ceased to use him as their mouthpiece after the early months of the Long Parliament.
Indeed, though Cromwell shared the grievances of his fellow members over taxes, monopolies, and other burdens imposed on the people, it was his so-called religious beliefs that first brought him into opposition to the king’s government. In November 1641, John Pym and his friends presented to King Charles I a “Grand Remonstrance,” consisting of over 200 clauses, among which was one censuring the bishops “and the corrupt part of the clergy, who cherish formality and superstition” in support of their own “ecclesiastical tyranny and usurpation.” Cromwell declared that, had it not been passed by the House of Commons, he would have sold all he had “the next morning, and never have seen England more.”
The Remonstrance was not accepted by the king, and the gulf between him and his leading critics in the House of Commons widened. A month later Charles vainly attempted to arrest five of them for treason: Cromwell was not yet sufficiently prominent to be among these. But when, in 1642, the king left London to raise an army, and events drifted toward civil war, Cromwell began to distinguish himself — not merely as an outspoken Puritan, but also as a practical man capable of organization and leadership. In July he obtained permission from the House of Commons to allow his constituency of Cambridge to form, and arm, companies for its defense. In August he himself rode to Cambridge to prevent the colleges from sending a valuable shipment of their silver plate to be melted down for the benefit of the king and, as soon as the war began, he enlisted a troop of cavalry in his birthplace of Huntingdon.
He entered the English Civil Wars on the side of the “Roundheads” or Parliamentarians, nicknamed “Old Ironsides”. He demonstrated his ability as a commander and was quickly promoted from leading a single cavalry troop to being one of the principal commanders of the New Model Army, playing an important role under General Sir Thomas Fairfax in the defeat of the Royalist (“Cavalier”) forces. As a captain he made his first appearance with his troops in the closing stages of the Battle of Edgehill (October 23, 1642) where Robert Devereux, 3rd earl of Essex, was commander in chief for Parliament in the first major contest of the war.
Cromwell gained experience in a number of successful actions in East Anglia in 1643 — notably at the Battle of Gainsborough on 28 July. He was subsequently appointed governor of the Isle of Ely, and a colonel in the Eastern Association.
How the Jews Murdered Charles I
Most history students would probably protest the idea that Charles I, king of England (1625-49), was murdered, but they probably do not know the details of how the Jews used Cromwell to trump up charges against the sovereign, and how Dutch Jews were the power behind Cromwell.
We know that, in many Reformed circles, a certain amount of reverence is accorded to Oliver Cromwell, the usurper to the English throne, if for no other reason than he led the Puritans to political victory in the kingdom. They do this despite the fact that Cromwell was a Rosicrucian Mason who was well versed in the Jewish Kabala. Any notion that Cromwell was really a Christian is probably misplaced.
During the 17th century the Jews attempted a comeback through the agency of Oliver Cromwell, who used brutal force to conquer England, and whose military successes owed not to his military genius, but to his superb intelligence network, which always knew the movements of King Charles’ armies. This intelligence was supplied by English traitors and Jewish infiltrators.
One of the more prominent traitors was John Churchill, Duke of Marlborough and ancestor of Winston Churchill, who abandoned service to the king, in favor of a 6,000 pound annual stipend from the Jew Solomon Medina of Holland.
Prior to open hostilities the Jew, Fernandez Carvajal, organized 10,000 operatives to exploit the country’s continuing religious divisions, particularly with the Sabbatean controversy which concerned itself with the question of the observance of the Sabbath.
The Jews had alighted in the Netherlands during the 16th and 17th centuries, from where they financed Cromwell — on the condition that he allow them back into England upon destroying the English monarch. Former South African central banker Stephen Goodson [2] quotes excerpts from correspondence between Cromwell and the Jew Ebenezer Pratt, who promised generous funding in exchange for the aforementioned quid pro quo. The good Mason Cromwell explained that he would need time and circumstances to pull off the murder, and that he would need a way to distance himself from the actual deed — plausible deniability as the CIA likes to state it.
Edomite Jewish bankers from Amsterdam, led by the Jewish financier and army contractor of Cromwell’s New Model Army, Fernandez Carvajal, and assisted by Portuguese Ambassador De Souza, a Marano (secret Jew), saw an opportunity to exploit in the civil unrest led by Oliver Cromwell in 1643. A stable Christian society of ancient traditions, binding the true Judahite Monarchy, Church, State, nobles and people into one solemn bond, was disrupted by Cromwell’s Protestant uprising. The Jews of Amsterdam exploited this civil unrest and made their move. They contacted Oliver Cromwell in a series of letters.
The evidence which ABSOLUTELY convicts Oliver Cromwell of participating in the Jewish Revolutionary Plot was obtained by Lord Alfred Douglas, who edited a weekly review Plain English published by the North British Publishing Co. [3] In an article which appeared in the issue of Sept. 3rd 1921 he explained how his friend, Mr. L. D. Van Valckert of Amsterdam, Holland, had come into possession of a missing volume of records of the Synagogue of Mulheim. This volume had been lost during the Napoleonic wars. The volume contains records of letters written to, and answered by, the Directors of the Synagogue, such as follows:
CROMWELL
Part 2
Cromwell to Ebenezer Pratt of the Mulheim Synagogue in Amsterdam, 16th June 1647:
In return for financial support will advocate [re]admission of Jews to England: This however impossible while [King] Charles living. Charles cannot be executed without trial, adequate grounds for which do not at present exist. Therefore advise that Charles be assassinated, but will have nothing to do with arrangements for procuring an assassin, though willing to help in his escape.
