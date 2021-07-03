Stop Calling it the 4th of July. It’s Independence Day, Dammit!

Greetings Winter Watchers from beautiful Huntington Beach. The weather is perfect and the second day of Independence Day celebrations are getting underway. Huntington Beach, also known as Surf City is one of the last pro-American/nationalist strongholds along coastal California, a state that is nearly fully captured and arguably wholly controlled by fifth columnists and cultural Marxists.

Surf City’s holiday festivities include an old-fashioned neighborhood patriots’ parade, carnival rides, free outdoor concerts on the beach, Condor Squadron flyover and aerial acrobatics and, of course, a fireworks show. Word around the beach fire is that this year’s display is going to be massive, because they are using not just this year’s fireworks cache but also last year’s since 2020 events were cancelled due to the scamdemic.

With the backdrop of the ocean and pier and the heady smell of Coppertone lingering in the air, it evokes happy memories of growing up here in Orange County. All in all, it’s everything one could want for the holiday weekend with one glaring exception: It’s billed as Surf City’s “4th of July Celebration.”

July 4 is a calendar date, devoid of anything meaningful. It’s a day the post office is closed, tortilla chips are on sale and the electric bill is due. Independence Day, however, expresses the values of autonomy and nationalism. Independence Day pays homage to the sacrifices of our nation’s ancestors who battled for freedom. Let’s not let this sacred day be bastardized by globalists who want us to forget the true meaning of America: liberation from tyrannical rule (aka self-determination).

It’s essential to pause and remember and what America is supposed to represent, as outlined by our forefathers. Yes, that means celebrating nationalism, which to globalists is another dirty word. Nationalism is a rejection of open borders, unfair trade and centralized control, such as the E.U. and central banks. It is not a rejection of controlled immigration, fair trade and mutually beneficial alliances.