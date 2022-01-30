News Ticker

Russ Winter Joins ‘Operation Scorpio’ and the Brain Trust for an Hour to Discuss Various Goings On

January 30, 2022 Winter Watch Winter Watch Articles 0

After a hiatus from podcasts Russ Winter rejoins Giuseppe Vafanculo, Dave Scorpio and Paul English (aka “The Brain Trust”) for hour 3 to discuss various goings on.  The show is here. 

I discussed my observations of the bioweapon Omicron mutants which infected 800,000 in Czech Republic in January including yours truly. We discussed banksterism and I went into my post The Formation of Reuter-Havas-Wolff News Monopoly and Cartel. The topic of Operation Keelhaul came up as well. See; Operation Keelhaul: Britain’s Repatriation of Anti-Communist Russians and Ukrainians to Stalin and Certain Death

                 
 

Winter Watch