To Oliver Cromwell from Ebenezer Pratt, 12th July 1647:
Will grant financial aid as soon as [King] Charles removed and Jews [re]admitted. Assassination too dangerous. Charles shall be given opportunity to escape: His recapture will make trial and execution possible. The support will be liberal, but useless to discuss terms until trial commences.
The letters between the two conspirators is fascinating because it shows, without question, that two parties were conspiring to destroy a third, evidence of which is enough to demolish the imbecilities of those who deny conspiracies, such as the Jewish Cass Sunstein, who was the Administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs under the Obama administration.
In 1646 King Charles was defeated at Newark and taken into parliamentary custody on November 12th. In the following year, Charles was given the opportunity to escape. Escaping to the Isle of Wight, he began desperate negotiations six months later with the National Kirk elders who had betrayed him. The Presbyterian Scots recognized that their misguided affiliation had greatly assisted the demolition of their own ancient kingly heritage. But, despite their efforts to make amends, it was too late, and the Scots Royalist army was crushed at Preston in August 1648.
King Charles was, of course, recaptured. Historians Hollis and Ludlow, authorities on this chapter of history, are both on record as considering the flight as the stratagem of Cromwell. After King Charles had been recaptured events moved apace. Cromwell had the British Parliament purged of most members he knew were loyal to the monarchy. Notwithstanding this drastic action, when the House sat all night on December 5th, 1648, the majority agreed “That the concessions offered by the king were satisfactory to a settlement.”
Any such settlement would have disqualified Cromwell from receiving the blood-money promised him by the Edomite International Money-Barons through their agent E. Pratt, so Cromwell struck again. He ordered Colonel Pryde to purge Parliament of those members who had voted in favor of a settlement with the King. What then happened is referred to, in school history books, as Pryde’s Purge.
When the purge was finished fifty members remained. They are recorded as The Rump Parliament. They usurped absolute power. On January 9th, 1649, “A High Court of Justice” was proclaimed for the purpose of putting the king of England on trial. Two thirds of the members of the Court were “Levelers” from Cromwell’s Army.
The conspirators couldn’t find an English lawyer who would draw up a criminal charge against King Charles. Carvajal, then, instructed an alien Jew, Isaac Dorislaus, Manasseh Ben Israel’s agent in England, to draw up the indictment upon which King Charles was tried. As a result, Charles was found guilty of the charges leveled against him by the International Jewish money-lenders — not by the people of England.
On January 30th, 1649, he was publicly beheaded in front of the Banqueting House at Whitehall London. The Jewish money-lenders, directed by the High Priests of the Synagogue of Satan, had had their revenge because Edward I had previously expelled the Jews from England. Oliver Cromwell received his blood-money, just as Judas had done with the Messiah.
Here we possibly find the first mention of the Jews overwhelming desire to remove YEHOVAH God’s legally ordained leader of His people Israel. This right of kingship is found in the book of Genesis: “The scepter [a symbol of kingship] shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver from between his feet, until Shiloh comes (49:10).”
After King Charles Death
Writes Prince Michael of Albany:
Without further ado the Scots installed the late King's son, Charles II Stuart, who was crowned at Scone on 1 January 1651. Needless to say, the Puritans violently objected, and in that same year Cromwell defeated the new King at Worcester, whereupon Charles II escaped to France. Scotland was then brought firmly under the rule of Cromwell's kingless Commonwealth, and 280 years of legitimate [Judahite] Stewart/Stuart succession were ruthlessly terminated.
With no one to oppose him, Oliver Cromwell became so powerful that, in 1653, he elected to rule by martial force alone. He dissolved Parliament, and appointed himself "Lord Protector" so that Britain was in the grip of a ruthless military dictator with greater powers than any king had ever known.
Having disposed of Parliament and the monarchy, to substitute them with his own all-powerful army, Cromwell then sought to demolish the Anglican Church as well. At his order, the Common Prayer Book was forbidden, as were the celebrations of Christmas and Easter. His self-styled military Protectorate was more severe than any previous regime, and his puritanical directives lasted throughout the 1650s. Games, sports and entertainment were restricted, dissenters were tortured and banished, houses were sequestrated, punitive taxes were levied, universities were constrained, theatres and inns were closed, freedom of speech was denied....No one was safe, even at home, and any unwitting group of family or friends could be charged with plotting against an establishment that empowered crushing fines to be imposed at will by the soldiers. It was not surprising that people prayed for "a speedy deliverance from the power of the major-generals, and a return to the protection of the Common Law." [4]
After the British Isles were declared a republic and named the Commonwealth, Oliver Cromwell served as the first chairman of the Council of State, the executive body of a one-chamber Parliament. During the first three years following Charles I’s execution, however, he was chiefly absorbed in campaigns against the Royalists in Ireland and Scotland. He also had to suppress a mutiny, inspired by a group known as Levelers, an extremist Puritan party said to be aiming at a “leveling” between rich and poor, in the Commonwealth army.
Detesting the Irish as primitive, savage, and superstitious, Cromwell believed they had carried out a huge massacre of English settlers in 1641. As commander in chief and lord lieutenant, he waged a ruthless campaign against them, though when he refused quarter to most of the garrison at Drogheda near Dublin in September 1649, he wrote that it would “tend to prevent the effusion of blood for the future,…which otherwise cannot but work remorse and regret.”
