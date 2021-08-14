57 Top Scientists Explain How Future Vaccine Deaths May be Indistinguishable from Covid Deaths

26 May 2021

CORONA NEWS 123 — Corona News comment: Last April 2021, a former chief science officer and vice president for Pfizer’s respiratory illness research division said, given the great numbers of “demonstrably false,” repetitious information now being given by governments and media, he had no choice to conclude that the COVID crisis and mass vaccinations might be part of a “massive depopulation” program. Long before that, scientists such as Dr. Judy Mikovits predicted up to 50 million Americans dead as a result of poorly-tested, mass vaccinations within a few years. The common thread is that it will all be blamed not on the mRNA injections, but on COVID “variants” and the “unvaccinated.” Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who actively censors any questions about mRNA “vaccine” safety, was shown in a leaked video admitting that long-term side-effects were unknown. USA Today has reported that Facebook will not be requiring its employees to take the shots. At the same time, some scientists and former high-ranking US officials are saying that not only did COVID come from the Wuhan lab, but that it was deliberately released as an attack on the US.

The following is reprinted from NOQReport, “57 leading scientists, doctors, and public policy experts call for IMMEDIATE HALT to Covid vaccine programs.” Critical passages have been bolded for ease of reading for the time-constrained reader.

May 8, 2021

From NOQ Report Editors: There are two certainties about the Covid-19 vaccines being mass-distributed around the world. The first is that governments and the vast majority of mainstream media are pushing with as much ferocity as they can muster for these experimental drugs to be injected into as many people as possible. The second is that those who are brave enough to face the scorn that comes with asking serious questions about the vaccines are absolutely necessary components of our ongoing fight to spread the truth. […]