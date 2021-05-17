The US Brainwashes the World

6 May 2021

PAUL CRAIG ROBERTS — The American Establishment uses the presstitute lie machine to control the narrative for most of the world by broadcasting disinformation in 59 languages. Countries and their news services rely on “news” from the US to comprehend world events. Most of the world has little alternative to American news sources except for the BBC which is part of the US presstitute network. In effect, the US has been effective in brainwashing the world.

Just as the US controls the international payments system, the US controls world opinion. Despite the facts that the felon George Floyd died from a fatal overdose of the dangerous opioid fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than morphine, the world believes police officer Chauvin killed Floyd by holding his knee on Floyd’s neck when in fact the police videos show that Chauvin’s knee is on Floyd’s shoulder blade, an approved holding technique. The jury was afraid to go against the opinion created by the presstitutes and convicted Chauvin despite the powerful evidence of his innocence. The powerlessness of facts in America today has sealed our fate.

The world believes this falsehood of Floyd’s death, because the presstitute US media repeatedly showed a video conflicted by “camera perspective bias” that from its perspective makes it look as if Chauvin’s knee is on Floyd’s neck. […]