On his return to London in May 1650, Cromwell was ordered to lead an army into Scotland, where Charles II had been acknowledged as its new king. Fairfax had refused the command so, on June 25, Cromwell was appointed captain general in his place. He felt more tender toward the Scots, most of whom were fellow Puritans, than toward the Catholic Irish. The campaign proved difficult, and during the winter of 1650 Cromwell was taken ill. But he defeated the Scots with an army inferior in numbers at the Battle of Dunbar on September 3, 1650 and, a year later, when Charles II and the Scots advanced into England, Cromwell destroyed that army at Worcester.
This battle ended the Civil Wars.
Beginning in 1655 Cromwell, through his alliance with the Jewish bankers of Amsterdam, and specifically with Menasseh Ben Israel and his brother-in-law David Abravanel Dormido, initiated the resettlement of the Jews in England.
In September 1655 Menasseh ben Israel arrived in London with a delegation, and members of his family, and personally petitioned Cromwell for the readmission of the Jews. Menasseh ben Israel was born in Lisbon in 1604, settled in Amsterdam and became a Rabbi. He was a polymath: author, printer, publisher, bookseller and scholar, who cultivated links with the new Commonwealth regime in England. It was his belief that the Jewish Messiah would only appear when the Jewish people had spread throughout the world. Establishing communities in England would help to bring about that second coming. Menassen ben Israel published a pamphlet in 1651 [5] appealing to Cromwell.
Cromwell met with him and a committee of the Council of State, and it was agreed that a conference should be convened to discuss the issues. The petition requested citizenship, freedom of worship, burial grounds, freedom to trade and the withdrawal of all laws against Jews.
The conference met several times in December 1655 but was, in the end, inconclusive. There was no formal decision to allow readmission, but it was soon evident that the presence of Jews would be more openly tolerated. Cromwell permitted Jews to worship in private as they had done prior to the petitioning, and within months a synagogue and burial ground were allowed.
By 1656 Cromwell made good on his promise to Pratt, but could only do so by smuggling in Jews to England as practically all of the merchant and professional classes, to say nothing of his own government, were staunchly opposed to such actions.
The significance of the mission by Menasseh ben Israel, in achieving the level of toleration reached in 1656, is a continuing discussion. Similarly, Cromwell’s motives for debating the issue openly may not have been the result of any desire for liberty of conscience as understood in the late 19th century or today, but it did lead to a significant advance in Jewish domination in England.
Following the initial resettlement of the Jews in England, the Dutchman William of Orange led another and final invasion of England, also financed by Jews, which permanently established the Hanoverians on the British throne.
CROMWELL
Part 3
William of Orange, the Bank of England, and the Jews
William Stadholder, a rather ordinary Dutch army careerist, had money problems. The Jews saw another opportunity, and through their influence arranged for William’s elevation to Captain General of the Dutch Armed Forces. The next step up the ladder for William was his elevation, by the Jews, to the aristocratic title of William, Prince of Orange.
The Jews then arranged a meeting between William and Mary, the eldest daughter of the Duke of York. The Duke was only one place removed from becoming King of England. In 1677 Princess Mary of England married William Prince of Orange.
To place William upon the throne of England, it was necessary to get rid of both Charles II and the Duke of York, who was slated to become James II of the Stuarts. It is important to note that none of the Stuarts would grant a charter for an English national bank. That is why murder, civil war, and religious conflicts, caused by the Jewish bankers, plagued their reigns.
William of Orange
Because Charles II was now on the throne of England, the Jewish Amsterdam bankers instituted a great financial depression in England of 1674. The unrest caused by this development paved the way for the House of Nassau (the Dutch House of Orange) to seize the throne of England. England made peace with its nemesis, Holland, in 1677. As part of the deal, William of Orange married Mary, daughter of the Duke of York, who became King James II (of England, VII of Scots) when Charles II died in 1685. James now became the only obstacle to William’s taking over the throne of England. The Amsterdam bankers now launched a frenetic campaign of bribing King James II’s leading aristocratic supporters.
The Catholic King James soon irritated the English Protestants, and they were looking for someone to overthrow him. But they didn’t have the resources or the organization to do anything about it. The Jews had both. But they wanted their man on the throne of England — not just any Protestant. What’s interesting, from the point of view of this article, is the price the Jews extracted for their support of William’s invasion of England, Scotland and Ireland.
In 1688 the Jews ordered William, Prince of Orange, to land in England at Torbay. He landed on the shores of Torbay, the same place that the Trojan, Brutus, had landed when he came to establish London as his New Troy about 1,103 B.C. Today there is a statue of William of Orange, in the fishing port of Brixham, to commemorate his arrival near that spot.
William was a student of the esoteric arts, and his physician, Johann Schweitzer, also known as Helvetius, once claimed to have performed alchemy and turn lead into gold!
In November 1688 the Catholic king of England, James II (Stuart), was overthrown through this well-organized invasion financed by the moneyed Jews of Amsterdam — and led by the Prieure de Sion and the Orange Order. The king was exiled to France, and in February of 1689 William of Orange, the Prince of Nassau, was put upon the English throne by means of a coup d’etat. This became known as the Glorious Revolution. Even official historians admit that the people did not participate in this coup. William of Orange became William III of England as husband of Queen Mary. It was William’s grotesque treatment of the Irish which led to centuries of bitterness in Ireland — which continues to this day.
Because of an ongoing campaign of L’Infamie against King James II, contrived by the Jews, he abdicated and fled to France. Those who had aided William’s invasion were well-rewarded; they have been the wealthiest families in England ever since.
