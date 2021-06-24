Prime Example of Black Magik Mind Control at Work

We cite many examples on these pages on just how the Crime Syndicate uses black magik to pull wool over the pajama people’s eyes. In fact to toot our horn some, we do as good a job as anybody at dispensing with this. But once in a while an example comes along that is a valuable lesson- because of it’s pure direct simplicity.

My radio colleagues Dino Ryan and Giuseppe Vafanculo have both coined their own term for this magic and trickery -“the mind fuck” or mind fuckery.

Such is the case with a new CBC story. It is headlined and proclaims quite the coinkydink- “Why COVID-19 may now feel like a ‘bad cold’ — with headache, runny nose among most-reported symptoms.”

CBC then edifies us that “Data comes from U.K. symptom-tracking app, and experts say multiple factors could be at play.” Here is where black magik neuro-linguistic programming is utilized. The zombified see the words “data” and “experts”. This appeal to authority is designed to razzle dazzle you.

The “medical experts” then go on to reveal, “Headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever are now the top four reported symptoms”. “It’s more like a bad cold in this younger population,” Spector said. Having a cough clocked in as the fifth most-reported symptom — less common than before, he said.

Next the razzle dazzle tries to infer that symptoms are some how differentiated from the common cold because, “Curiously, we did notice that people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom compared with those without a jab.”

Also curious how they (and others) of late are slipping in that the vaccinated are catching the cold aka sneezing and/or testing Covid positive. Yes, Martha surprise, surprise the vaccines don’t work that well.

Yes curious indeed. When was the last time you ranked your symptoms from your common colds. I have had numerous colds over my life and they all seem random as far as “headaches, sore throat, runny nose, fever and sneezing” go. In fact I don’t need to be a “scientist” to state that each individual reacts differently to common colds aand at different times and conditions. And each common cold strain has a different ball spin. Personally I have always been a sneezer and a runny nose kind of guy- but hey that’s just me.

And then they proclaim that the latest Delta variant of the common cold “seems to be working slightly differently.” “Slightly”, what a bunch of crook. Could it be because this “variant” is little more than a “slightly different” common cold. Of course there are seasonal factors involved, such as allergies and hay fever. Could that cause more sneezing during late spring Sherlock? Do they think people have stupid written all over their faces?

Then the eggheads fess up that age may be a factor. Whodathunk? Younger people have better immune system than old folks- so enlightening, simply brilliant : “I think what we will find over time is that symptoms almost certainly vary according to age, and they may also vary according to strain or variants,” he said. Notice they skip the fact that colds always morph over time, and season. I can’t believe they put this out with a straight face.

And then there is this new factor with the dealing with common colds and flu – the mask. Just speaking for myself but when I am required to dawn a mask for a half hour ordeal inside stores and Metro transport my throat gets itchy, I cough more (bronchial), and my nose stuffs up. Often this lasts awhile afterwards.

Could this be the bacteria, fungi and parasites that gets trapped on my face, mouth and nose? Nose and throat are the first line of defense: and I know for a fact that pathogens in these masks are affecting me. Inquiring minds would like to know, as tests being run on masks indicates that is the case. And why so few studies on masks and health? What a curious omission black magicians. It’s like the missing CCTV cameras every time they run a hoax.

University of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens on Children’s Face Masks And I can’t imagine how sick the Branch Covidians who constantly wear masks are. How have you been feeling lately smuck? Get a black light or microscope and check your mask after a little use. That should resolve the question without the need for black magicians to explain it all.