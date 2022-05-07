Jeremy Bentham: British-Elitist Agent and Weird Pseudo-Intellectual Godfather of Utilitarianism and the Panopticon

Jeremy Bentham (1748-1832) was one of history’s leading pervert justice warriors. A reading of his philosophical tomes would give any sane person a headache. To a modern-English speaker, his work is unreadable — and I would suggest so even in his own time. Essentially, he was a purveyor of what today would be called, sex, drugs and rock and roll — plus lording over the poor to serve the chosen elite.
A psycho-biographical study by Philip Lucas and Anne Sheeran argues that he may have had Asperger’s syndrome. Bentham was an atheist. This strange freak left his body as an auto-icon. The head of his corpse is wax, and his actual severed head was put on display at College of London.
A hedonistic calculus is introduced: “Pleasures then, and the avoidance of pains, are the ends that the legislator has in view.”
As we will show, Bentham, at heart, was a sadomasochist who loved to write about “punishment” for disturbing his notion of happiness. He makes a blatant attempt, common with these operatives, to reshape truth to reflect the self-interest of his masters. He is a con man advancing the agenda of the Crime Syndicate kleptocracy.
Bentham wrote, “The business of government is to promote the happiness of the society, by punishing and rewarding … In proportion as an act tends to disturb that happiness, in proportion as the tendency of it is pernicious, will be the demand it creates for punishment.”
This is called “social utility,” meaning the pleasurable well-being of many people — or as the greatest happiness of the greatest number. Happiness to Bentham was equivalent to pleasure or hedonism.
Such thinking was challenged long ago in Nicomachean Ethics (book 1, chapter 5), in which Aristotle says that identifying the good with pleasure is to prefer a life suitable for beasts.
Between 1809 and 1823, Bentham carried out an exhaustive examination of religion with the declared aim of extirpating religious beliefs — even the idea of religion itself — from the minds of men. He was effectively a moral relativist and one with very questionable personal morals as well.
Bentham was introduced to the freak scene early on when he went to Oxford and became acquainted with the Hellfire boyz then spreading across England.
It’s in Bentham’s other strange, godless, Luciferian writings that he gives his real motive away: hierarchical control by chosen people. He clearly established himself as another made-man and pseudo-intellectual agent for global Crime Syndicate types.
In 1787, he published a series of letters from Russia that were assembled in a pamphlet titled “In Defense of Usury.” The final letter, addressed to another agent Adam Smith, chastised the East India Company House economist for not going far enough in his embrace of unbridled monetary dictatorship. Bentham demanded an end to all restrictions on usurious interest rates, employing the neo-liberal argument that suppression of usury stifles invention.
Of Bentham’s work, Adam Smith immediately wrote, “The work is one of a superior man.” The modern version is Paul Krugman being given the pulpit and fake accolades at the New York Slimes to promote similar views.
He was a forefather of the modern surveillance state and would have loved the 2022 version of 1984. He created double speak for this. Bentham wanted transparency to apply to everyone. This he describes by picturing the world as a gymnasium in which each “gesture, every turn of limb or feature, in those whose motions have a visible impact on the general happiness, will be noticed and marked down.” He considered both such transparency (in realty surveillance) to be useful ways of generating “understanding” of people’s lives.
As addled as Bentham was, he did come up with one classic but slimy misdirection quote of note: “Secrecy, being an instrument of conspiracy, ought never to be the system of a regular government.” I doubt if his disciples paid much attention to this one though.
As the French Revolution boiled up in Britain’s rival France, Bentham played his role as paid intel agent. His paymaster, Lord Shelburne, readied the projected destabilization by creating a “radical writers’ shop” staffed by Bentham, the Genevan Etienne Dumont and the Englishman Samuel Romilly. Speeches were prepared by Bentham and translated and transported by diplomatic pouch and other means to Paris, where leaders of the Jacobin Terror, Jean-Paul Marat, Georges Jacques Danton and Maximilien de Robespierre delivered the fiery oratories. Records of East India Company payments to these leading Jacobins are still on file at the British Museum.