No sooner was the Dutch General sitting upon the throne of England when he soon got England involved in costly wars against Catholic France, which put England deep into debt. William then persuaded the British Treasury to borrow £1,250,000 from the Jewish bankers who had put him there. Here was the Jewish bankers’ chance to collect.
School books inform British children that the negotiations were conducted by Sir John Houblen and Mr. William Patterson, on behalf of the British Government, with money-lenders WHOSE IDENTITY REMAINED SECRET. Search of historical documents reveals that, in order to maintain complete secrecy, the negotiations regarding the terms of the loan were carried on in a church. In the days of the Messiah the money-lenders used the Temple. In the days of William of Orange they desecrated a church.
The Jewish international money-lenders agreed to accommodate the British Treasury to the extent of £1,250,000, providing they could dictate their own terms and conditions. This was agreed to. The terms were in part :
That the names of those who made the loan remain secret; and that they be granted a Charter to establish a Bank of England.
That the directors of the Bank of England be granted the legal right to establish the Gold Standard for currency by which —
They could make loans to the value of £10 for every £1 value of gold they had on deposit in their vaults.
That they be permitted to consolidate the national debt; and secure payment of amounts due as principal and interest by direct taxation of the people.
Thus, for the sum of £1,250,000, King William of Orange sold the people of England into economic bondage. The Edomite Jewish money-lenders gained their ambitions. They had usurped the power to issue and control the currency of the nation. And, having secured that power, they cared not who made the laws.
Just what the acceptance of the Gold Standard, according to the Jews dictates, meant is best illustrated by citing a simple transaction:
The directors of the Bank of England could loan £1,000 for every £100 worth of gold they had on deposit as security. They collected interest on the full £1,000 loan. At 5 per cent this amounted to £50 a year. Therefore at the end of the first year the bankers collected back 50 per cent of the amount they had originally put up to secure the loan. If a private individual wished to obtain a loan, the bankers made him put up security, in the form of property, stocks, or bonds, much in excess of the value of the loan he required. If he failed to meet payments of principal and interest, foreclosure proceedings were taken against his property, and the moneylenders obtained many times the value of the loan.
The international bankers never intended that England be allowed to pay off the national indebtedness. The plan was to create international conditions which would plunge ALL nations concerned deeper and deeper into their debt. So King William, under orders from the Elders of Zion in Amsterdam, persuaded the British Treasury to borrow 1.25 million pounds sterling from the Jewish bankers who had helped him to the throne. Since the state’s debts had risen dramatically, the government had no choice but to accept. Parliament accepted and the Jewish bankers sunk their tentacles into Great Britain.
According to Captain A. M. Ramsay in his book, The Nameless War,
Oliver Cromwell back in the 17th century, became a traitor when he acted as a paid agent of Edomite Jews who co-conspired with him to usurp the throne of England out from under King Charles the II. These so called "Jews" were of the same ilk banished from England by King Edward back in the late 13th century. They were not of the blood line of Jacob/Israel but were in fact descendants of Esau/Edom as described in Genesis chapter 28.
They were impostors who claimed to be of the house of Israel and are referred to in Revelation 2:9 and 3:9 as Jews, "which say they are Jews, (of the tribe of Judah) and are not, but do lie," and the lie continues up to this present day! Evidently Cromwell believed their lies and accepted bribe money when he re-admitted them in 1657. Soon, the economy of England began to suffer from the effects of Jewish usury, known as the thievery of fractional reserve banking. Since that fateful day, the British [Israelite] people have slowly been bled of all their wealth and their vast empire. [6]
In 1694, William signed the charter for the Bank of England, and made the City of London-New Troy the center of global finance, a position it still enjoys.
The ban on the Jews entering England was immediately lifted. But, even that was not the big prize. The big prize was the founding of the Bank of England. The Jews had founded the Bank of Amsterdam in 1609. It was the world’s first real Central Bank. In 1694 William granted the Bank of England its charter. It was a private bank. It’s shareholders were full of Jews with Spanish sounding names — Da Costa, A Fonseca, A Mendes, A Nunes, A Henriquez, Rodrigues, A Salvador, De Mattos, De Medina. But although it was a private bank, it immediately acted as if it were the government.
Because it had huge capital compared to native English banks, it could put any English bank out of business instantly. It could do this by simply calling in all the paper notes of any English bank that displeased it. Since at that time notes, as we have seen, had to be backed up by gold, the Bank of England would simply buy up all the notes of a rebellious bank — and then present them all at once demanding gold in return. When the victim bank couldn’t hand over so much gold — it would be declared bankrupt and closed down. And once the Bank of England made that point clear to everybody, it made a rule that any other bank that wanted to stay in business had to deposit a certain amount of gold in the Bank of England — or be closed down. The Jews had English banking by the short hairs. From now on, the banking and financial system of England and the British empire was, in fact, the banking and financial system of the Jews.
A Time-Line of Events
History proves that the International Jewish money-lenders had a purpose other than revenge for getting rid of King Charles. They removed him to obtain control of England’s economy and government. They planned to involve many European countries in war with England. Great sums of money are needed to fight wars. By loaning the crowned heads of Europe the money required to fight wars they fomented, the Internationalists were enabled to rapidly increase the national debts of all European Nations.
The chronological sequence of events, from the execution of King Charles I in 1649 to the institution of the Bank of England in 1694, shows how the National Debt was increased. The International Jewish Bankers also used intrigue and cunning to throw Christians at each others throats.
