Why Haven’t Certain Notorious Mass Killers of the Last Decade Been Interviewed?

Many investigators and profilers go out of their way to get inside the minds of criminals. Yet, for some inexplicable reason, interviews with those who perpetrated mass-killing events — what many conspiracy theorists call “staged deceptions” — are nowhere to be found. Maybe debunkers, or just honest readers, can locate some?
Specifically, I’m talking about those killers who are already “convicted” and allegedly “imprisoned,” so there’s no need to come onto this site and tell us that these killers’ lawyers have advised them not to speak. In decades past, serial killers and mass murderers have been interviewed on camera from prison. After all, it’s not as though they have busy schedules and engagements to keep. So where are the interviews with mass shooters/bombers of last five to 10 years?
I’m willing to open up this question to both debunkers and honest observers. Please feel to comment, just stay on topic — and just know that I will not tolerate personal attacks, gaslighting, blocking or diverting. In other words, no “I knew a cousin who had a friend whose mother died at Boston Marathon,” etc. Shame on you, making it about me. Also read the following post closely enough so that you know which cases I’m questioning.
If you can follow this format, I am looking for any real evidence that the following list of convicted mass-event killers are actually in prison. One form of evidence to consider would be actual post-conviction interviews from prison. These would be interesting to view not just for confirmation but for historical reasons as well.
Winter Watch has a topical interest in true crime and covers stories in this genre. In our research, we found it curious that you can watch on YouTube many notorious and deadly serial killers being interviewed in prison — while, in fact, there are very few interviews with mass-event killers, and most of the modern-day and infamous perps have not been interviewed at all ever in any format.
Again, it appears that on YouTube one can find hundreds of videos with millions of views of interviews conducted with serial killers, and they generate high interest.
For example, just one playlist includes in-the-flesh conversations and interviews with Ed Kemper, Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Rader, Joel Rifkin, David Parker Ray, Aileen Wournos, David Berkowitz, Arthur Shawcross, Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgeway, Gerald Schaefer, Charles Manson, John Wayne Gacy, Danny Rolling, the Ice Man Richard Kuklinski, Richard Ramirez, Wayne Williams, Otis Toole, Henry Lee Lucas and Tommy Lynn Sells. Even Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh participated in an interview, as did Sirhan Sirhan (he did several) and Mark David Chapman.
Read “Hidden in Plain Sight: The Truth About Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing”
Where Are the Interviews With These Actors?
Didn’t anyone ever interview Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev? He was sentenced to death on June 24, 2015. His attorney, Judy Clarke, has handled the cases of many other mass killers who have also dropped out of sight since their conviction.
The latest claim and search is that Tsarnaev has been transferred to ADX Florence.
A Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) spokesperson stated that “unique security management requirements” caused the agency to place Tsarnaev in Colorado instead of the federal penitentiary Terre Haute in Indiana, where male death-row inmates are normally held. He is held under extreme confinement conditions called Special Administrative Measures (SAMs) and has had a gag order placed on him, preventing him from speaking. How could that be even remotely constitutional or real?
Read “Sherlock Appraises the ‘Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’ Show-Trial ‘Evidence’”
On Nov. 7, 2016, Paul Cianca was sentenced to life in prison. Judy Clarke was also his defender. He hasn’t been seen since. Cianca does not turn up in a California inmate search or the Federal prison inmate locator.
Read “Update on Alleged LAX TSA Shooter Paul Ciancia”
On August 24, 2015 Aurora Shooter James Holmes was sentenced to 12 consecutive life sentences plus 3,318 years without parole. According to the inmate locator on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Holmes is currently incarcerated at USP Allenwood in Gregg Township, Union County, Pennsylvania. He hasn’t been publicly seen since.
Read “The Aurora Shooting: James Holmes’ Strange Psychiatric Interview”
On March 31, 2017, Dylan Roof agreed to plead guilty in South Carolina state court to all state charges pending against him—nine counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony—to avoid a second death sentence. In return, he accepted a sentence of life in prison without parole. David Bruck an associate of Judy Clarke was his “defender”. Articles of his prison life are scarce but he is listed to be on death row in Terre Haute, Indiana (Federal prison).
Dylann Storm Roof’s Arrest Interview Was One Big Conflicting Story
Judy Clarke served as defense attorney for Robert Gregory Bowers, who is accused of murdering 11 worshippers in a shooting at the Tree of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2018. A trial date had not yet been set. Bowers does not show up in a Pennsylvania inmate search.
Jared Laughner In November 2012, he was sentenced to life plus 140 years in federal prison. Attorney once again was Judy ‘Deep Six” Clarke. Loughner is currently serving his life sentence at the Federal Medical Center, Rochester, Minnesota. He has never been interviewed.
