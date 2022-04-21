Sherlock Says: Charlie Manson Story Doesn’t Add Up

On Nov. 19, 2017, 83-year-old Charles Manson reportedly spent his final moments at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, outside the prison, where he was alleged to be held. Authorities were not forthcoming with details, and the whole story line was hush hush. Information about prison protocols for taking a convict with a life sentence to a local hospital was also not forthcoming. But that has ALWAYS been the case with Manson.

Author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s fictional character Sherlock Holmes employed a method of deduction not commonly utilized in today’s brainwashed world. Holmes often used “reasoning backward,” or convergent thinking. It means starting with things that don’t add up, or that make little sense, and then going backward to the root.

Let’s try a bit of convergent thinking with the story of Charlie Manson’s supposed sojourn in California’s maximum security prison system. As we always ask at Winter Watch, and our motto: Nothing to see here, move along? You decide.

Although you will never see an interview with a slew of more-recent mass shooters, or vehicular-assault boogeymen, over the years, Manson has been dollied up and rolled out for dozens of televised interviews. His appearance was altered each time. The news specials on Charlie in and of themselves would be an unheard privilege for any inmate. Many of Charlie’s interviewers were obscure figures who were never seen or heard from again.

After 1989, Manson was housed in the Protective Housing Unit at California State Prison, Corcoran, in Kings County. The unit houses inmates whose safety would be endangered by general population housing. In August 1997, he was allegedly moved to Pelican Bay State Prison, a deep-six Super Max prison.

Numerous interviews can be viewed online, so other Sherlocks can have at it. He constantly mocks the viewer on how he’s pulling lies and deceit off on them. Charlie is never restrained and often stands up and does little clown shows and dances.

In the Geraldo Rivera interview, the two talk mano y mano, nearly touching knees. In the following video, you’ll see a rambling Manson actually touching Rivera and getting right up against him. Really? In a max-security prison, such behavior is a real treat and privilege. Sure.

In recent years, Charlie was given even more privileges, such as posing for zany photos with his cut-out-looking “fiancee,” who said she planned to exhibit his mummified body after his death. This kind of physical contact is not permitted in maximum security prisons anywhere in the U.S. Even in lower-security prisons, there is strict protocol on contact with family and conjugal visits.

Fellow Sherlocks, the following is California’s penal regulation regarding facial and hair grooming. Is there much administrative discretion in these rules? Only for Charlie, apparently. On the right, note a photo of cleanly groomed, older, Mexican-gang inmates in prison.

– An inmate’s hair and facial hair shall be clean, neatly styled, and groomed, as specified in these regulations.

– An inmate shall not alter the appearance of his/her hair or facial hair by changing its natural color.

– An inmate’s hair or facial hair may be any length but the inmate’s hair shall not extend over the eyebrows or cover the inmate’s face. If hair or facial hair is long, it shall be worn in a neat, plain style, which does not draw undue attention to the inmate.

In 1989, Charlie did an interview with Penny Daniels. Start at minute 00:02:40 (below), as he struts in looking like a wild caveman with long hair and beard. Notice this convicted killer is given the unique privilege to wear a leather necklace. The sunglasses are a nice touch, too. At minute 00:04:30, notice his pinky ring. This is most definitely in violation of penal regulations for prisoners.

At minute 00:03:45, Charlie starts discussing “his role in this film” and gives out a “Hollywood address.” Really? The maximum-security prison regulations allow on-the-spot business negotiations? At 00:06:15, Charlie has some fun reading the riot act to a prison official and telling him to shut up. The “official” just tolerates it.

The psy-ops here, of course, is to build the persona that Charlie is some sort of Spingali — ahem, I mean Svengali — that can “control people.” Notice how lucid he acts — I mean sounds — in the following video before he goes off into his monkey act.

In 1998, the California prison system cracked down on its administrative standards, as described in this Christian Science Monitor article. The photos below shows an older Charlie under this new regime. In more recent years, this has been relaxed to one-half-inch beards — but not for Charlie.

– According to new grooming rules passed by the California Department of Corrections (CDC), there will be no more long hair, beards, large mustaches.

The Changing Swastika Forehead Tatoo

The first photo shows an early Charlie appearance with the swastika he managed to have tattooed while in maximum security prison. Now, compare it with the second photo in which the swastika moves away from the left brow and the cross stem changes size. In particular, compare the thickness of the lower stem in all three photos. In the last photo the swastika has moved higher yet, off the brow and again has a different shrunken size and curvature.

Yes, skin sags a bit with age, and in Charlie’s case, apparently upward. Charlie looks pretty spry for a man who has allegedly spent a life in prison.

As we have seen on many occasions on these pages where I go over hoaxes, storytellers can get sloppy; and frankly, at times, it seems they don’t even care. They have complete disdain for the general audience, and Charlie definitely expresses this in his black magic performances.

Sherlock would look at these anomalies and ask, “What’s going on here? Is it some sort of psy-op?” Was Charlie slipped in and out the back door for these performances?

Listen to Charlie’s speech on sneaky truth and extreme moral relativism (aka perv justice warrior).

The ludicrous anomalies in the Manson family’s Tate murder are endless.

One of my favorites: How did Tex Watson, who allegedly did the dirty deed at the Tate residence, manage to sire four children in maximum security prison where conjugal visits are not permitted?

Bobby Beausoleil also managed to father four children in prison, as well as produce musical tracks.

For more on hippie-era cultural debasement and psy-ops, see “In Plain View: Jaw-Dropping Video of LSD Promoters Holding 1979 Meeting.”