1649 Cromwell financed by Jews, waged war in Ireland. He captures Drogheda and Wexford. British Protestants are blamed for the persecution of Irish Catholics. King Charles I executed.
1650 Cromwell was indeed a butcher who massacred both Scottish Presbyterians and Irish Catholics. The Presbyterian Scots were angry that Cromwell had executed the Stewart king Charles I in 1649. They decided to invite Charles’ son and heir, Charles II, to be their new king. Cromwell viewed this as an act of rebellion against him and his Jewish masters. To this end, Cromwell led his army over the border at Berwick in July 1650, and proceeded to march on the Scots, who were sheltered behind impregnable fortifications around Edinburgh, and refused to be drawn out to meet Cromwell’s army in battle.
Furthermore, between Edinburgh and the border, the Scottish commander David Leslie adopted a scorched earth policy, thus forcing Cromwell to obtain all of his supplies from England, most arriving by sea through the port at Dunbar. By early September, the English army, weakened by illness and demoralized by lack of success, withdrew to Dunbar. Here Cromwell tricked Leslie into facing him, and Cromwell attacked under cover of darkness with boosted numbers landed from sea. Cromwell routed and massacred much of the Scots.
On Sept 3 Cromwell, after capturing Edinburgh, took 5,000 Scots prisoner and forced marched these bloodied men. When they arrived at Durham Cathedral on Sept 11 only 3,000 were left alive, 2,000 men had died on that 8 day forced march due to starvation, illness, or exhaustion. By the end of October, cold, malnutrition, and disease had resulted in the deaths of another 1,600 of the Scots soldiers. The bodies of many of those who had died were simply thrown into a mass grave in the form of a trench running northwards from the Cathedral. The location of their remains was then forgotten for almost three centuries, until rediscovered by workmen in 2013. [7]
Of the estimated 5,000 Scottish soldiers that began the march southwards from Dunbar, over 3,500 died either on the march or during imprisonment in the Cathedral — more than the total number killed on the battlefield. Of the 1,400 survivors, the majority were eventually transported to English colonies in the New World. That is the brutal legacy of Cromwell to Scotland. Montrose captured and executed.
1651 Charles II invades England. Defeated and flees back to France.
1652 England involved in war with Dutch.
1653 Cromwell proclaims himself Lord Protector of England.
1654 England involved in more wars.
1656 Trouble started in American Colonies.
1657 Death of Oliver Cromwell — Son Richard named Protector.
1659 Richard, disgusted with intrigue, resigns.
1660 General Monk occupies London. Charles II proclaimed King.
1661 Truth revealed regarding intrigue entered into by Cromwell and his cohorts Ireton, and Bradshaw, causes serious public reaction. Their bodies are exhumed and hung from gallows on Tyburn Hill, London.
1662 Religious strife is engendered to divide members of the Protestant denominations. Non-Conformists to the established Church of England are persecuted.
1664 England is again involved in war with Holland.
1665 A great depression settles over England. Unemployment and shortages of food undermine the health of the people and the Great Plague breaks out.
1666 England involved in war with France and Holland.
1667 Jewish cabal agents start new religious and political strife.
1674 England and Holland make Peace. The Jews directing international intrigue change their characters. They become matchmakers. They elevate plain Mr. William Stradholder to the rank of Captain-General of the Dutch Forces. He became William Prince of Orange. It was arranged that he meet Mary, the eldest daughter of the Duke of York. The Duke was only one place removed from becoming King of England.
1677 Princess Mary of England married William Prince of Orange. To place William Prince of Orange upon the Throne of England it was necessary to get rid of both Charles II, and the Duke of York, who was slated to become James II.
1683 The Rye House Plot was hatched. The intention was to assassinate both King Charles II and the Duke of York. It failed.
1685 King Charles II died. The Duke of York became King James II of England. Immediately a campaign of L’Infamie was started against James II by the Jews. The Duke of Monmouth was persuaded, or bribed, into leading an insurrection to overthrow the king. On June 30th, the Battle of Sedgemoor was fought. Monmouth was defeated and captured. He was executed July 15th. In August Judge Jeffreys opened, what historians have named, “The Bloody Assizes”. Over three hundred persons concerned in the Monmouth Rebellion, were sentenced to death under circumstances of atrocious cruelty. Nearly one thousand others were condemned to be sold as slaves. [8]
This was a typical example of how the Jewish powers, working behind the scenes, create conditions for which other people are blamed. Others are aroused to take active opposition against those they blame. They in turn are liquidated. King James still had to be disposed of before William of Orange could be placed on the throne to carry out their mandate. Every person in England was “bewitched and bewildered.” They were not allowed to know the truth. They blamed everyone, and everything — except the Jews who were pulling the strings. Then the conspirators made their next move.
1688 The Jews ordered William Prince of Orange to land in England at Torbay. This he did on November 5th. King James abdicated. He fled to France. He had become unpopular by reason of the campaign of L’Infamie, intrigue and his own foolishness and culpability.
1689 William of Orange and Mary, were proclaimed King and Queen of England. King James did not intend to give up the Throne without a fight. He was a Catholic, so the Jews set up William of Orange as the Champion of the Protestant Faith. On February 15th, 1689, King James landed in Ireland. The Battle of the Boyne was fought by men of definite, and opposing, religious convictions.
The Battle has been celebrated by Orangemen on the 12th of July ever since. There is probably not one Orangeman in ten thousand who knows that all the wars and rebellions fought from 1640 to 1689 were fomented by the International Jewish money-lenders for the purpose of putting themselves in position to control British politics and the economy.
