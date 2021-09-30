Russ Winter Rejoins ‘The Event’ to Get Caught up on the Shitstorms

After a two-month break, Russ Winter on Wednesday rejoined the full Brain Trust contingent of the legendary James Fetzer, Dave Scorpio, Giuseppe Vafanculo and Daryl Wayne for a two-hour session.

Discussion topics included the merged kakistocracy and the quackistocracy, and the traitorous spook Leana Wen and her crisis-actor farce in the Boston Bombing false-flag.

They discussed the impending inflationary depression Dark Winter as the mega-pressures of massive shortages, cold and hunger are brought to bear on the population.

Listeners chimed in for the final segment. The issues of the day were superbly framed by the callers. In this part of the conversation, a more humble Russ only wishes he had better answers about what to do in the face of this tyranny.