Jeremy Bentham: British-Elitist Agent and Weird Pseudo-Intellectual Godfather of Utilitarianism and the Panopticon

Jeremy Bentham (1748-1832) was one of history’s leading pervert justice warriors. A reading of his philosophical tomes would give any sane person a headache. To a modern-English speaker, his work is unreadable — and I would suggest so even in his own time. Essentially, he was a purveyor of what today would be called, sex, drugs and rock and roll — plus lording over the poor to serve the chosen elite.

A psycho-biographical study by Philip Lucas and Anne Sheeran argues that he may have had Asperger’s syndrome. Bentham was an atheist. This strange freak left his body as an auto-icon. The head of his corpse is wax, and his actual severed head was put on display at College of London.

A hedonistic calculus is introduced: “Pleasures then, and the avoidance of pains, are the ends that the legislator has in view.”

As we will show, Bentham, at heart, was a sadomasochist who loved to write about “punishment” for disturbing his notion of happiness. He makes a blatant attempt, common with these operatives, to reshape truth to reflect the self-interest of his masters. He is a con man advancing the agenda of the Crime Syndicate kleptocracy.

Bentham wrote, “The business of government is to promote the happiness of the society, by punishing and rewarding … In proportion as an act tends to disturb that happiness, in proportion as the tendency of it is pernicious, will be the demand it creates for punishment.”

This is called “social utility,” meaning the pleasurable well-being of many people — or as the greatest happiness of the greatest number. Happiness to Bentham was equivalent to pleasure or hedonism.

Such thinking was challenged long ago in Nicomachean Ethics (book 1, chapter 5), in which Aristotle says that identifying the good with pleasure is to prefer a life suitable for beasts.

Between 1809 and 1823, Bentham carried out an exhaustive examination of religion with the declared aim of extirpating religious beliefs — even the idea of religion itself — from the minds of men. He was effectively a moral relativist and one with very questionable personal morals as well.

Bentham was introduced to the freak scene early on when he went to Oxford and became acquainted with the Hellfire boyz then spreading across England.

It’s in Bentham’s other strange, godless, Luciferian writings that he gives his real motive away: hierarchical control by chosen people. He clearly established himself as another made-man and pseudo-intellectual agent for global Crime Syndicate types.

In 1787, he published a series of letters from Russia that were assembled in a pamphlet titled “In Defense of Usury.” The final letter, addressed to another agent Adam Smith, chastised the East India Company House economist for not going far enough in his embrace of unbridled monetary dictatorship. Bentham demanded an end to all restrictions on usurious interest rates, employing the neo-liberal argument that suppression of usury stifles invention.

Of Bentham’s work, Adam Smith immediately wrote, “The work is one of a superior man.” The modern version is Paul Krugman being given the pulpit and fake accolades at the New York Slimes to promote similar views.

He was a forefather of the modern surveillance state and would have loved the 2022 version of 1984. He created double speak for this. Bentham wanted transparency to apply to everyone. This he describes by picturing the world as a gymnasium in which each “gesture, every turn of limb or feature, in those whose motions have a visible impact on the general happiness, will be noticed and marked down.” He considered both such transparency (in realty surveillance) to be useful ways of generating “understanding” of people’s lives.

As addled as Bentham was, he did come up with one classic but slimy misdirection quote of note: “Secrecy, being an instrument of conspiracy, ought never to be the system of a regular government.” I doubt if his disciples paid much attention to this one though.

As the French Revolution boiled up in Britain’s rival France, Bentham played his role as paid intel agent. His paymaster, Lord Shelburne, readied the projected destabilization by creating a “radical writers’ shop” staffed by Bentham, the Genevan Etienne Dumont and the Englishman Samuel Romilly. Speeches were prepared by Bentham and translated and transported by diplomatic pouch and other means to Paris, where leaders of the Jacobin Terror, Jean-Paul Marat, Georges Jacques Danton and Maximilien de Robespierre delivered the fiery oratories. Records of East India Company payments to these leading Jacobins are still on file at the British Museum.

Here, we see the familiar left-right dialectic at work, as we learn that Bentham, like his Warburg-financed Bolshevik fellows years later, was a close friend of leading London international bankster Francis Baring. Indeed, the Barings employed the major slash-and-burn philosophers Adam Smith, Jeremy Bentham and Thomas Malthus.

