Russ Winter Rejoins ‘The Event’ to Get Caught up on the Shitstorms

After a two-month break, Russ Winter on Wednesday rejoined the full Brain Trust contingent of the legendary James Fetzer, Dave Scorpio, Giuseppe Vafanculo and Daryl Wayne for a two-hour session.
'The Event' podcast
Discussion topics included the merged kakistocracy and the quackistocracy, and the traitorous spook Leana Wen and her crisis-actor farce in the Boston Bombing false-flag.
They discussed the impending inflationary depression Dark Winter as the mega-pressures of massive shortages, cold and hunger are brought to bear on the population.
Listeners chimed in for the final segment. The issues of the day were superbly framed by the callers. In this part of the conversation, a more humble Russ only wishes he had better answers about what to do in the face of this tyranny.
Hi Russ, I host the show right before “The Event” in Studio B. I have been a fan since I found you on Dino’s show last year. You are a tremendous asset to the truth community, and anytime you drop by on “The Event” it is two hours of must listen radio. It was funny to hear you bring up the fraud “Dr. Leana Wen.” Not sure if you follow RV Truth on YouTube, but he called her out a few days ago, they were certainly in front of a green screen and not in Boston. Keep up the great work my friend. -George
