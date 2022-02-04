News Ticker

India’s ‘Internet Hindus’ Are in Love With Israel

February 4, 2022 Winter Watch Around the Web, Culture, International News, Politics 0

PHOTO: TheUglyTruth.wordpress

Hindu nationalists incessantly tweet their support and admiration for Israel, an online force that helped push Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a landslide victory in 2014

By Saudamini Jain | 15 January 2018

HAARETZ — In New Delhi, Anshul Saxena spends three to four hours a day on Israel.

The 26-year-old gathers information from right-wing websites, blogs, Wikipedia, the American Jewish Committee website and India-Israel friendship forums. He has set up alerts to be notified of any India-Israel news, and tries to tweet about Israel every day.

Back in November, he announced a celebration party when he first heard that Netanyahu would be visiting. Sometimes, the tweets are about Israel in general and the lessons India can learn from it.

A few months earlier, in July, he wrote: “Israel revived its Hebrew, whose fate was similar to Sanskrit about 7 decades ago. India should learn from Israel, We can revive Sanskrit.” […]

                 
 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: