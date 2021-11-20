Blast From the Past: Deceptive Imagery from Paris Attacks

At the Charlie Hebdo event in Paris on Jan. 7, 2015, a “police officer” was administered a coup-de-grâce head shot by “terrorist.” Yet, not one speck of blood or splatter was anywhere to be seen.
One of the more ludicrous scenes in these events flashes back to the gunning down of a “terrorist” at a Jewish supermarket in Paris following the Hebdo event. At 00:00:42 in the next video, the gunman comes running out and is met by a corridor of 20 to 30 policeman on each side and in close proximity. The “terrorist” is then mowed down in a crossfire — with police firing toward each other. In the real world versus cartoon world, how many police in line of fire would have also been hit?
In the next video, “forensic experts” are seen examining a terrorist’s detonated suicide vest located right next to a restaurant’s windows. Yet, incredibly, the windows of restaurant were spotless and unscathed. Oh, miracles of miracles.
At 0:55 this crew can be observed smoking at the cordoned off crime scene – in complete violation of police procedure. According to a U.S. national crime investigation manual (page 5): “Persons should NOT smoke or chew tobacco … within the established boundaries of the scene.”
If this guy is so dangerous, then why didn’t they remove the bag slung over his chest? After all, it was said that the Bataclan suicidal “terrorists” carried detonation devices.
Did “Andre the Giant” from the Bataclan’s alley end up dead on a Paris sidewalk? Actually, he looks bigger than Andre. Those sidewalk bollards in Europe are about 90 cm in height.
At last, a clean and decent higher-resolution photo below, but where’s the sign of a bomb in this establishment? Did the set-up ops forget to break the glasses and undisturbed bottles? Gee, wizards- couldn’t you have just knocked them off the tables? Chairs are neatly stacked as though this were a storage locker. If I didn’t know any better, I would think someone is trying to make a false insurance claim. Second photo shows a real bomb blast in Pakistan.
During a curbside news report by Europe’s notorious Sky News after the Paris attacks, a dead ringer for one of the alleged terrorists and subject of a “massive manhunt,” Abdeslam Ben Salah, casually strolls in front of the camera and gives us a little smirk. Does this look like a terrorist on the run to you? Either this is a sick joke or French security is worthless. Regardless, I’m sure somebody asked for a large police-state budget increase.
I was waiting with baited breath for the standard “miracle story” part of the script, and here it is: A man named “Sylvester” claims his cell phone blocked shrapnel. Ah, that finally explains why eyewitness video footage from the public has been so lacking.
The Crime Syndicate behind the Bataclan Paris staged deception know that there are holes in their story big enough to drive a truck through. A question I asked from Day 1: How did masked, heavily armed gunmen get such easy access into the theater and go unnoticed by a large crowd.
The method being used of late is to roll out one of the key actors, Jesse “The Devil” Hughes, with some true confessions and “new insights.” Jesse is spinning the yarn that when he came to the theater that night he “noticed security was missing,” causing him to speculate on an “inside job.”
In addition, he speculates that guns saved the day. This serves not only as misdirection and controlled opposition but also to put the fraud briefly back into the news cycle with false “revised possibilities” to be “solved.” It also answers the question that those with greater critical thinking skills may be asking, such as where the heck did this big story go? Hughes also offers more ritualistic New Age mumble jumble, contradictions and other incoherent stories in these interviews.
The method is called “confession and avoidance,” or “taking the limited-hangout route.” This way, you create the phony impression of candor and honesty while admitting to only relatively harmless, less-than-criminal aspects. This stratagem often requires the embrace of a fallback position quite different from the one originally taken. A fallback position need only be peddled by the stooges to skeptics and carefully limited audiences.
A variation of this is lightly reporting incriminating facts, and then making nothing of them. This is sometimes referred to as “bump-and-run” reporting.
The add-on tactic to Hughes’ new limit hangout role was to flood the Internet with disinfo agents. For instance, Reddit’s conspiracy subreddit had the Hughes story multiple times and with liberal up votes.
What could possibly motivate a person to spend hour upon hour on Internet news groups defending the government or Crime Syndicate and/or the press and harassing and suppressing genuine critics? Doth protest to loudly. Don’t the authorities have enough defenders in all the newspapers, magazines, radio and television?
What would a good fraud be like without my favorite tugging-at-the-heartstrings crisis actress. She was at Boston, Sandy Hook, Aurora and wouldn’t you know it, now Paris and Manchester.
And who can forget the one-for-the-ages 60 Minutes Emma interview after the Bataclan “massacre” As you observe her, especially in the second clip, keep in mind that she just experienced, one week before, a supposed slaughter of 90 concert goers and the wounding of many more.
And who can forget Mason Wells, the alleged shrunken-head “Mormon missionary,” who survived his third “terrorist attack” in Brussels. The incredulous story goes that Wells was in the Boston Marathon and Paris events as well.
“The Weight of Logic” in some people’s heads isn’t accessible. Their programming won’t allow them to go there.
Once people know what to look for in these “events”, the road to the truth becomes shorter and more well defined. Such is the case in the latest ordeal in Poway. Again, shooting victims are out of the hospital before the blood has time to dry. Thanks to Jeffersonian girl for here work on this latest hoax.
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=SMMG7HNOS58M
Jeffersonian Girls first video on the ChaBAD shooting. I thought the placing of “CowGoy Bob” in the background added a feel of “diversity” to the Rabbis interview.
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=2GY3W7ANDXXH
ChaBAD Shooting Hoax Coincidences-Part 2
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=HHUN32M9XYHW
Good idea to “update and revamp” – but I fear you’ll fall behind and never catch up – what about the Apr 28 Synagogue shooting in CA? – another assault rifle, another manifesto! – and yes, another “victim” with a bandaged hand! (He looks vaguely familiar).
