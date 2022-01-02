Israel to train social media influencers on combatting online anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism

The young influencers, who have a combined following of 30 million, will also learn how to combat comments delegitimizing Israel on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

28 December 2021

JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE — Israel’s Foreign Ministry launched a new campaign to train a group of Israeli social media influencers on how to respond to anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism online.

The young influencers, who have a combined following of 30 million, will also learn how to combat comments delegitimizing Israel on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The campaign launched this week with an event in Jerusalem attended by all the influencers who will be participating, including TikTok star Alex Korotaev, model Orin Julie, singer Stephane Legar and content creator Or Elkayam Zuti.

“I am happy that Israeli content creators have joined the effort to improve Israel’s image in the world and will cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to become Israel’s ambassadors on social networks,” Idan Roll, Israel’s deputy minister of foreign affairs and the organizer of the campaign, tweeted on Friday. “With their natural talent for telling a story on the networks and with the training of the ministry, they will be an important part of the war on Israel’s delegitimization in the world.” […]