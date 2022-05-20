Rockefeller Minion Robert Maynard Hutchins Delivers for His Masters

At the early age of 28, boy wonder Robert Maynard Hutchins (1899-1977) “came out of no where” (turtle on fence post theory) and was appointed dean of Yale Law School in 1927. At Yale, he became one of the primary advocates for the Rockefeller Foundation-funded Institute of Human Relations. This in turn was filled with Skull and Bones members.

Hutchins led the charge for legal realism in law, which pushed the influence of social science theory and psychology into law. According to such theory, judges consider not only rules but also social interests and public policy when deciding a case. In other words, instead of evidence, the judicial system could just “make shit up.”

Just two years later, he was appointed president of the University of Chicago, where he was one of the leading proponents of “general education,” pushing the study of “Western civilization.” With the help of his longtime Jewish associate Mortimer J. Adler, he introduced the Great Books program at the university. The selected “great books” skewed thinking toward more cosmopolitan moral relativism and featured wild men like Sigmund Freud. It runs heavy into the ancient Greeks and has only one American or national writer, Herman Melville.

Training the Dilettantes and the Starbucks Baristas of the Future

Hutchins stayed at University of Chicago until 1951 and then moved on to the Ford Foundation. He left his legacy in education stating, “The object of the educational system, taken as a whole, is not to produce hands for industry or to teach the young how to make a living. It is to produce responsible citizens.” Yes, “responsible citizens” of the kind seen today and as planned by the big Foundations. [Also see Reece Committee Report from 1954 Shows Foundations Funded the Collectivist Capture of US Education]

Contributing to society, nation and community was secondary to Hutchins, who continued his dilettante cosmopolitanism at the foundation.

“A liberal education,” Hutchins said, “frees a man from the prison-house of his class, race, time, place, background, family and even his nation.”

Besides throwing one’s kind and people under the bus, Hutchins hated the practical and condemned courses in home economics and driver’s education because it focused on meeting a societal need rather than an “educational goal.” Meeting societal needs was frowned upon by Hutchins and his ilk.

Hutchins on physical skills and training said, “When I feel like exercising I just lie down until the feeling goes away.”

He also believed that schools should not teach a specific set of values. His admonishment is down right Luciferian: “It is not the object of a college to make its students good, because the college cannot do it; if it tries to do it, it will fail.”

Besides turning loose on campus moral relativism and social justice warriors, Hutchins actively sought out neocon Frankist warmonger types like Leo Strauss, who we discussed here.

Hutchins was an elitist and wrongly predicted that “the GI Bill would turn colleges into ‘hobo jungles,’ besieged by jobless veterans with no real interest in learning.”

When not influencing the direction of education, Hutchins teamed with CIA director Allen Dulles and Aldus Huxley to work on drug experimentation, including LSD and mescaline. Henry Ford, Jr. got wind of this and fired Hutchins from the foundation in 1953.

Later, Hutchins established the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions (CSDI) in Santa Barbara, California, which was principally financed through organized crime. Hutchins also recruited Aldous Huxley, Elisabeth Mann Borghese, the daughter of Thomas Mann, and a number of Rhodes Scholars, who had originally been brought into the University of Chicago during the 1930s and 1940s. The CSDI favored the general counter-culture agenda being pushed at the time.

The two main sources of funds for the CSDI were the Fund of Funds, a tax-exempt front for convicted criminal and embezzler the Jewish Bernie Cornfeld and the Parvin Foundation. Cornfield’s IOS and Parvin-Dohnnan held controlling interests in Las Vegas casinos that were associated with Jewish Meyer Lansky’s Mafia crime syndicate. They included the Desert Inn, the Aladdin and the Dune.

When not hobnobbing with Crime Syndicate backers, Hutchins was a big proponent of world law, world media and world government. He said, “A world community can exist only with world communication, which means something more than extensive short-wave facilities scattered; about the globe. It means common understanding, a common tradition, common ideas, and common ideals.”

As a Thomist (Thomas Aquinas), he didn’t think any one race, nation or religion had superior qualities to any other race, nation or religion. Although a culture may have been built up over many centuries, that time-tested organic growth and development didn’t count for much to Hutchins, and should be laid open to other influences aka cultural diversity and enrichment. The legacy of this man’s Utopian thinking contributes to the high tension within “diverse” communities we see today.

In our open-source research on Hutchins, we found it difficult to find critiques of this overrated man. Crtitical theory doesn’t apply to this cadre. It’s as if this history has been memory holed, replaced with the standard cookie-cutter Orwellian circle jerk of fluff praise and adulation.