Esteban Santiago-Ruiz sentenced to life on August 17, 2018 for the Ft. Lauderdale Airport shooting. I am unable to locate his prison. There are no interviews.
Eric Rudolph : charged in the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in 1996 and other bombings a year later. Defender Judy Clarke tried to suppress evidence, but that motion was denied. In April 2005, Rudolph pleaded guilty avoiding the death penalty. He is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole at ADX Florence. Never interviewed.
Nikolas Cruz is the alleged gunman at Parkland HS on February 14, 2018. The latest states his trial will begin in September, 2021. A search today of Nikolas Cruz in Florida’s Dept of Corrections database reveals: “No offender records were found that matched your search criteria.”
On Dec. 11, 2018, a jury recommended a sentence of life imprisonment plus 419 years for Charlottesville protest driver James Alex Fields, Jr. He was sentenced on March 29, 2019. Never seen or interviewed since
In the Wake of the Series of Hate Hoaxes: Time to Reexamine the Charlottesville ‘Car Assault’. Was it a Staged Deception?
This doesn’t pass the smell test. What’s the story on this Judy “Dump Truck” Clarke?
Clarke cases besides Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Eric Rudolph and Jared Loughner:
-Clarke serves as defense attorney for Robert Gregory Bowers, who is accused of murdering 11 worshipers in a shooting at the Tree of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2018.
-Unibomber Theodore Kaczynski,
– Buford O. Furrow, the Aryan Nations member, accused of the Los Angeles Jewish Community Center shooting, and the fatal shooting of a Filipino-American postal worker in 1999. No interview that I can locate.
– Zacarias Moussaoui another kept off the radar case. Moussaoui ultimately pleaded guilty, but was spared the death penalty by a jury. He is serving a life sentence without parole at the federal ADX Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, USA. No interviews.
CNN green screen footage of Moussaoui heading for “ADX Supermax Florence”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjjimE29NK8
“A bitch on wheels and a sicko” is how the UNABOMBER describes this broad. With the ink not yet dry on her JD, she lands a prestigious job in a Federal Public Defenders Office, where her career rockets into outer space. It ain’t gonna happen unless someone is “chosen,” and I don’t mean Jewish. In the time frame that she graduated from Law School, absolutely NOBODY got ANY job, as an attorney, without a massive amount of experience. NOBODY. She is, quite obviously, a “Manchurian Candidate,” just like Obama.
Well, Russ- why don’t you request an interview with one or more of these alleged bad guys, and see what happens.
LoL- I don’t even think Geraldo Riveria could get in, or has tried.
Found it kind of strange this extremely detailed Wikipedia page is already up, with one Brenton Tarrant already convicted of mass murder.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christchurch_mosque_shootings#cite_note-:1-7
Wiki entry made at 02:55, 15 March 2019.
First entry reads…
On 15 March 2019 at 13:40 NZDT (00:40 UTC), a shooter opened fire at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Eyewitnesses reported several people have been killed although this is yet to be confirmed by the police. There were also reports of a bomb being found in a crashed car on Strickland Street.[1][2][3][4]
Incident
The Al Noor mosque was named as one of the targeted location, as police declared a critical incident was occurring at the location.[5] Early reports suggest that 300 people were inside the mosque at the time of the shooting.[6] A neighbour of the mosque told reporters that he witnessed the shooter flee the mosque and drop what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in his driveway while he fled.[7]
References are…
1 “Several reported dead as gunman opens fire at Christchurch mosque”. Sydney Morning Herald. 15 March 2019. Retrieved 15 March 2019.
2 “Christchurch mosque shooting: What you need to know”. New Zealand Herald. 15 March 2019. Retrieved 15 March 2019.
3 “Christchurch shooting: reports of multiple casualties after shooting at mosque – live updates”. The Guardian. 15 March 2019. Retrieved 15 March 2019.
4 Molyneux, Vita (15 March 2019). “Live updates: Six people have reportedly been killed in Christchurch shootings near mosque”. Newshub. Retrieved 15 March 2019.
5 Sharman, Jon (15 March 2019). “Armed police deployed after shots fired at New Zealand mosque”. The Independent. Retrieved 15 March 2019.
6 “LIVE: Mass shooting at Christchurch mosque as police respond to ‘active shooter’ situation”. 1 News NOW. 15 March 2019. Retrieved 15 March 2019.
7 “Reports of multiple casualties in Christchurch mosque shooting”. ABC News. 15 March 2019. Retrieved 15 March 2019.
I got this info by clicking on the “View History” tab, scrolling to the end of the first page and choosing “oldest”. So I think this is the first version, let me know if I’m wrong.
The person who made the entry sure was quick to reference multiple news sites within 1 1/4 hours of the event!