Their first objective was to obtain permission to institute a Bank of England, and consolidate and secure the debts Britain owed them for loans made to her to fight the wars they instigated. History shows how they completed their plans.
In the final analysis, none of the countries and people involved in the wars and revolutions obtained any lasting benefits. No permanent or satisfactory solution was reached regarding the political, economic, and religious issues involved. THE ONLY PEOPLE TO BENEFIT WERE THE SMALL GROUP OF JEWISH MONEY-LENDERS WHO FINANCED THE WARS AND REVOLUTIONS, AND THEIR FRIENDS AND AGENTS, WHO SUPPLIED THE ARMIES, THE SHIPS, AND THE MUNITIONS.
The Jewish part of the “English Civil War” has been, and still is, ignored by most historians. The only exceptions seem to be popular historians, but even they seem only to be permitted, by the Jewish controlled media, to publish if the whole subject is disguised with unneeded complexities. The full costs, in every sense, of the civil war are muted and romanticized, and left unassessed; no doubt to pretend that the harm done, and wreckage caused, and censorship and lies enforced by Cromwell, and the debts left behind, were not very grave.
As with the Holodomor (the man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine in 1932 and 1933 that killed millions of Ukrainians), the Jews will never acknowledge disasters. Probably the English “Civil War” was vastly more evil than usually realized; certainly the Jews would not want Britons to say “never again!” to the Jews. It appears that normal people, and not official historians, nor Jews, will have to separate out the covert Jewish influences in Britain, and try to find accurate and simplified ways to remove their power.
Bibliography:
[1] Charles A. Weisman, Who is Esau-Edom? Weisman Publications, Burnsville, MN, 1996, p. 73.
[2] Stephen Goodson, History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind, Black House Publishing, 2014.
[3] Lord Alfred Douglas, Plain English, North British Publishing Co., Sept. 3, 1921.
[4] HRH Prince Michael of Albany, The Forgotten Monarchy of Scotland, Element Books, Inc., Boston, MA, 1998, pp. 133-134
[5] Menassen ben Israel, 1651 pamphlet. http://www.archive.org/stream/cu31924028590028/cu31924028590028_djvu.txt
[6] Archibald Maule Ramsay, The Nameless War, Ostara Publications, 2016, p. 6.
[7] http://www.dur.ac.uk/archaeology/research/projects/europe/pg-skeletons/find/
[8] Geoff Sawers, The Monmouth Rebellion and the Bloody Assizes, Two Rivers Press, Reading, UK, 2007.
Excellent article, Russ! Thanks for all you do to get the truth out on so many issues.
8-10 million Iranians died over Great Famine caused by the British in late 1910s, documents reveal
http://english.khamenei.ir/news/2197/8-10-million-Iranians-died-over-Great-Famine-caused-by-the-British
“One of the little-known chapters of history was the widespread famine in Iran during World War I, caused by the British presence in Iran. After the Russian Revolution of 1917, Britain became the main foreign power in Iran and this famine or–more accurately–‘genocide’ was committed by the British. The document in the American Archives, reporting the widespread famine and spread of epidemic disease in Iran, estimates the number of the deceased due to the famine to be about 8-10 million during 1917-19 (1), making this the greatest genocide of the 20th century and Iran the biggest victim of World War I (2).”
What a tragedy for the Irish and they are still divided today for what? On color of shit ! Will the Irish ever unite and let the Brishit pay?
The most heroic act of Brishit was invention of concentration camps in South Africa. In december 1899 the Brishit round up more than 25 thousand women and children and lock them in concentration camp. The reason was that farmers call Boers, fathers of the children engage in gorilla war against the Brishit occupiers who want to still their newly discovered gold and diamond. When the Boers refuse to surrender the Brishit army starve to death all the 25 thousand kids and their mothers. Brishit empire was just for few jewish banking rats who run the bank of England and Brishit army was working for them as assassins and looters around the world. Even today in South Africa if you find diamond or gold on your land, it’s illegal to keep for your self because belong the the jewish London rat Rothshit.
This farmer is indicating that they are now importing beef from Namibia! When farmers like this are screaming from the roof tops, we better get worried!
I wonder if this beef from Namibia was stolen from click-speaking Namib bushmen?
Thanks for the video. Is America getting ready to experience the same as the Irish did over a hundred years ago? I say you better believe it. With everyone strapping on a ridiculous mask and hiding in in their homes like cowards, it’s going to happen. Tyrants love sheeple, ready to be led to slaughter by the latest Judas Goat’s.
“For publishing his views about the British Empire’s crimes against his people, Mitchel was arrested in 1848 and his paper shuttered. He was then hauled before a star chamber and sentenced for sedition to 18 years of hard labor in Devil’s Island, Tasmania. In 1853, he managed to escape and went to America, where he supported the Confederacy.“
Sounds like he got the Ezra Pound treatment, although at least he escaped… If you think he supported the confederacy because he was racist, please change out of your pajamas. Although I admire his will to rail against the money power by backing the confederacy, which had legally bulletproof reasons for secession, I have come to understand that the confederacy was financed (or more accurately stated- purposely underfunded) by the octopus tentacle of the crime syndicate that had been operating in France since before the battle of Waterloo. Textbook crime syndicate behavior- they did the same thing to both sides in WW2, and other wars- fund both sides, but fund the desired losers less, and viola, the winners and losers are predetermined.
