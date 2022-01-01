Russ Winter Joins Trad Cat Knight’s Eric Gajewski for a Look into the Marquis de Sade, Jacob Epstein, Eric Gill and the BBC

This half hour show with Eric Gajewski comes with a mature audience and dark topic warning.

The role of Marquis de Sade is explored in terms of his nihilist sadistic activities and his subsequent promotion by the discordians in bringing about today’s hellish world.

The Marquis de Sade: A Philosophical Godfather of the New Underworld Order?

Pederasts Eric Gill, Jacob Epstein, Jimmy Savile and the BBC are examined for their role in sneaking this same hellish world in right in front of people’s eyes masquerading as “art” and in Savile’s case “humor”.

In a Time of Cancel Culture, Eric Gill’s Sculpture to Pedophila Still Adorns BBC’s London Broadcasting House

Clues Hidden in Plain Sight About Jimmy Savile’s True Nature

Serial killer Anthony Sowell of Cleveland is mentioned as an example of how the low life neighborhood just ignored the stench of eleven corpses emitting from his house of horrors and backyard. They just went about their business as if there was nothing to see here, move along.

Like this: Like Loading...