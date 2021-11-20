Blast From the Past: Deceptive Imagery from Paris Attacks

At the Charlie Hebdo event in Paris on Jan. 7, 2015, a “police officer” was administered a coup-de-grâce head shot by “terrorist.” Yet, not one speck of blood or splatter was anywhere to be seen.

One of the more ludicrous scenes in these events flashes back to the gunning down of a “terrorist” at a Jewish supermarket in Paris following the Hebdo event. At 00:00:42 in the next video, the gunman comes running out and is met by a corridor of 20 to 30 policeman on each side and in close proximity. The “terrorist” is then mowed down in a crossfire — with police firing toward each other. In the real world versus cartoon world, how many police in line of fire would have also been hit?

In the next video, “forensic experts” are seen examining a terrorist’s detonated suicide vest located right next to a restaurant’s windows. Yet, incredibly, the windows of restaurant were spotless and unscathed. Oh, miracles of miracles.

At 0:55 this crew can be observed smoking at the cordoned off crime scene – in complete violation of police procedure. According to a U.S. national crime investigation manual (page 5): “Persons should NOT smoke or chew tobacco … within the established boundaries of the scene.”

If this guy is so dangerous, then why didn’t they remove the bag slung over his chest? After all, it was said that the Bataclan suicidal “terrorists” carried detonation devices.

Did “Andre the Giant” from the Bataclan’s alley end up dead on a Paris sidewalk? Actually, he looks bigger than Andre. Those sidewalk bollards in Europe are about 90 cm in height.

At last, a clean and decent higher-resolution photo below, but where’s the sign of a bomb in this establishment? Did the set-up ops forget to break the glasses and undisturbed bottles? Gee, wizards- couldn’t you have just knocked them off the tables? Chairs are neatly stacked as though this were a storage locker. If I didn’t know any better, I would think someone is trying to make a false insurance claim. Second photo shows a real bomb blast in Pakistan.

During a curbside news report by Europe’s notorious Sky News after the Paris attacks, a dead ringer for one of the alleged terrorists and subject of a “massive manhunt,” Abdeslam Ben Salah, casually strolls in front of the camera and gives us a little smirk. Does this look like a terrorist on the run to you? Either this is a sick joke or French security is worthless. Regardless, I’m sure somebody asked for a large police-state budget increase.

I was waiting with baited breath for the standard “miracle story” part of the script, and here it is: A man named “Sylvester” claims his cell phone blocked shrapnel. Ah, that finally explains why eyewitness video footage from the public has been so lacking.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Crime Syndicate behind the Bataclan Paris staged deception know that there are holes in their story big enough to drive a truck through. A question I asked from Day 1: How did masked, heavily armed gunmen get such easy access into the theater and go unnoticed by a large crowd.

The method being used of late is to roll out one of the key actors, Jesse “The Devil” Hughes, with some true confessions and “new insights.” Jesse is spinning the yarn that when he came to the theater that night he “noticed security was missing,” causing him to speculate on an “inside job.”

In addition, he speculates that guns saved the day. This serves not only as misdirection and controlled opposition but also to put the fraud briefly back into the news cycle with false “revised possibilities” to be “solved.” It also answers the question that those with greater critical thinking skills may be asking, such as where the heck did this big story go? Hughes also offers more ritualistic New Age mumble jumble, contradictions and other incoherent stories in these interviews.

The method is called “confession and avoidance,” or “taking the limited-hangout route.” This way, you create the phony impression of candor and honesty while admitting to only relatively harmless, less-than-criminal aspects. This stratagem often requires the embrace of a fallback position quite different from the one originally taken. A fallback position need only be peddled by the stooges to skeptics and carefully limited audiences.

A variation of this is lightly reporting incriminating facts, and then making nothing of them. This is sometimes referred to as “bump-and-run” reporting.

The add-on tactic to Hughes’ new limit hangout role was to flood the Internet with disinfo agents. For instance, Reddit’s conspiracy subreddit had the Hughes story multiple times and with liberal up votes.

What could possibly motivate a person to spend hour upon hour on Internet news groups defending the government or Crime Syndicate and/or the press and harassing and suppressing genuine critics? Doth protest to loudly. Don’t the authorities have enough defenders in all the newspapers, magazines, radio and television?

What would a good fraud be like without my favorite tugging-at-the-heartstrings crisis actress. She was at Boston, Sandy Hook, Aurora and wouldn’t you know it, now Paris and Manchester.

And who can forget the one-for-the-ages 60 Minutes Emma interview after the Bataclan “massacre” As you observe her, especially in the second clip, keep in mind that she just experienced, one week before, a supposed slaughter of 90 concert goers and the wounding of many more.

And who can forget Mason Wells, the alleged shrunken-head “Mormon missionary,” who survived his third “terrorist attack” in Brussels. The incredulous story goes that Wells was in the Boston Marathon and Paris events as well.