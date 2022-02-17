Poll: Two Thirds Of DEMOCRATS Want Hillary Spying, Fake Russia Charges Investigated

‘Right now she is a certified political criminal.’

By Steve Watson | 15 February 2022

SUMMIT NEWS — A poll has revealed that a stunning 66 percent of DEMOCRATS want to see a new investigation into Hillary Clinton’s role in spying on the Trump 2016 campaign, and the baseless charges of Russian collusion that followed his victory in the election.

The issue has come back into the spotlight following revelations of the Durham probe into the FBI’s investigation, which found that Clinton operatives paid a tech company to “infiltrate” servers at Trump Towers and the White House, not only to spy on the Trump team and dig up dirt, but also allegedly with the intention to manufacture a “narrative” of Russian collusion.

The poll, conducted by TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics reveals that almost three quarters of those polled who were following the story want prosecutors to investigate Hillary and members of her campaign team.

Those figures include two thirds of Democrats who were polled, twenty percent more than supported the move back in October. A total of 91 percent of Republicans want further investigation, with 65 percent of independents demanding a fresh probe. […]