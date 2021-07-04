Texas father shoots man peeping into 10-year-old daughter’s bedroom: deputies

Suspect disarmed the girl’s mother and pointed her own gun at her

By Danielle Wallace | 30 June 2021

FOX NEWS — A Texas father and licensed gun owner reportedly chased down a “peeping Tom” spotted gratifying himself outside his 10-year-old daughter’s window – before ultimately shooting him outside a nearby gas station, according to reports.

A husband and wife, whom authorities noted are both licensed handgun carriers, heard their young daughter scream from her bedroom around 10 p.m. Sunday after spotting a man inappropriately touching himself outside a window, KTRK-TV reported, citing Harris County Sheriff’s deputies.

“She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window,” the girl’s mother, who preferred not to be identified, told KPRC-TV, about what her daughter experienced. “He took my daughter’s innocence away.”

The couple armed with their handguns headed outside their home located 15000 block of W. Little York in Houston to confront the man, KPRC-TV reported. The father, who also preferred his name not be published, said he and his wife ordered the man to lie down in their front yard until police arrived – though the man did not comply. Instead, he headed toward across the street to a nearby Valero gas station. […]