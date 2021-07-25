Pope Francis Shuts Down the Latin Mass, Claiming That Returning to Tradition ‘Injures the Church’

16 July 2021
BIG LEAGUE POLITICS — Pope Francis announced that he will be restricting the traditional Latin mass in his latest attack against on the Catholic faith.
Francis made the pronouncement in his latest motu proprio that it will be the “exclusive competence” of a diocesan bishop “to authorize the use of the 1962 Roman Missal in his diocese, according to the guidelines of the Apostolic See.” This will allow Francis’ goons to shut down the traditional Latin mass, which is gaining momentum at a time when the Catholic Church is dying amidst child rape scandals.
“The responses reveal a situation that preoccupies and saddens me, and persuades me of the need to intervene,” Francis wrote in a letter to bishops published on Friday that makes it clear the Pope wants Bishops to crush the traditional Latin mass.
“Regrettably, the pastoral objective of my predecessors, who had intended ‘to do everything possible to ensure that all those who truly possessed the desire for unity would find it possible to remain in this unity or to rediscover it anew,’ has often been seriously disregarded,” the Pope continued, adding that supporters of the traditional Latin mass have “exploited to widen the gaps, reinforce the divergences, and encourage disagreements that injure the Church, block her path, and expose her to the peril of division.” […]
The latest in a consistent campaign – but to what end? Does the Pope intend to create a Grand Marxian Unification of the Roman Catholic church, or is he intending to create a schism within it which will weaken its previous moral authority over a vast population right across the world?
Either way, it would be a winning situation for the opponents of a Christian tradition which might form the core of a significant resistance movement against their deeper intentions.
The only hope (and it is a faint hope) would be if the traditional faith were to acquire enough strength to penetrate the College of Cardinals awareness to the extent that they did something about Francis.
However, the marxists own all the real-estate, possession is nine points of the law and a traditional church would have to be prepared to become a poor church – which it has never been in the past. No episcopalian church in history has ever willingly given up earthly wealth and power, and any dissidents will find little support from nonconformists, be they evangelical fundamentalists or woke establishmentarians with more in common with the current pope than any proponents of uncomfortable self-denying ordinances.
The best practical outcome of all this would be an eventual mosaicisation of the RC faith, as has happened with the global Anglican communion. At least that would allow some parts of the world (although mainly the poorer parts) to acquire the habit of independence, which might help the broader political context.