Seriously, I am trying (with your help) to think “methodologically” about these events – something like “knowing what to look for” as another commentor says.
But: “Trivium method” – at the top? Have not heard of that – has that been discussed here? – Do you have a link?
My gubamint educated butt has never heard of the Trivium method either, so I was forced to google it.
https://evolveconsciousness.org/works/trivium-method/
Trivium method asks who, what, where, when, how and why and apples the law of non-contradiction. It also recognizes that the evidence or input has to be available. More and more that is being scrubbed and hidden, so part of the art is to find it, or even refind it. I also call that low hanging fruit.
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/J-00ouej34g/maxresdefault.jpg
The videos and images in this post are the inputs to apply the questions against. If you don’t have the inputs yet- such as is typical of more contained or recent events, like a good quarterback you run another play – for the purpose of finding the larger truth. In fact the wizards want you to jump the gun where you have poor inputs. Accordingly we can’t always be married to their news cycle.
The Paris attacks and the others I am running with this week definitely still applies and there is much better input. For example in trivium logic we determine what an AR round would have done as shown in video #1- blown the downed officers brains out all over the sidewalk. The fact that we don’t see that violates the law of non-contradiction. The law of non-contradiction is a rule of logic. It states that if something is true (such as a bullet striking one’s head resulting in a nasty wound and blood splatter), then the opposite of it is false.
Wash, rinse, repeat this all down the page of the post. We know that the likelihood of an 8 foot covered body on the sidewalk violates the law of non-contradiction and is magical thinking, etc, etc.
very interesting – the term at least is new to me … but kinda sounds like just “good reasoning” / “critical thinking” – I will take a look at both links -thanks
Good to focus on video 1 – I remember it well that day – I remember the intro from the TV talking heads – “Oh it’s so disturbing, don’t watch if you’re sensitive” – on an on in a “hushed and horrified” way.
So I watched and I said: Huh?! – He missed! And he didn’t try again?! And then turned his back to an armed LEO? And that other guy is not helping out? What’s going on there?! … and you are saying that people literally fail to see that he did, in fact, miss?! – amazing! (Oh yeah, right, cartoon world!)
I do not remember video #2 – that’s funny!
= =
The manifesto, by the way, of the Apr 27 CA synagogue shooter contained a warning about the: “schizos who will inevitably call this a ‘false flag’ … ”
That may well be a new note (can’t say that I’ve actually read any of the manifestos) – perhaps good news for our side? for critical thinkers? – “they” are a bit rattled, a bit defensive perhaps?
This is a basic explanation. It is a method to counter the wizardry and black magik being employed. The other key aspect is language, and I have referred to the list of fallacious arguments and pilpuring (aka BS). Using words correctly (rhetoric) and not letting others use newspeak is also essential Trivium. Dictionaries are useful.
In France, we regularly have this kind of article to keep people in the belief and fear of the event:
Patrick Jardin, father of a Bataclan victim, is registered S by the Macron police (1/5/19)
http://resistancerepublicaine.eu/2019/05/01/patrick-jardin-pere-dune-victime-du-bataclan-est-fiche-s-par-la-police-de-macron/
Father of 13 November victim calls for jihadists to be killed, Twitter suspends account (3/2/19)
https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/hauts-de-france/nord-0/marcq-baroeul/compte-twitter-du-pere-victime-du-13-novembre-suspendu-messages-haineux-djihadistes-1618111.html
By the way, for the past three years they have always brought out this “Patrick Jardin”. I saw very few other relatives of alleged victims who were speaking out.
Bataclan attacks. The military has been ordered not to intervene, victims file complaints (8/6/18)
https://www.ouest-france.fr/attentats-paris/attentats-du-bataclan-les-militaires-ont-recu-l-ordre-de-ne-pas-intervenir-les-victimes-portent-5811407
The information was already available as early as November 2015. No hurry for these relatives of victims….
Nice attack: the anger of Yanis’ parents, 4 years old, buried without his organs (4/4/19)
http://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/attentat-de-nice-la-colere-des-parents-de-yanis-4-ans-inhume-sans-ses-organes-04-04-2019-8046177.php
Bataclan attack: Bérénice, the baby born from the union of two survivors (27/4/19)
https://www.lepoint.fr/societe/attentat-du-bataclan-berenice-le-bebe-ne-de-l-union-de-deux-survivants-27-04-2019-2309795_23.php
Here I quote the most recent articles, if I had to do so since 2015….
And alleged Sandyhook victim Noah Posner, whose photo showed up two years later as having died in a terrorist attack in Peshawar, Pakistan. Are they poking fun at us?
I’m as questioning and untrusting of media as any of you. Also aware of the top level perps.
However, I have several close friends who were on the Eagles of Death Metal crew at that show and I’m telling you it absolutely happened. I had many questions about it as well that didn’t add up but their first hand accounts can’t be dismissed. They worked with, personally knew and watched some of the touring crew get shot and die. Not to mention all the deaths in the crowd.
Question it all you want, I sure did. But I questioned some who were actually there because I had the opportunity.
It damn well happened and many actually died.
And yes, I’m very informed on false flags. No doubt the others listed in your article are highly questionable to say the least. But the E of DM event happened.
You comment is a close cut and paste of others I have received on these topics. As a rule when I hear about so called eyewitnesses or people involved I try to arrange to have an investigator I know interview them. Nobody has ever answered my challenge. If these are close friends perhaps you could conduct and record the inquiry.