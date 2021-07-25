Pope Francis Shuts Down the Latin Mass, Claiming That Returning to Tradition ‘Injures the Church’

16 July 2021

BIG LEAGUE POLITICS — Pope Francis announced that he will be restricting the traditional Latin mass in his latest attack against on the Catholic faith.

Francis made the pronouncement in his latest motu proprio that it will be the “exclusive competence” of a diocesan bishop “to authorize the use of the 1962 Roman Missal in his diocese, according to the guidelines of the Apostolic See.” This will allow Francis’ goons to shut down the traditional Latin mass, which is gaining momentum at a time when the Catholic Church is dying amidst child rape scandals.

“The responses reveal a situation that preoccupies and saddens me, and persuades me of the need to intervene,” Francis wrote in a letter to bishops published on Friday that makes it clear the Pope wants Bishops to crush the traditional Latin mass.

“Regrettably, the pastoral objective of my predecessors, who had intended ‘to do everything possible to ensure that all those who truly possessed the desire for unity would find it possible to remain in this unity or to rediscover it anew,’ has often been seriously disregarded,” the Pope continued, adding that supporters of the traditional Latin mass have “exploited to widen the gaps, reinforce the divergences, and encourage disagreements that injure the Church, block her path, and expose her to the peril of division.” […]