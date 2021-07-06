Trad Cat Knight’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Discuss Fakebook Ethics and the Real Story About Bill Cosby (and Site Related Announcements)

As always, Trad Cat Knight’s quick-hitting 35-minute shows are perfect for those who prefer keeping it short.

Relevant posts covered in this podcast:

The Dino Ryan Show

For those who have been listening to the “Dino Ryan Show” live at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesdays or the day after WW post, please be aware that my participation on this show has ended.

As best as I can understand it — based on Dino’s own words live on the air — he is burned out on discussing dark subjects, the social-political focus of the show and fighting against the prevailing stream of our inverted, twisted society. I also think Dino may have also done a calculus and determined there are just too many disinterested and permanent pajama people among his old core audience of sports fans who are being turned off by his format of the last months. I get that. And Winter Watch on the Radio was mostly for a niche audience.

Accordingly, Dino is tilting more back to sports to extend his reach and because that’s what he personally enjoys. I have listened to one of his new segments on sports and, although I have no personal interest in them in the future, they are quite good and knowledge-filled for the sports inclined. One thing I must say about Dino: He is talented at what his does. I wish Dino Ryan nothing but the best in his endeavors.

For my part, I have mixed feelings. On one hand, these weekly shows were conducted in the wee hours of the night, which took a toll on my sleep schedule. On the other hand, Dino and I developed a very nice on-air camaraderie that I will miss. I learned a lot about broadcasting style and method, and I kicked that up a couple notches during my time spent on the Dino Ryan Show, which lasted nearly a year.

During the last year, more podcasters have extended invitations to do guest and regular spots on their shows (during normal hours for me). Included in these new spots are the Brain Trust and the legendary James Fetzer. So if you like tuning in to podcasts, there will be plenty coming in the future.

The final takeaway is that Dino and I created a body of work you can access in Winter Watch’s podcast section. In total, there are 37 one-hour segments on a variety of topics that you can avail at your leisure. Mostly these programs are evergreen material on topics that will remain pertinent. Some are classics. So rather than just miss the weekly show, I suggest going to this treasure trove and seeing what you may have missed.

The Comment Section of Winter Watch

Winter Watch’s platform is a user-friendly WordPress publishing software. WordPress has an algorithm that adapts to our site content and culture and sniffs out trolls and blocks spam that might otherwise end up in the comments section of our website. I can easily just put these flagged items in trash. As a result, spammers and trolls don’t really try as much chicanery anymore — or at least of the less sophisticated variety anyway. We also have the ability to blacklist problem children for good.

I am sensitive to neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and the more sophisticated troll and shill attempts, and I will try to intercept those. There are several variations of this I am wary of. One such example are comments from newcomers offering “friendly advice” that really is just masking an attempt at gaslighting, which I go off on.

Some have started posting lengthy documents with multiple links. I have been letting them slide as some have merit. However, please don’t show up and put up more than two long winded articles up in one day from a website. That is not conducive with the commentariat.

If it is your first time in the commentariat, your remark will be automatically placed in a queue by WordPress. It may take anywhere from 15 minutes to several hours for us to approve and clear first-time commenters. It might take even longer, if you make a comment in the middle of the night European time.

If the comment is good and the commenter looks like a fit for our website, I will put that person on our white list. But white list status can be revoked and comments can be deleted. And, yes, I am applying some quality control here like any good editor. The algo, as spam protection, will also stop multiple linked comments even from white list participants.

NOTE: If you post as “Anonymous,” the WordPress comment algorithm will not permit us to white list you, and your comments will always be placed in the queue for moderator approval.