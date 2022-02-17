The Weaponization of Depleted Uranium: A Deadly Dust Crime Against Humanity

One of the defining crimes of the United States’ proxy role as a global warmonger and plague on humanity is its indiscriminate use of depleted uranium (DU) in combat zones. In weaponry, DU’s advantage is its high density, and it’s 68.4% denser than lead. Because of its penetrating and explosive characteristics, it has been deployed in military operations. It’s even used to harden U.S. tank armor. DU projectile ordnance is often inherently incendiary because uranium is flammable.

Most military use of depleted uranium has been as 30 mm ordnance, primarily the 30 mm PGU-14/B armor-piercing incendiary round from the GAU-8 Avenger cannon of the A-10 Thunderbolt II used by the U.S. Air Force. The 25 mm DU rounds have been used in the M242 guns mounted on the U.S. Army’s Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the Marine Corps’s LAV-25. DU is used by the U.S. Army in 120 mm or 105 mm cannons employed on the M1 Abrams tank.

The U.S. Marine Corps uses DU in the 25 mm PGU-20 round fired by the GAU-12 Equalizer cannon of the AV-8B Harrier, and also in the 20 mm M197 gun mounted on AH-1 Cobra helicopter gunships. The U.S. Navy’s Phalanx CIWS’s M61 Vulcan Gatling gun used 20 mm armor-piercing penetrator rounds with discarding plastic sabots and a core made using depleted uranium.

The aerosol or spallation frangible powder produced by impact and combustion of depleted uranium munitions can potentially contaminate wide areas around the impact sites, leading to inhalation by human beings. It has a halflife of 4.5 billion years.

Normal functioning of the kidney, brain, liver, heart and numerous other systems can be affected by exposure to toxic uranium. Studies suggest the possibility of leukemogenic, genetic, reproductive and neurological affects from exposure.

A 2005 epidemiology review concluded, “In aggregate the human epidemiological evidence is consistent with increased risk of birth defects in offspring of persons exposed to DU.”

The Crime Syndicate has sourced this material from uranium waste products. Thus, it serves as a global recycling and dumping project to spread around the world. The U.S. and its NATO crime sidekicks used DU penetrator rounds in the 1991 Gulf War, the Bosnian war, the bombing of Serbia, the 2003 invasion of Iraq and on ISIS in Syria. It’s estimated that between 315 and 350 tons of DU were used in the 1991 Gulf War alone. They keep using it in Afghanistan up to this day.

According to an international legal team preparing a lawsuit against NATO, 10 to 15 tons of depleted uranium was used during the 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia. In a three-week period of conflict in Iraq during 2003, it was estimated that over 1,000 tons of depleted uranium munitions were used. More than 300,000 DU rounds were fired during the 2003 war to “liberate” Iraq and turn that country into living hell. In 2005, the U.N. Environmental Program identified 311 polluted sites in Iraq, but there are probably more.

An unknown number of U.S. soldiers have been exposed to this contamination. The health effects are pernicious and thus have been lumped into a grab bag of ailments called Gulf War Syndrome, from which no treatment or clear diagnosis has emerged despite the government’s spending of at least $300 million on research.

About 30 percent of the 700,000 men and women who served in the Gulf War still suffer a baffling array of symptoms and have been classified as permanently disabled. This was a war with only 150 U.S. combat fatalities. It will take years to determine how depleted uranium affected those soldiers. Cancers have been increasingly showing up in these veteran military chattel as they enter middle age. DU affects immune and hormonal systems and damages thyroid function, all of which are essential for aging gracefully.

After Vietnam, veterans, in numbers that grew with the passage of time, complained of joint aches, night sweats, bloody feces, migraine headaches, unexplained rashes and violent behavior. Some developed cancer. It took more than 25 years for the Pentagon to finally acknowledge that Agent Orange — a corrosive defoliant used to melt the jungles of Vietnam and flush out the enemy — was linked to those sufferings.

