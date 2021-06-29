Why Haven’t Certain Notorious Mass Killers of the Last Decade Been Interviewed?

Many investigators and profilers go out of their way to get inside the minds of criminals. Yet, for some inexplicable reason, interviews with those who perpetrated mass-killing events — what many conspiracy theorists call “staged deceptions” — are nowhere to be found. Maybe debunkers, or just honest readers, can locate some?

Specifically, I’m talking about those killers who are already “convicted” and allegedly “imprisoned,” so there’s no need to come onto this site and tell us that these killers’ lawyers have advised them not to speak. In decades past, serial killers and mass murderers have been interviewed on camera from prison. After all, it’s not as though they have busy schedules and engagements to keep. So where are the interviews with mass shooters/bombers of last five to 10 years?

I’m willing to open up this question to both debunkers and honest observers. Please feel to comment, just stay on topic — and just know that I will not tolerate personal attacks, gaslighting, blocking or diverting. In other words, no “I knew a cousin who had a friend whose mother died at Boston Marathon,” etc. Shame on you, making it about me. Also read the following post closely enough so that you know which cases I’m questioning.

If you can follow this format, I am looking for any real evidence that the following list of convicted mass-event killers are actually in prison. One form of evidence to consider would be actual post-conviction interviews from prison. These would be interesting to view not just for confirmation but for historical reasons as well.

Winter Watch has a topical interest in true crime and covers stories in this genre. In our research, we found it curious that you can watch on YouTube many notorious and deadly serial killers being interviewed in prison — while, in fact, there are very few interviews with mass-event killers, and most of the modern-day and infamous perps have not been interviewed at all ever in any format.

Again, it appears that on YouTube one can find hundreds of videos with millions of views of interviews conducted with serial killers, and they generate high interest.

For example, just one playlist includes in-the-flesh conversations and interviews with Ed Kemper, Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Rader, Joel Rifkin, David Parker Ray, Aileen Wournos, David Berkowitz, Arthur Shawcross, Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgeway, Gerald Schaefer, Charles Manson, John Wayne Gacy, Danny Rolling, the Ice Man Richard Kuklinski, Richard Ramirez, Wayne Williams, Otis Toole, Henry Lee Lucas and Tommy Lynn Sells. Even Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh participated in an interview, as did Sirhan Sirhan (he did several) and Mark David Chapman.

Where Are the Interviews With These Actors?

Didn’t anyone ever interview Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev? He was sentenced to death on June 24, 2015. His attorney, Judy Clarke, has handled the cases of many other mass killers who have also dropped out of sight since their conviction.

The latest claim and search is that Tsarnaev has been transferred to ADX Florence.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) spokesperson stated that “unique security management requirements” caused the agency to place Tsarnaev in Colorado instead of the federal penitentiary Terre Haute in Indiana, where male death-row inmates are normally held. He is held under extreme confinement conditions called Special Administrative Measures (SAMs) and has had a gag order placed on him, preventing him from speaking. How could that be even remotely constitutional or real?

On Nov. 7, 2016, Paul Cianca was sentenced to life in prison. Judy Clarke was also his defender. He hasn’t been seen since. Cianca does not turn up in a California inmate search or the Federal prison inmate locator.

On August 24, 2015 Aurora Shooter James Holmes was sentenced to 12 consecutive life sentences plus 3,318 years without parole. According to the inmate locator on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Holmes is currently incarcerated at USP Allenwood in Gregg Township, Union County, Pennsylvania. He hasn’t been publicly seen since.

On March 31, 2017, Dylan Roof agreed to plead guilty in South Carolina state court to all state charges pending against him—nine counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony—to avoid a second death sentence. In return, he accepted a sentence of life in prison without parole. David Bruck an associate of Judy Clarke was his “defender”. Articles of his prison life are scarce but he is listed to be on death row in Terre Haute, Indiana (Federal prison).

Judy Clarke served as defense attorney for Robert Gregory Bowers, who is accused of murdering 11 worshippers in a shooting at the Tree of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2018. A trial date had not yet been set. Bowers does not show up in a Pennsylvania inmate search.

Jared Laughner In November 2012, he was sentenced to life plus 140 years in federal prison. Attorney once again was Judy ‘Deep Six” Clarke. Loughner is currently serving his life sentence at the Federal Medical Center, Rochester, Minnesota. He has never been interviewed.

Esteban Santiago-Ruiz sentenced to life on August 17, 2018 for the Ft. Lauderdale Airport shooting. I am unable to locate his prison. There are no interviews.

Eric Rudolph : charged in the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in 1996 and other bombings a year later. Defender Judy Clarke tried to suppress evidence, but that motion was denied. In April 2005, Rudolph pleaded guilty avoiding the death penalty. He is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole at ADX Florence. Never interviewed.

Nikolas Cruz is the alleged gunman at Parkland HS on February 14, 2018. The latest states his trial will begin in September, 2021. A search today of Nikolas Cruz in Florida’s Dept of Corrections database reveals: “No offender records were found that matched your search criteria.”

On Dec. 11, 2018, a jury recommended a sentence of life imprisonment plus 419 years for Charlottesville protest driver James Alex Fields, Jr. He was sentenced on March 29, 2019. Never seen or interviewed since