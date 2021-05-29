Criminals Who Targeted Auto Shop With White Supremacist Graffiti Turn Out to be Two Black Men

Business owner caught suspects on camera.

By Paul Joseph Watson |

SUMMIT NEWS — Criminals who repeatedly targeted an auto shop in Spring Lake, North Carolina by leaving racist graffiti referencing the KKK and Nazis turned out to be two African-American men after the owner caught them on camera.

Business owner Dwyane Haynesworth (who is black) took action after having a car stole off his lot and then discovering the racist graffiti, which included a drawing of a swastika.

After setting up the security cameras, that same night the criminals returned and broke into more vehicles before smashing windows and attempting to hot wire one of the cars.

The footage revealed the culprits to be two black men.

“By now, police must know to narrow down their list of suspects whenever racist graffiti is left at the scene of a crime. That doesn’t fit the modus operandi of Caucasians,” writes Dave Blount. […]