Here, we see the familiar left-right dialectic at work, as we learn that Bentham, like his Warburg-financed Bolshevik fellows years later, was a close friend of leading London international bankster Francis Baring. Indeed, the Barings employed the major slash-and-burn philosophers Adam Smith, Jeremy Bentham and Thomas Malthus.
Bentham’s business partner was manufacturer Robert Owen, another atheist who taught free love. Like most do-gooders, Owen’s cotton mills in Asia, associated with the East India Co., caused bankruptcies and great misery in India. Owen, with influence from Bentham, pushed for communal-organized workshops. Critics argue that Owen wanted to imprison people in the workshops like barracks and eradicate their personal independence. Owen funded cult-like socialist community experiments in America that, without exception, failed. To his credit, Owen pushed for an eight-hour work day. However he also sought to control the other sixteen hours.
With the Jacobians in control in France, Bentham licked his “eccentric” reptilian lips and, on Nov. 25, 1791, wrote to National Assemblyman J.P. Garran offering to move to Paris to take charge of the penal system.
Enclosing a draft of his “Panopticon Proposal,” Bentham wrote: “Allow me to construct a prison on this model — I will be the jailer. You will see by the memoir, this jailer will have no salary — will cost nothing to the nation. The more I reflect, the more it appears to me that the execution of the project should be in the hands of the inventor.”
Bentham’s penal or Panopticon scheme was a slave-labor camp first designed by him in Russia in 1787 while he was visiting his brother, a Lord Shelburne spy. Panoptican utilized the power of an “authority’s gaze” to exert discipline. The power of the structure rested in the architectural design that allows those in power to observe others without them knowing if they are being watched.
Because of the perpetual prospect that someone could be watching, the Panopticon was the ultimate device of discipline through surveillance. Bentham said that the Panopticon presented “a new mode of obtaining power of mind over mind.”
Covid-19 New Underworld Order policies — such as wearing dehumanizing masks, social isolation and distancing, and limiting gatherings — are right out Bentham’s Panopticon playbook, as is sneaky constant surveillance.
Bentham’s Panopticon is a circular structure with a tower in the center. Around the outer edge of the structure are individual cells with windows along the back wall to let light in so that an overseer in the tower can see all of the cell’s occupants. The modern Panopticon is electronic and digital watching.
His design, complete with elaborate architectural drawings, called for criminals, the indigent and the retarded — along with their children — to be placed in jail cells equipped with primitive machinery run by a central power source, which in turn would be fueled by swings, merry-go-rounds and see-saws in the children’s cell block.
The energy expended by the children playing with the toys would drive the factory. A central guardroom equipped with two-way mirrors would permit one guard to oversee the slave labor of hundreds. Above the main door of the Panopticon was to be a sign that reads, “Had they been industrious when free, they need not have drudged here like slaves.”
Asked by Prince Potemkin, the prime minister of Catherine the Great, to help procure a steam engine to build up Russian industry, Bentham argued that in Russia’s case, human labor — not steam power — ought to be sufficient.
Par for the course for these English wingnuts and pederasts, we learn that Bentham favored decriminalizing pederasty. Would stating he was a pederast be a straw man? Maybe, he never admits to it, but he sure liked to dwell on it.
Writing in 1785 an essay on the subject, he argued against any sanctions against homosexuality, lesbianism, masturbation, pederasty and bestiality. Bentham dismissed the harsh penalties then in force against pederasty as the result of irrational religious fears born of the Old Testament destruction of Sodom and perpetuated by society’s “irrational antipathy” to pleasure in general and to sexual pleasure in particular. Christian morality, like every other expression of natural law, had no place in Bentham’s world of pleasure and pain.
Bentham sponsored several generations of philosophical radicals, from James Mill and John Bowring to Mill’s son John Stuart Mill, Thomas Carlyle and David Urquhart.