Being Irish as well as Scots-Irish (that is, likely some of my ancestors were Indentured Servants) as well as German, I appreciate this truth. And yes, the English (the Royals, the aristocrats, the wealthy–not the English working classes though) ought to pay Ireland reparations. Especially the Royals and the elites, even if none today were around then!
I highly recommend this latest video from Ice Age Farmer (this needs to be shared everywhere!!) While they have everyone cowering at home of the fake virus, they are doing a total take over and restructuring of the economy. And this info fits with what Lynnette Zang warned about–they are going to blockchain digitize everything and have total control of everything, including the food supply.
Here’s the latest from Ice Age Farmer–not good
AI Takeover of Food Launched – Trumps’ Meat XO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=2TffJSaVlME&feature=emb_logo
Says they are taking over the food supply and that it will somehow get connected to the chinese style surveillance grid Trump is setting up with Peter Theil –like no food for you, social credit score too low, you didn’t social distance. Public roll out of total information control, blockchain food supply chain….rolling out the digital grid, and nobody is even noticing…. NWO is here.
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/04/22/covid-world-order-trump-hires-thiels-palantir-to-track-americans-with-chinese-style-surveillance-app/
All of this fits with what Lynnette Zang warned about–digitizing every asset on earth (including food supply)
Lynette Zang: Bankers’ New SDR Crypto Blockchain Will Enslave Humanity (video)
https://thedailycoin.org/2017/08/10/lynette-zang-bankers-new-sdr-crypto-blockchain-will-enslave-humanity-video/
The new Chinese-created ACChain crypto currency blockchain will be the SDR-related world currency that will allow the international banking elite to digitize every tangible asset on earth, and they will then exert total control over all of it.
Lynette Zang explains: “The goal is to capture your wealth, and when the say this is the LAST wealth transfer mechanism they mean it because they want it all. All of it.”
Intel Software designer Brad peters takes it one step further, saying: “If a global crypto coin controlled by the Bank For International Settlements (BIS) comes to internationalize PROPERTY onto their crypto blockchain, they get their one world government and one world currency all in the same stroke. This IS your 1988 (2018 prediction) Economist magazine cover.” (https://bitcoin.eu/1988-economist-magazine-prediction-come-true/)
Please share !!!
Ice Age Farmer is a go to almost everyday now! I’ve watched his subscriber numbers go up the las couple of months!
I see that poster Mr. “Saffron” wants to keep the “potato famine” lie alive.
The 1845-1850 Holocaust was reported as such starting on 4May1846 in The Cork (now Irish) Examiner newspaper, also at that time by John Mitchel, Michael Davitt, James Fitzgerald, et al. Its perpetration took more then half (67 regiments) of Britain’s 130-regiment army. Their food removal mission, from start to finish, was led by commander-in-chief General Sir Edward Blakeney. In 1849, as General Blakeney’s army successfully neared mission completion, a complicit Queen Victoria conferred on Blakeney an Order of the Bath.
To learn which British regiment starved your relatives read my book; “Ireland 1845-1850: the Perfect Holocaust, and Who Kept it ‘Perfect’.” its 400 pages corrects and refines the rough figures in my old web site quoted in the above article. Its 3rd Ireland, 2nd US, and 1st Australia editions are nearly gone. It is available in the States via Amazon.
THE STARVATION OF THE IRISH, WHILE SHIPS FULL OF FOOD LEFT ITS HARBORS
Ireland starved because its food, from 40 to 70 shiploads per day, was removed at gunpoint by 12,000 British constables reinforced by the British militia, battleships, excise vessels, Coast Guard and by 200,000 British soldiers (100,000 at any given moment) The attached map shows the never-before-published names and locations in Ireland of the food removal regiments (Disposition of the Army; Public Record Office, London; et al, of which we possess photocopies). Thus, Britain seized from Ireland’s producers tens of millions of head of livestock; tens of millions of tons of flour, grains, meat, poultry & dairy products; enough to sustain 18 million persons.
The Public Record Office recently informed us that their British regiments’ Daily Activity Reports of 1845-1850 have “gone missing.” Those records include each regiment’s cattle drives and grain-cart convoys it escorted at gun-point from the Irish districts assigned to it. Also “missing” are the receipts issued by the British army commissariat officers in every Irish port tallying the cattle and tonnage of foodstuff removed; likewise the export lading manifests. Other records provide all-revealing glimpses of the “missing” data; such as: …
THE FOOD REMOVAL:
From Cork harbor on one day in 1847 2 the AJAX steamed for England with 1,514 firkins of butter, 102 casks of pork, 44 hogsheads of whiskey, 844 sacks of oats, 247 sacks of wheat, 106 bales of bacon, 13 casks of hams, 145 casks of porter, 12 sacks of fodder, 28 bales of feathers, 8 sacks of lard, 296 boxes of eggs, 30 head of cattle, 90 pigs, 220 lambs, 34 calves and 69 miscellaneous packages. On November 14, 1848 3, sailed, from Cork harbor alone: 147 bales of bacon, 120 casks and 135 barrels of pork, 5 casks of hams, 149 casks of miscellaneous provisions (foodstuff); 1,996 sacks & 950 barrels of oats; 300 bags of flour; 300 head of cattle; 239 sheep; 9,398 firkins of butter; 542 boxes of eggs. On July 28, 1848 4; a typical day’s food shipments from only the following four ports: from Limerick: the ANN, JOHN GUISE and MESSENGER for London; the PELTON CLINTON for Liverpool; and the CITY OF LIMERICK, BRITISH QUEEN, and CAMBRIAN MAID for Glasgow. This one-day removal of Limerick’s food was of 863 firkins of butter; 212 firkins, 1,198 casks and 200 kegs of lard, 87 casks of ham; 267 bales of bacon; 52 barrels of pork; 45 tons and 628 barrels of flour; 4,975 barrels of oats and 1,000 barrels of barley. From Kilrush: the ELLEN for Bristol; the CHARLES G. FRYER and MARY ELLIOTT for London. This one-day removal was of 550 tons of County Clare’s oats and 15 tons of its barley. From Tralee: the JOHN ST. BARBE, CLAUDIA and QUEEN for London; the SPOKESMAN for Liverpool. This one-day removal was of 711 tons of Kerry’s oats and 118 tons of its barley. From Galway: the MARY, VICTORIA, and DILIGENCE for London; the SWAN and UNION for Limerick (probably for transshipment to England). This one-day removal was of 60 sacks of Co. Galway’s flour; 30 sacks and 292 tons of its oatmeal; 294 tons of its oats; and 140 tons of its miscellaneous provisions (foodstuffs). British soldiers forcibly removed it from its starving Limerick, Clare, Kerry and Galway producers.