Bentham’s business partner was manufacturer Robert Owen, another atheist who taught free love. Like most do-gooders, Owen’s cotton mills in Asia, associated with the East India Co., caused bankruptcies and great misery in India. Owen, with influence from Bentham, pushed for communal-organized workshops. Critics argue that Owen wanted to imprison people in the workshops like barracks and eradicate their personal independence. Owen funded cult-like socialist community experiments in America that, without exception, failed. To his credit, Owen pushed for an eight-hour work day. However he also sought to control the other sixteen hours.

With the Jacobians in control in France, Bentham licked his “eccentric” reptilian lips and, on Nov. 25, 1791, wrote to National Assemblyman J.P. Garran offering to move to Paris to take charge of the penal system.

Enclosing a draft of his “Panopticon Proposal,” Bentham wrote: “Allow me to construct a prison on this model — I will be the jailer. You will see by the memoir, this jailer will have no salary — will cost nothing to the nation. The more I reflect, the more it appears to me that the execution of the project should be in the hands of the inventor.”

Bentham’s penal or Panopticon scheme was a slave-labor camp first designed by him in Russia in 1787 while he was visiting his brother, a Lord Shelburne spy. Panoptican utilized the power of an “authority’s gaze” to exert discipline. The power of the structure rested in the architectural design that allows those in power to observe others without them knowing if they are being watched.

Because of the perpetual prospect that someone could be watching, the Panopticon was the ultimate device of discipline through surveillance. Bentham said that the Panopticon presented “a new mode of obtaining power of mind over mind.”

Covid-19 New Underworld Order policies — such as wearing dehumanizing masks, social isolation and distancing, and limiting gatherings — are right out Bentham’s Panopticon playbook, as is sneaky constant surveillance.

Bentham’s Panopticon is a circular structure with a tower in the center. Around the outer edge of the structure are individual cells with windows along the back wall to let light in so that an overseer in the tower can see all of the cell’s occupants. The modern Panopticon is electronic and digital watching.

His design, complete with elaborate architectural drawings, called for criminals, the indigent and the retarded — along with their children — to be placed in jail cells equipped with primitive machinery run by a central power source, which in turn would be fueled by swings, merry-go-rounds and see-saws in the children’s cell block.

The energy expended by the children playing with the toys would drive the factory. A central guardroom equipped with two-way mirrors would permit one guard to oversee the slave labor of hundreds. Above the main door of the Panopticon was to be a sign that reads, “Had they been industrious when free, they need not have drudged here like slaves.”

Asked by Prince Potemkin, the prime minister of Catherine the Great, to help procure a steam engine to build up Russian industry, Bentham argued that in Russia’s case, human labor — not steam power — ought to be sufficient.

Par for the course for these English wingnuts and pederasts, we learn that Bentham favored decriminalizing pederasty. Would stating he was a pederast be a straw man? Maybe, he never admits to it, but he sure liked to dwell on it.

Writing in 1785 an essay on the subject, he argued against any sanctions against homosexuality, lesbianism, masturbation, pederasty and bestiality. Bentham dismissed the harsh penalties then in force against pederasty as the result of irrational religious fears born of the Old Testament destruction of Sodom and perpetuated by society’s “irrational antipathy” to pleasure in general and to sexual pleasure in particular. Christian morality, like every other expression of natural law, had no place in Bentham’s world of pleasure and pain.

More Benthamite Rabbit Holes

Bentham sponsored several generations of philosophical radicals, from James Mill and John Bowring to Mill’s son John Stuart Mill, Thomas Carlyle and David Urquhart.

Bowring, Bentham’s long-suffering personal secretary, would later supervise the publication, into French and English, of Bentham’s collected works in an 11-volume series. He would serve as Lord Palmerston’s agent-handler of the notorious Young Italy Giuseppe Mazzini and would instigate the Second Opium War against China from his post as emissary in Canton. Urquhart, one of the youngest of the Benthamites, would later become the agent-handler for Karl Marx.

Winter Watch Takeaway

How can anyone take people like Bentham seriously — or, for that matter, clowns and freaks like Freud, Kinsey, Watson, Money, etc. These are made and promoted men, turtles on the fence post- effectively lifetime actors. What an upside-down world they spew forth, which is well illustrated in Monty Python’s upper-crust twit skits.