Bowring, Bentham’s long-suffering personal secretary, would later supervise the publication, into French and English, of Bentham’s collected works in an 11-volume series. He would serve as Lord Palmerston’s agent-handler of the notorious Young Italy Giuseppe Mazzini and would instigate the Second Opium War against China from his post as emissary in Canton. Urquhart, one of the youngest of the Benthamites, would later become the agent-handler for Karl Marx.
How can anyone take people like Bentham seriously — or, for that matter, clowns and freaks like Freud, Kinsey, Watson, Money, etc. These are made and promoted men, turtles on the fence post- effectively lifetime actors. What an upside-down world they spew forth, which is well illustrated in Monty Python’s upper-crust twit skits.
Bentham was an “Illuminist” and a follower of Adam Weishaupt no doubt. The teachings of Weishaupt which were based on his definition of natural law, is not the natural law we consider as God’s law before religious text were written. Weishaupt’s version of natural law was the basis for Marx’s Communist Manifesto. It was a perverted version of the real natural law which went as follows: “Man is fallen from a condition of liberty,equality and the state of pure Nature . . . Man is not bad except as he is made so by arbitrary morality. He is bad because religion, the State and bad examples pervert him.” He therefore require abandonment of all the trapping of civilization, the destruction of religion, of family life and parental discipline, and of all existent governments; and he denounced ethics and morality as a violation of REASON and NATURAL LAW. The stress on NATURAL LAW as the basis
of true science and human organization clearly stamps the Illuminist followers of Weishaupt.”
These principal’s can be described in short by Satanist Alister Crowley’s famous saying “Do as thou wilst”.
What people fail to see is how wide spread these teaching’s of Illuminism were in that time period.
“The Order of Illuminati started when the American Revolution was already under way, and therefore, played no significant part in it. However, before the colonies were united, the Constitution adopted, and our Republic established, fifteen lodges of the Order of Illuminati were established in the thirteen Colonies. In 1785 the Columbian Lodge of the Order
of Illuminati was established in New York City. With it were identified Governor DeWitt Clinton, and later Clinton Roosevelt, Charles A. Dana and Horace Greeley. In 1786 there was established a lodge in Virginia, with which was identified Thomas Jefferson.
When the Order of Illuminati was exposed as a revolutionary conspiracy in Bavaria, and Weishaupt was attacked, Jefferson, an ardent Illuminist, defended Weishaupt as an “enthusiastic philanthropist.”
The above quotes come from the book “Roosevelt’s Communist Manifesto” by Emanuel A Josephson.
“Another critic of the French revolution was Jeremy Bentham, famous for his “greatest happiness” principle of ethics: the best action is the one which involves the greatest balance of pleasure over pain for the greatest number of people.”
In fact, Nesta Webster doesn’t mention him in her books at all… the woman was famous for naming names. In fact, she tells us that the “aliens” were of Weishaupt’s race… not English or French. The marxists website can offer you their names.
But I wonder, have you actually READ anything written by Jeremy Bentham? He was 12 when he entered college; his IQ must have been off the charts. The people who criticize this man are much braver than they should be.
For Bentham, equality was as real as it was when Jesus said, “Call no man your master, for ye are all brethren.”
Marx was pretending to want “equality and liberty for all”… but actually meant… “all are equal” under the new ruling class of aliens.
Bentham was such a nice guy that he had his own butler, who had served Bentham faithfully for many years, hanged for the alleged theft of two silver spoons.
My research only found one such event supposedly connected to Bentham, a doubtful source.
Always check the sources as far back as you can go, research the document writers themselves and look into their history… find out where their bias lies: everybody has one.
Love the “Dorian Gray” pix reference! Yep, “greatest good for the greatest number” all right…of criminal psycho elites that is!
The children on swings part of the article reminds me of people moving all the machines underground as slaves in Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis” silent movie masterpiece of 1927. I wonder if Lang was part of this Benthamite secret society grouping.