I am by no means a gun expert but I do own an AR-15 and it looks to me that he is firing live rounds. The puffs of air are gas and unburnt powder. You notice this more when shooting at an indoor range. The rounds in his magazines look to be live rounds. Blanks are crimped at the ends because there is no projectile. I could be wrong but those were my initial thoughts.
As often on the dodgy-seeming massacres, Aangirfan on her site is running a post and thread on the attack, the ChristChurch mosques nicely distracting from the big Israeli killing of many more Muslims in Gaza:
http://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2019/03/new-zealand-mosque-attacks-false-flag.html
Have been reading the ‘manifesto’ and it is ridiculous. Using USA English at points like a Yank or Israeli, instead of the UK-type standard English that would be natural for an Aussie or in New Zealand
There are odd elements of apparent humour / satire / sarcasm in the manifesto, as if intel agents are having a laugh at us. The ‘shooter’ writes:
“The person that has influenced me above all was Candace Owens … her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence … Though … extreme actions she calls for are too much, even for my tastes”
For those who don’t know, Candace Owens is a petite-looking, attractive, soft-voiced & eloquent black female, doing well for herself as the ‘new face of black conservatism’, very USA-Republican establishment, not ‘extremist’ about anything
Citing her would seem to be an inside-goof-joke of the false-flag operators, not giving a shite about how blatant they are
BOTTOM LINE: New Zealand’s gun laws came under scrutiny in the aftermath, specifically the process of buying a military-style semi-automatic weapon and its difference compared to Australia.[145] As gun policy specialist Philip Alpers noted, “New Zealand is almost alone with the United States in not registering 96 percent of its firearms — and those are its most common firearms, the ones most used in crimes… If he went to New Zealand to commit these crimes, one can assume that the ease of obtaining these firearms may have been a factor in his decision to commit the crime in Christchurch.”[146][147]
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that “Our gun laws will change, now is the time… People will be seeking change, and I am committed to that.”[146] Attorney-General David Parker was later quoted as saying that the government will ban semi-automatic guns,[148] but later walked back on this statement, saying that the government had not yet commited to anything and that regulations around semi-automatic weapons was “one of the issues” the government would consider.[149]
This is such an excellent investigation of what we believe to be an unbroken string of hoax shootings. Things like the Boston Marathon event where blood stayed bright red all day long, etc. It seems this is a new twist on a lengthy history of contrived mass murder. Probably you are quite familiar with the late great Dave McGowan’s Programmed to Kill – but as you didn’t mention it, readers ought to know it makes the case that all “serial killers” have actually been poster boys for group operations. McGowan portrays numerous programmed killers, all of whom have been hideously tormented from childhood on by black operatives of the CIA – emphasis on children of prostitutes et al. That the reason so many righteous people fell silent while Team Perfidy slithered into power is because they were either murdered or threatened during these “serial killings” along with enough miscellaneous pimps and pool hustlers for “plausible deniability.” So many lawmakers, lawmen, power brokers and witnesses were victims of alleged lone gun serial killers. Henry Lucas was George W. Bush’s only pardoned death row inmate during his governorship of Texas. One big drop of “compassionate conservatism” dropped out of his pen as he signed the release for Lucas who confessed to over 600 murders and insisted he would murder again if released. Guess Lucas did such good work for the Crime Families they couldn’t stand to waste his talent. What is great about your line-up here is that it reveals a long standing tradition of official fakery.
Love Dave’s work and was so sorry to see him pass. Dark times coming here in America, at an absolute blistering pace.
ah! – you remember the bright red stage blood from Boston – 5/2013 … first thing I thought of when I saw the bloody dressing photo above was “how long has that been there?” … (not a medical expert) but, rough guess, any more than 8,9 minutes and it’s fake!
regards
The video of the shooting at the first mosque goes on for at least [b]17 minutes[/b].
So the official timeline so far is that he allegedly shot up the first target for about [b]20 minutes[/b], going back to his car to reload, and then gets back in his vehicle, drives 4 miles on city streets during rush hour (about 6pm on a Friday evening) traffic and then shoots up the other mosque, totally unmolested by police the entire time?
And the filmed appearance of two other gunman at a third location is unrelated to the event?
Is that what we are supposed to believe?
Look’s like they covered all the bases on the latest “made for TV drama”. Crazy White supremacist, multiple evil black rifles, all purchased LEGALLY. Shitty video from what should be a fairly high quality camera. Lone survivor miraculously escapes death and is able to describe the horror of it all. Immediate cries for gun control from government officials.
