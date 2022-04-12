USPS Stops Service to Santa Monica Neighborhood Following Attacks on Mail Carriers

By Jamie Joseph | 12 April 2022

THE EPOCH TIMES — One neighborhood in Santa Monica will not be receiving postal service from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) until further notice after “multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended,” according to a postal letter sent out to residents alerting them of the change.

Santa Monica residents located on the 1300 block of 14th Street received a USPS letter on April 7 which read, “the safety of our employees and of the mail they deliver to you is our highest concern. Until we can ensure the safety of both, delivery services will remain suspended.”

It’s unclear when the services for paper mail will resume, but private carriers are still delivering packages to the neighborhood.

Residents in the neighborhood are encouraged to pick up their mail at the post office on 7th Street. […]