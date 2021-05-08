TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Discuss Slew of Relevant Topics

As usual, the duo offers quick and hard hitting half hour survey of recent Winter Watch pieces. They discussed Sons of Sam, Anarcho-Tyranny aka Discordian Takeover and who they are today, the Meth onslaught, Tupac & Biggie Thug Life, the Lukacs 1919 Hungarian experience and dead end double binds, Voice of God, and the Flat Earth Psyops and black propaganda against the Church.
You asked at about 24 minutes WHY? the inversion of values and why Frankism etc.
Simple
The MONEY SYSTEM
Until this is wrestled from the control of the Cabal there will continue to unlimited funding for all the doublthinking inversions we witness in a once Christian land.
Satanic ? spritual battle? Frankism? Frankfurt school ? Satanism?
Let us all realise that all those Appelations boil down to:
THE TALMUDIC WORLDVIEW
Banksters
Noahide Laws
Supremacy
Exclusivism
Subversion from within – Church, Politics, Institutions…..
…………………………….80% of Biden’s Cabinet are Ashkenzi Khazarian Mafia – Talmudically Indoctrinated
Huggybear- I reckon that you have the symptoms of the problem confused with the cause. The money changing, the supremacy, the subversion etc are all symptoms. The Talmudic worldview, which you posit as the cause, has a spiritual origin, and was around long before the ashkenazis or khazars existed. So the origin of that worldview is the true cause.