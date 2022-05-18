IMMIGRATION: Salvini Warns Food Shortages Could Cause 20 Million African Migrants to Enter Europe

If peace in Ukraine isn’t achieved by the end of this month.
By Paul Joseph Watson | 16 May 2022
SUMMIT NEWS — Italian League party leader Matteo Salvini has warned that if the war in Ukraine does not end soon, chronic food shortages will cause an immigration wave that will lead to 20 million African migrants trying to enter Europe.
If Ukrainian grain supplies continue to be impacted, Salvini cautions, “Significant hunger is expected on the African continent, which will be a humanitarian, then a social, and finally an Italian problem.”
“Without peace there will be famine in the autumn and 20 million Africans will be ready to go,” he added.
Salvini predicts that a new migrant crisis will unfold if a ceasefire and subsequent peace isn’t achieved by the end of this month, noting that this was “essential for Ukraine, Russia and Italy as well.”
Italy’s former Minister of the Interior is urgently asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who recently returned from a meeting with Joe Biden, to push the issue of a ceasefire. […]
Of course they can only get in if Europeans let them come in.
It is estimated that Africa’s population grew by almost 35m in 2021 — so while 20m is approx 7 months of population growth in Africa, it is equivalent to the population of the Czech Republic and Portugal combined (link) — such a small outflow will not help the continent of Africa at all, but will, especially when projected into the future, utterly destroy Europe demographically — it simply cannot be allowed.
When I told European friends a few years ago that in order to avoid a demographic catastrophe in Europe, the boats had to be intercepted, towed back to the port of departure in North Africa, then sunk in the harbor there, and if North African countries did not want their harbors to fill up with sunken boats, governments there better do something to stop the departures, they looked at me like I was crazy.
