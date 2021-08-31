I Commanded Afghan Troops This Year. We Were Betrayed.

By General Sami Sadat, commander in the Afghan National Army
25 August 2021
THE NEW YORK TIMES — For the past three and a half months, I fought day and night, nonstop, in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand Province against an escalating and bloody Taliban offensive. Coming under frequent attack, we held the Taliban back and inflicted heavy casualties. Then I was called to Kabul to command Afghanistan’s special forces. But the Taliban already were entering the city; it was too late.
I am exhausted. I am frustrated. And I am angry.
President Biden said last week that “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”
It’s true that the Afghan Army lost its will to fight. But that’s because of the growing sense of abandonment by our American partners and the disrespect and disloyalty reflected in Mr. Biden’s tone and words over the past few months. The Afghan Army is not without blame. It had its problems — cronyism, bureaucracy — but we ultimately stopped fighting because our partners already had.
It pains me to see Mr. Biden and Western officials are blaming the Afghan Army for collapsing without mentioning the underlying reasons that happened. Political divisions in Kabul and Washington strangled the army and limited our ability to do our jobs. Losing combat logistical support that the United States had provided for years crippled us, as did a lack of clear guidance from U.S. and Afghan leadership. […]
“I no longer read the New York Times for the news – I read it for the lies”
… Chalmers Johnson, author of “Sorrows of Empire”
… so I (almost) stopped reading at “NEW WORK TIMES”, except (as above) for the lies
Nevertheless, this is a pivotal and fascinating topic, especially in the context of 911 (why else are we talking about Afghanistan?) and I am reading and listening to as much as I can, including the fake news.
I always find Matthew Raphael Johnson worth listening to – he offers some very telling observations and insights on this topic.
https://www.radioalbion.com/2021/08/the-orthodox-nationalist-taliban.html
Thank you for the link – I was unaware, and am now catching up on an interesting commentator.
What a cunning story! It reveals a plan to hit two birds with one stone – Biden, for incompetence soon to be declared mental, and the bigger fish, Trump, being, astonishingly, tied to his putative opponent through the thread of a common policy of betrayal of the Afghan people.
But Trump’s guilt being by far the greater, to be used as a wedge not only between him and his supporters, all gulled into joining in the abrupt and unprecedented media onslaught on Biden, but more significantly between him and his military protagonists. The DS and their CIA-media have correctly judged that if DJT can be shown to have betrayed our proxy military in the field, he would also be revealed as a deeply hypocritical and untrustworthy C-in-C of our own military. ‘Just another politician’.
The timing of this attack is notable, as it comes when the reality of Devolution is coming into focus, at least as far as the complex planning and preparations for it are concerned. I said before that the two elements required for a successful counter-coup against the plan to destroy the US were competent and secret plans and preparedness, plus the military willingness to go ahead with it once they had enough evidence of the coup itself. This media attack is designed to erode the willingness aspect of it, at the crucial moment when overt military action will need to be taken.
Will it succeed in disrupting Devolution? Well, it gives regime supporters ammunition at a time when they were running out, and it has certainly succeeded in luring their opposition into running full-scale into the honey-trap of an ironically main-stream-orchestrated campaign to isolate Biden from his own political establishment, which can use him (as they always intended) as a pawn-sacrifice to finally deal with Trump and MAGA alike. Kabul was bait.
Whether it will derail the counter-coup through erosion of military loyalty, I don’t know.
Either way, this general’s credentials need investigating closely, as does his evidence – is the draining of US support real? when did that start? were Afghani troops sacrificed in the way he describes, and who was responsible for that – the US, or the corrupt ANA, including himself (does it strike anyone as suspicious that he himself decamped from the battlefield to Kabul, on a so-far unverified order from a now unavailable and fugitive President)? when were all those armaments rendered useless (a very neat little get-out for JB’s admin if that was done at his instigation, btw)? And many other detailed questions about the evidence he is being used to present.
In any case, ‘a lie is half-way round the world..’ etc. Unless this general’s testimony is effectively countered, it gives the DS a compounded advantage atm, and Devolution could be rendered useless.
I should add that there is additional smoke from the smoking gun of the media so suddenly turning their coats against Biden, and that is the simultaneous volte face of captured administrations across the Western world. Here in the UK, the personal condemnation of Biden’s ridiculous (in)actions is the only decisive and unequivocal Parliament-supported (by both government and ‘opposition’) foreign-policy statement of any kind that has been made in two years.
When I see coincidental moves from many governments, I see co-ordination. And that has the stench of ulterior motives, planned in advance and triggered by anticipated events.
The closely-linked suffocation of any legitimate defensive-aggressive military response to these events, by monopolising the narrative and transforming it into a ‘refugee’ issue is also highly suggestive.