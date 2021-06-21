University of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens on Children’s Face Masks

By Meiling Lee | 19 June 2021

THE EPOCH TIMES — A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens on the coverings, including bacteria that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis.

Parents in Gainesville, Florida, who had concerns about the harm caused to their children wearing face masks throughout the school day in 90 degree Fahrenheit weather had sent six masks — five that were worn by children aged 6 to 11 for five to eight hours at school, and one worn by an adult — to be analyzed for contaminants at the University of Florida’s Mass Spectrometry Research and Education Center.

Of the six coverings, three were surgical, two were cotton, and one was a polyester gaiter. Masks that haven’t been worn and a t-shirt worn at school acted as the control samples for the analysis.

Five of the masks were found to be contaminated with parasites, fungi, and bacteria, according to Rational Ground. One was found to contain a virus that can cause a fatal systemic disease in cattle and deer. Other less harmful pathogens that can cause ulcers, acne, and strep throat were also detected on the face coverings. […]