The writing on the wall: All guns will be confiscated from law abiding citizens, leaving only the criminals armed(both government and street types). Looking like John F Kennedy’s call for global disarmament may finally become a reality.
http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/un/do.htm
Just a note to say real truth seeker’s will also be disappeared if they get to close to exposing the truth. Those who were following Side Thorn know he has been imprisoned and will likely never see the light of day. I think it is possible he will be “suicided”. Side Thorn is the man who was exposing the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church false flag mass shooting.
https://sidethorn.com/
Thanks Russ for a solid analysis as usual. I suspected the event from the start. An alledged NZlander on Fulford claims people really were shot and that may be true but the episode was definitely scripted and much of the mayhem staged. Probably, as in the US, they shot up some vagrants or petty criminals for the cameras, but the fact that everything is being scrubbed pretty much trashes any authenticity it ever had.
This Judy Clarke character is really something. Of course, we don’t really know if these sad souls are anywhere, if they are even alive. That they are all detained in maximum situations with no contact with the outside and no interviews pretty much leaves you wondering what really happened to them. Most of us agree that they were programmed assassins and their continued existence jeopardizes that whole industry, which seems to be having a banner period.
Unfortunately New Zealand is in there with Australia and the whole UK cabal complex, just delve into the vaccine wars. The UK dictates to us and them as well. Have you noticed the uptick in the number of British news broadcasters on US TV channels, even for the weather? They’re doing lots of ads for products as well. That’s an M15, M16 operation to make sure we stay on script. I guess some aspect of Zelanders worried the Queen.
My reading of the video which I watched closely:
1. Shooter was extremely cavalier, leaving the boot of his car wide open while he entered the mosque the first time. It’s not clear, but he may also have left his keys in the ignition!
2. During the entire video he only shot / shot at a handful of people who were actually standing, running, or moving.
3. By far the greatest number of bodies he fired at were piled up in two corners of the mosque. There is no footage of how those bodies got there. They appear to have already moved or been gathered in the two corners before he started firing.
4. He repeatedly shoots dozens of rounds into the two piles of bodies. It is not clear if they were already dead, because there is little/no movement of anyone in these two groups.
5. When he goes back to the car to grab another gun, he drops the used one on the driveway, doesn’t even bother to put it back in the car!!
6. On his second foray back into the mosque, he does not shoot anyone new, just continues to shoot into the pile of bodies in the two corners. It makes no sense.
7. It is only when he exits for the second time that he fires at someone that has not already been shot or killed. He kills a Moslem woman on the street as she lies on the road crying “help me!” That was the most brutal/violent/chilling part of the video.
8. He drives off and at one point close to the end of the 16 minute video he appears to fire his gun through the windscreen, but there is no sign of shattered glass. Was he firing blanks? or were there blanks interspersed with live rounds? Because he then turns the gun and fires at something through the side passenger window which DOES shatter the glass. It is not clear what he was firing at, or why he did this.
9. THere is no footage of the second mosque or his apprehension by the NZ police. The video comes to an end well before that.
10. On reflection, given the reports of multiple suspects, drills being conducted in the area, and the inexplicable piles of bodies in the two corners of the mosque before he even fired at them, it could well be that those bodies were the result of a previous gunman/gunmen’s rampage through the mosque. Tarrant’s video is just a mopping up/social media stunt operation. Not saying he didn’t kill anyone, just that the main massacre had already happened. It explains why no one was running around inside the mosque, no one confronted him – they had all either been killed or run for cover.
THis was no ordinary crazy kook mass murder. It was planned down to the last detail. Military weapons were used. It was likely a military operation, some sort of special ops.
Will be very interesting to see if there actually is a trial. In Australia’s Port Arthur massacre in the late ’90s, the accused was pressured to plead guilty, circumventing a trial, and locked up for life. No interviews, except a small snippet that could hardly be called an “interview”.
Brilliant observation Russ, about the difference between the treatment of convicted killers pre- false flag fuckery, and now – the era of full-fledged fuckery. They write the script, they carry out the murders with their actors, and no, you cannot interview their actors. Just believe.
CGI my friend, as we note with the “growing gun” and “magically disappearing spent brass”. Thanks to the folks at 153News.net for providing a platform where this stuff can be analysed and videos posted. YouTube is now a totally censored venue. Again, proof at least part of this video is CGI, therefore none of it can be trusted.
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=WA2MDOAY45KA
You might have to hit the re-fresh button to get video to play, as 153News.net is being absolutely bombarded with truth seekers.
It’s a little complicated to put out “live” CGI, but sure it’s feasible. The more straightforward explanation and the right one in my opinion is that we only saw the tail-end of the massacre.
Most of the killing had already been done before Tarrant got there. But he had the go-pro and livestream, so THAT has become THE EVENT! Like so much else in the plugged in, connected, selfie and video saturated current dispensation, if you didn’t see it on TV it didn’t happen.
Just because we’re told it’s “live streaming” doesn’t mean it was.
The disappearing shells when the alleged gunman if firing down the street is easy to spot. There’s very little splatter from close-up shots. Even the girl on the street doesn’t splatter when shot close up. No holes in walls or splatter marks that might be expected from close-up shots into people up against the wall.