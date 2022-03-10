Russia Warned of False Flag Event at Kharkiv Nuclear Research Lab Days before it Happened

Russia Bombs Ukraine Nuclear Research Lab, Sets It Ablaze, Report Says

By Lora Kopar | 3 March 2022

NEWSWEEK — Video footage from Kharkiv, Ukraine, circulating on social media shows the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology on fire after a Russian rocket attack.

The institute has nuclear material and a reactor on its site in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, increasing fears of a potential “large-scale ecological disaster,” according to The Independent.

News of the airstrike on the research center adds to mounting fears about the potential dangers to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, such as Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia, that have been taken over by Russian forces as the invasion of Ukraine enters its third week.

Russian state-owned news agency Tass has been warning of a possible takeover of the institute for days. On Monday, it released a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry that said the Ukrainian military and the Azov battalion, a neo-Nazi military regiment, are “planning to blow up the reactor and accuse the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly launching a missile strike on an experimental nuclear system.” […]