Impact on Population of Iraq

Different generations of DU-supported Tomahawk missiles and Bunker Buster bombs were used post-Gulf War, during the ’90s on what were known as the No-Fly Zones (northern and southern regions of Iraq) and during the attack on Iraq in 1998. The U.S. and its minions used radioactive and toxic weapons to exhaust Iraq’s institutions and population to prepare for the invasion of Iraq in 2003. Bombing Iraq with DU continued during military operations of the invasion of Iraq in 2003, then afterward in other cities that resisted occupation. During 2003, DU was deployed in heavily populated areas such as Baghdad, Samawa, Fallujah, Diyala, Najaf, Salahuddin, Basra and Nasiriya.

West Basra was a particularly hard-hit DU target. For many years, the U.S./U.K.-led post-war occupation forces avoided any release of information about the amounts, types and locations of the targets destroyed by these weapons within Iraqi territories. As a result, thousands of Iraqi children and their families in Basra were repeatedly exposed for an extended duration to DU low-level radiation (LLR) and its toxic affects.

The occupiers further refused to clean up contaminated areas. This failure subjected the civilian population to a continuous and systematic attack each time DU-oxide contaminated dust storms blew in on the city of Basra and surrounding areas for years to come.

Occupation forces prohibited UNEP, WHO and other international agencies to conduct any exploration programs to detect DU contamination and assess the health risks.

Pro-occupation death-squad goons assassinated a number of Iraqi physicians who tried to deal with this threat. Dr. Alim Abdul Hameed Yacoub (Dean of Basra Medical College) was killed along with his son when his car was ambushed on the way to his hometown of Basra. Dr. Huda Ammash was imprisoned without any real accusation for three years for conducting very important research on Iraqi Armed Forces veterans who were exposed to DU weapons. In all, an estimated 500 Iraqi scientists were assassinated by U.S.-trained death squads

While the affects on older veterans is longer-term and more pernicious, the impact on newborns and younger children is more evident and stark. There have been sharp spikes in the rates of congenital birth defects, premature births, miscarriages and leukemia cases. According to Iraqi government statistics, the rate of cancer in the country has skyrocketed from 40 per 100,000 people prior to the Gulf War in 1991 to 800 per 100,000 in 1995 after the Gulf War and to at least 1,600 per 100,000 in 2005 after the Iraq War.

The following is an interview with former U.S. Army chemical researcher Dr. Doug Rokke on depleted uranium used by the U.S. in the Gulf and Iraq wars.

Trivium Applied and We are Asked to Believe This is Safe Material

Because the effects of uranium poisoning are more about grinding illness and slow death, the Crime Syndicate has laid out a ridiculous but typical see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, speak-no-evil denial narrative. The symptoms can be called something else, like “malingering post-traumatic stress disorder.” Applying basic trivium of who, what, where and when, we are asked to accept that leaving radioactive waste in desert dust around the war zones of the Middle East has no impact. If you really want to torture yourself and be once again gaslighted and called a conspiracy theorist, go engage with debunkers. Been there, done that. You will need a hot shower afterward to wash off the slime.

The deadly dust produced by the detonation of a DU shell is probably the most insidious aspect of this type of ordnance. At high temperature, the substance (depleted uranium) burns down to fine and extremely hazardous nano particles, each of them a hundred times smaller than a red blood cell. Owing to their extremely small size, these particles can travel through a human body, infiltrating brain, lungs, kidneys, placenta, the bloodstream and even sperm and egg cells, which causes severe developmental diseases in newborns.

Notable director Frieder Wagner — who won the prestigious German Grimme Award and who’s responsible for numerous documentaries for the ARD and ZDF channels — quickly became a pariah after making a 2007 documentary called “Deadly Dust” (“Todesstaub” in German) about the use of depleted uranium (DU) shells by NATO forces in the Middle East and in the former Yugoslavia.

In April 2004, the movie was screened during the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. But even though that autumn it received the Öko Media award, it was never screened again.

Wagner said, “I contacted a head of the WDR editorial office, whom I’d worked with before, and asked him what happened. He paused for a second and then told me, ‘The WDR editorial office considers you a difficult person. And most importantly, the topics you suggest are especially hard. Right now I’ve got nothing more to tell you.'”