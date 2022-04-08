Dr. Vernon Coleman: ‘The mainstream media now defines a right winger as anyone who thinks rationally’

By Dr. Vernon Coleman | 31 March 2022
- The royal family receives £86 million of taxpayers’ money. How much of that will be used to pay Andrew’s £12 million bill? It’s our damned money, we should be told how much is being used to bail out yet another useless member of the royal family.
- An astonishing 675 NHS officials earn over £150,000 a year. The whole lot could be fired without any patients noticing.
- With inflation now racing past 7% and interest rates at less than 1%, savers are now receiving minus 6% a year on their hard earned money. This is all part of Schwab’s plan to impoverish everyone who isn’t a crooked billionaire.
- Water bills could soon triple. Compulsory meters will soon be introduced in some areas. With rising taxes, rising fuel prices and rising food prices the rise in water bills will doubtless be welcomed everywhere.
- Some NHS hospitals are still refusing to allow relatives to visit sick or dying patients. The NHS is clearly using a playbook written by the people who ran Dachau. […]
