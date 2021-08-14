Lawyer for Jan. 6 defendant disgusted by the DOJ, the FBI and the ‘facts’ he discovered

4 August 2021

WORLD TRIBUNE — The defense attorney for Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man who famously posed for a picture with his feet up on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill unrest, says the federal government is bullying its way to a “terrorism” prosecution of those arrested over the events of that day in flagrant violation of Constitutional norms.

“The Federal Government has a disgusting habit of exaggerating, and straight up lying to the Court and to the public on a regular basis,” New York City lawyer Joseph McBride told independent journalist Michael Tracey in an interview released Aug. 2.

“Because the Federal Government, in particular the FBI and Department of Justice, have no check over it. There is no one to say, ‘Hey, you can’t do that.’”

McBride said Barnett was painted as a menace to public safety without a shred of evidence to justify such a description:

They fabricated a story about his past, saying that he had a criminal past, when he in fact has no criminal past. They said that because one event happened — and somebody might have accused him of doing something else in the past — while not arising to the level of criminal conduct, is certainly indicative of somebody who’s dangerous. […]