Subverting religion has always been their supreme goal. He who controls the money and religion rules the world. Debt Usury was once considered an absolute mortal sin. Dante saw the relation of usury, sodomy and fraud in his inferno. Ezra Pound saw it also and they put him in St. Elizabeth’s mental institution. The vatican with their banker renaissance popes gradually and then fully ended the prohibitions against usury. Now it is full alliance with the judeo-masonic money powers. Yesterday a simple, honest congressional member from the state of Kentucky stood up and demanded accountability for the 2.2 trillion dollar swindle the govt of the USA was imposing on it’s citizens with the virus fraud. He became the most vilified man in the world in a moment. None more quicker to vilify was the Trumper red queen…the vile trojan horse…the billionaire grabber of gal’s crotches, a man (or reptile) who has just stated he wants to end the handshake forever. He is put in place to be the final solution to the American problem.
In context:
BENTHAM and BOWLES…
“Wednesday Octr. 29th 1760
Dear Papa
I did not receive your letter with the parcel till yesterday night; and was surprised to see it dated as last Friday: for it was left I suppose at Mr. Bowles’s 2 by Mr. Malchair 3 : but I did not know
of there being one, till Mr. Bowles told me of it yesterday evening. I begin now to live very comfortably having made several Acquaintance. one of them is Mr. Grisdale the Provost’s Nephew who is a
2 Probably Oldfield Bowles (b. 1740). ‘Among the persons to whom Bentham was introduced at Oxford, was Oldfield Bowles, a gentleman commoner of Queen’s College; a proud man, who received Bentham somewhat disdainfully. He was the patron of a place where the Hell-Fire Club was held; a club somewhat characteristic of the then state of Oxford. It was a club of Unbelievers, Atheists, and Deists, who professed that, as they had a knowledge of their future destiny, it became them to prepare for it; and they used, it was said, to strip naked, and turn themselves round before a huge fire’ (Bowring, x, 39).
3 It appears from letter 16 that Mr Malchair acted as Bentham’s tutor in some unknown subject.”
I couldn’t find a connection to these men and the Hellfire Club other than “a place” that may have held meetings of any and/or all kinds. Patron may mean nothing more than… a man walks into a bar… and the bartender knows him… which doesn’t mean “the man” partakes of the illegal gaming that’s going on in the back room.
OH… AND this “unknown subject” from Schofield’s notes… it’s art.
“ETCHINGS BY HENEAGE FINCH AND E. T. DANIELL.
Purchases of prints included six etchings by the interesting 18th century amateur, Heneage Finch, 4th Earl of Aylesford (1751-1812). 1 Lord Guernsey, as he was before he succeeded the 3rd Earl in 1777, had studied at Oxford under John Baptist Malchair, the German artist,
who came from Cologne to England in 1754, and established himself at Oxford as a drawing- and music-master. Among Malchair’s other accomplishments was etching, and about 1763 he produced a series of small views of Oxford, proofs of which are now in the British Museum.
He had several distinguished pupils, including, besides Aylesford, Sir George Beaumont, Oldfield Bowles, and perhaps William Crotch, the painter and musician, who seems to have produced an occasional etched plate.” p. 37
Infidelity was certainly very rife at Oxford, and exhibited itself in forms the most offensive. The hypocrisy of the place disgusted Bentham, and he spoke of that University with asperity to the end of his days.”
Here’s the link, if you want to know the context… if you can handle the truth.
“Whosoever, putting aside all prepossessions, feels strong enough in mind, to look steadily at the originals, and from them to take his conceptions of the matter, not from the discourses of others,—whosoever has this command over himself, will recognise, if the author does not much deceive himself, that by the two persons in question, as represented in the two sources of information—the Gospels and Paul’s Epistles,—two quite different, if not opposite, religions are inculcated: and that, in the religion of Jesus may be found all the good that has ever been the result of the compound so incongruously and unhappily made,—in the religion of Paul, all the mischief, which, in such disastrous abundance, has so indisputably flowed from it.”
–Jeremy Bentham, NOT PAUL BUT JESUS
