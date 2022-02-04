India’s ‘Internet Hindus’ Are in Love With Israel

Hindu nationalists incessantly tweet their support and admiration for Israel, an online force that helped push Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a landslide victory in 2014

By Saudamini Jain | 15 January 2018

HAARETZ — In New Delhi, Anshul Saxena spends three to four hours a day on Israel.

The 26-year-old gathers information from right-wing websites, blogs, Wikipedia, the American Jewish Committee website and India-Israel friendship forums. He has set up alerts to be notified of any India-Israel news, and tries to tweet about Israel every day.

Iraeli PM Netanyahu to visit India next year. I’ll do big celebration Party. Well, This would be 2nd trip by Israel PM, the first being by Sharon during Vajpayee Govt.

— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 16, 2017

Back in November, he announced a celebration party when he first heard that Netanyahu would be visiting. Sometimes, the tweets are about Israel in general and the lessons India can learn from it.

A few months earlier, in July, he wrote: “Israel revived its Hebrew, whose fate was similar to Sanskrit about 7 decades ago. India should learn from Israel, We can revive Sanskrit.” […]