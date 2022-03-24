Russ Winter Rejoins ‘The Event’ to Discuss Memory Holed Aspects of Sandy Hook and Putin’s Economic Chess Moves

Russ joins “The Event” with James Fetzer, Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Private Investigator Brian Davidson joins in the first hour to discuss new aspects with the memory holed Sandy Hook stagecraft.
Hour 2 goes into Putin’s and China’s de-dollarization economic chess moves against the Sub-Zero posse running western governments. The hour finishes asking where does the Ukraine crisis go next. Great reset?
Relevant posts:
Driving Pox Americana off the Cliff with De-Dollarization and Runaway Inflation
Goldman Admits Saudi-China Oil-Trade Signals ‘Erosion’ of Dollar Reserve Status
Connecticut Medical Examiner Wayne Carver’s off the charts press conference shtick.
For anyone unaware:
Fetzer was sued for defamation by Sandy Hook parent Lenny Pozner — via a summary judgment (i.e. a judge decided the case, not a jury), he was found guilty — in the penalty phase (before a jury), Pozner was awarded $450k — Fetzer appealed, but lost — the Wisconsin Supreme Court then declined to hear his case — now he wants to appeal to the Supreme Court, and is asking for help funding that.
Here is an account of how the WI court handled the defamation case:
The Legal Lynching of a Truth-Seeker: Jim Fetzer’s Stalinist-Style Show Trial
If so inclined, you can help Fetzer financially here:
givesendgo/fundingfetzer — Defending the 1st and 2nd Amendments
I believe Pozner and his lawyers already have asset liens in place against Fetzer.
Obviously, Fetzer is in a lot of trouble financially.
While judicially Fetzer has no other avenue of appeal, personally I think it’s very unlikely the Supreme Court will hear his case — so I wonder if any money raised might be better spent on e.g. a bankruptcy attorney to help protect Fetzer and his family financially to the maximum extent possible.
https://www.poznervfetzer.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/James-Fetzer-Post-Verdict-Motions.pdf Russ: “Fetzer Blocks The Truth”: “Will You”? Someone Did Die At Sandy Hook: “Noah Pozner”: “I’m Not Sure Of What Happened, But A Child Was Killed”: When You Read The Court’s Decision: “You Wil See That Fetzer’s, Supposed Appeal To, ‘The United States States Supreme Court,’ To Set Aside The $450,000 Judgement, Has Slim To None Chances”: But not only did Dr. Fetzer fail to raise media-defendant issue until now, he has also failed to articulate how he qualifies as one in his post-verdict materials. The omissions are enough for the court to reject the argument. But even if the court were to consider the argument, the court would conclude that Dr. Fetzer acted with negligence when making (or publishing) his statements. The undisputed facts show that Noah Pozner’s death certificate was (and is) authentic, and no reasonable factfinder can conclude that Dr. Fetzer acted with ordinary care when he published the statements claiming that the death certificate was a fake.