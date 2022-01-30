Russ Winter Joins ‘Operation Scorpio’ and the Brain Trust for an Hour to Discuss Various Goings On

After a hiatus from podcasts Russ Winter rejoins Giuseppe Vafanculo, Dave Scorpio and Paul English (aka “The Brain Trust”) for hour 3 to discuss various goings on. The show is here.

I discussed my observations of the bioweapon Omicron mutants which infected 800,000 in Czech Republic in January including yours truly. We discussed banksterism and I went into my post The Formation of Reuter-Havas-Wolff News Monopoly and Cartel. The topic of Operation Keelhaul came up as well. See; Operation Keelhaul: Britain’s Repatriation of Anti-Communist Russians and Ukrainians to Stalin and Certain Death