In Belmullet, Co. Mayo the mission of 151 soldiers 5 of the 49th Regiment, in addition to escorting livestock and crops to the port for export, was to guard a few tons of stored meal from the hands of the starving; its population falling from 237 to 105 between 1841 and 1851. Belmullet also lost its source of fish in January, 1849, when Britain’s Coast Guard arrested its fleet of enterprising fishermen ten miles at sea in the act of off-loading flour from a passing ship. They were sentenced to prison and their currachs were confiscated.
The Waterford Harbor British army commissariat officer wrote to British Treasury Chief Charles Trevelyan on April 24, 1846; “The barges leave Clonmel once a week for this place, with the export supplies under convoy which, last Tuesday, consisted of 2 guns, 50 cavalry, and 80 infantry escorting them on the banks of the Suir as far as Carrick.” While its people starved, the Clonmel district exported annually, along with its other farm produce, approximately 60,000 pigs in the form of cured pork.
OFFICIAL BRITISH INTENT:
Official British intent at the time is revealed by its actions and enactments. When the European potato crop failed in 1844 and food prices rose, Britain ordered regiments to Ireland. When blight hit the 1845 English potato crop its food removal regiments were already in Ireland; ready to start. The Times editorial of September 30, 1845, warned; “In England the two main meals of a working man’s day now consists of potatoes.” England’s potato-dependence was excessive; reckless. Grossly over-populated relative to its food supply, England faced famine unless it could import vast amounts of alternative food. But it didn’t grab merely Ireland’s surplus food; or enough Irish food to save England. It took more; for profit and to exterminate the people of Ireland. Queen Victoria’s economist, Nassau Senior, expressed his fear that existing policies “will not kill more than one million Irish in 1848 and that will scarcely be enough to do much good.”6 When an eye-witness urged a stop to the genocide-in-progress, Trevelyan replied: “We must not complain of what we really want to obtain.”7 Trevelyan insisted that all reports of starvation were exaggerated, until 1847. He then declared it ended and refused entry to the American food relief ship Sorciére. Thomas Carlyle; influential British essayist, wrote; “Ireland is like a half-starved rat that crosses the path of an elephant. What must the elephant do? Squelch it – by heavens – squelch it.” “Total Annihilation;” suggested The Times leader of September 2, 1846; and in 1848 its editorialists crowed “A Celt will soon be as rare on the banks of the Shannon as the red man on the banks of Manhattan.” The immortal Society of Friends, the “Quakers,” did all in their power to save lives. But in 1847 they despaired and quit, upon learning that the Crown planned to perpetuate the genocide’s pretext; the British claim of “ownership” of Irish land. Quakers refused to facilitate the genocide by pretending (as Concern does re African genocides) it was an act of nature. In the 1870s; too late; British laws were enacted allowing the Irish to buy back the land of which Britain had robbed them. Twice-yearly payments were extracted from Ireland’s farmers until that “debt” was paid off in the 1970s. Ireland’s diet, since pre-history, has been meat, dairy products, grains, fruit and vegetables; latterly supplemented by potatoes. Central to its ancient legends are its livestock, reaping hooks, flails,8 querns, and grain-kilns and -mills.
The many Connacht grain-kilns and -mills shown on the Irish Ordnance Survey Map of 1837-1841 operated continually prior to, during the Starvation, and subsequent to it until the 1940s when I observed them still working. Local farmers dried and milled their grain – not potatoes – in them, and this oatmeal and flour were seized and exported by British forces. The “potato famine” Big Lie was underway and already denounced by John Mitchel in his United Irishman in 1847 (he was soon sent in chains to a Tasmanian death camp; but escaped). Fifty years later G.B. Shaw wrote in Man and Superman:
“Malone: ‘My father died of starvation in Ireland in the Black ’47. Maybe you’ve heard of it?’ Violet: ‘The Famine?’
Malone: (with smoldering passion) ‘No, the Starvation. When a country is full of food and exporting it, there can be no Famine.”‘
But he kept mum on the British army’s role; Ireland’s whole-truth-tellers don’t receive Nobel Prizes. To date, the Big Lie prevails. It started in 1846 when, while the British government genocidally stripped Ireland of its abundant foodstuffs, internationally it was begging help for the “starving Irish.