Driving Pox Americana off the Cliff with De-Dollarization and Runaway Inflation

The causa proxima for a runaway inflation in America would be the return to the domestic economy of U.S. dollars from abroad as foreigners switch to alternatives. In particular, this would involve the discontinuance of petrodollars as a reserve currency. This would also involve direct goods trade as well.

Russia, China and other dollar-bond holders in truth financed the U.S. wars that were aimed at them by buying U.S. debt. When the foreign reserve status of the U.S. dollar erodes, those dollars flow back into the domestic United States and incinerate price stability, causing substantial bursts of inflation.

Imagine printing over $5 trillion in 2.5 years and nobody is happy. pic.twitter.com/Tu16xRciCs — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 14, 2022

This is already underway, driven by extreme use of sanctions by Europe and the U.S. in particular. In the case of Russia, the sanctions go so far as to stymie Russia’s capacity to utilize its central bank reserves. Others who may be in the crosshairs then ask logically what is to be gained from holding U.S. dollars at all.

A secondary effect is to restrict exports of commodities in short supply.

This is a huge deal. Argentina is the largest exporter of soybean meal and soybean oil. A global food crisis is more and more likely to unfold. https://t.co/Cj8RUtEgAP — Otavio (Tavi) Costa (@TaviCosta) March 13, 2022

In 2018, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas dropped a big bombshell involving the need for a new financial payment system that bypasses the U.S.-dominated SWIFT system. Maas openly accused the U.S. of weaponizing the dollar.

Angela Merkel herself said, “We can no longer rely on the superpower of the U.S.”

At the same time, back in 2018, Russia said it is accelerating efforts to abandon the American currency in trade transactions. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said:

“The time has come when we need to go from words to actions and get rid of the dollar as a means of mutual settlements and look for other alternatives,” he said in an interview with International Affairs magazine, quoted by RT. “Thank God, this is happening, and we will speed up this work,” Ryabkov said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is the working architecture of a new monetary alternative to a dollar world. In addition to founding members China and Russia, the SCO full members include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and, most recently, India and Pakistan. This is a population of well over 3 billion people, some 42% of the entire world population, coming together in a coherent, planned de-dollarization.

On a bilaterial basis, many countries have dedollarized. Iran and South Korea have a banking cooperation to bypass the dollar..

One devious way to stop the inflows of excess and unwanted dollars into China would be to “suddenly” declare a Covid outbreak with hard lockdowns in China’s transshipment ports to the US. This in turn causes a backup and delay in supplies to the U.S. and increases shipping costs. It’s a slick form of “walk softly and carry a big stick” asymmetrical warfare.

The Port of #LosAngeles is watching events closely in #China as container ships stack up outside Chinese ports affected by new #COVID19 outbreaks and manufacturing shutdowns. https://t.co/ouQFJlLLJd — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) March 18, 2022

And isn’t it curious that the Russian ruble has had a fierce rally against the USD ever since the sanctions were put in place? Is this China offloading overvalued U.S. dollars in favor of bargain rubles behind the scenes? Meanwhile, the Russian national wealth fund has plans to scoop up Russian stock bargains when the Moscow exchange opens on Monday.

The Ruble continues to strengthen relative to the dollar! This is insane… I knew it would rally but I had no idea it would happen this quick. (Dollar buying just 97 rubles now from over 140)#Breaking #breakingnews #russia #ukraine #kiev #kyiv #odessa #mariupol #kharkiv pic.twitter.com/pYcO49HdbK — Weimar Silver Baron (@BankerWeimar) March 16, 2022

China buys more than 25% of the oil that Saudi Arabia exports. China buys more than 45% of the oil that Russia exports. Early indications are that Russian oil export flows are continuing unabated with China taking up the slack.

This week, Saudi Arabia moved to sell oil in Yuan to China. This is a key ingredient of de-dollarization. Would sub-zero kaskistocrats in the U.S. respond to this by piling sanctions on China? One can scarcely imagine the self-inflicted damage as a result.

Saudi Arabia is in talks to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said. The move would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the oil market. https://t.co/cqwq1xeoYF — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 15, 2022

A clear signal that something deadly serious is afoot would be the abolition of the Saudi riyal’s peg to the U.S. dollar. It would likely adopt the system used by Kuwait. Cabalists love situations in which currency pegs can be taken down. This is perfect for insider information and infestations. They lick their satanic chops at the resulting chaos, too. Another USD peg is the Hong Kong Dollar.

Amplifying this shift comes from the sub-zeros and kakistocrats at the Federal Reserve who have utterly failed to deal with the hot inflation. Clearly, there is no discussion about excess dollar repatriation at all. If this came on their radar screen soon enough, they would have to act decisively to drain dollars from the U.S. domestic economy and put interest rates MUCH higher.

What appears to be unfolding from the Fed is an attempt to sound credible and tough without doing much. But after this week’s token baby-step increase in the Fed funds rate to 0.25%, we have the largest spread between the Taylor Rule and Fed funds rate in 51 years. The Fed only ended its QE onslaught last week. There is no Fed meeting again until May, so the necessary medicine (including reducing its portfolio) to treat dangerous inflation would have to come intra-meeting.

Other ploys by the sub-zeros are attempts to tap down on oil and gasoline prices through expedient releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which has left remaining oil storage at multi-decade lows (33 days worth) and potentially creates a national security risk.