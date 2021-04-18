Are Music Performers Selling Their Souls to Satan?

The spirit behind most secular music is Satanic. It’s the critical element of cultural war. Many artists have admitted to “selling” their souls to Satan for fame and fortune. We at Winter Watch don’t make such an accusation lightly. It’s not just us saying it. As always, we back it up by going to the horse’s mouth. At its essence, people need to decide whether this is one giant monstrous spoof or an existential belief system. However, there’s little, if any, evidence that points to a spoof. And, if it is a spoof, what does that say — about the bratty superior hoaxsters?

Also, we need to advance a theory that such personalities are recruited and vetted by the Crime Syndicate Kakistocracy for their roles and subsequent promotion.

David Bowie in Rolling Stone magazine (Feb. 12, 1976) stunned the music world when he stated, “Rock has always been THE DEVIL’S MUSIC. … I believe rock and roll is dangerous … I feel we’re only heralding SOMETHING EVEN DARKER THAN OURSELVES.”

Little Richard was equally frank:

“My true belief about Rock ‘n’ Roll — and there have been a lot of phrases attributed to me over the years — is this: I believe this kind of music is demonic. … A lot of the beats in music today are taken from voodoo, from the voodoo drums. If you study music in rhythms, like I have, you’ll see that is true. I believe that kind of music is driving people from Christ. It is contagious.” (Little Richard, quoted by Charles White in “The Life and Times of Little Richard,” p. 197)

David Mustaine of Megadeath talks openly about death metal music, casting hexes, demonic blood pacts and a relationship with the Devil.

In his autobiography “The Doggfather,” Snoop Dogg writes that the devil came to him to make a deal. Snoop would be rich and famous in exchange for his soul. He accepted the devil’s offer (by his own words) and identifies that as the point at which Calvin Broadus died and Snoop Dogg was born.

John Lennon once said, “When the real music comes to me it has nothing to do with ’cause I’m just a channel. It’s given to me, and I transcribe it like a channel.” He once referred to himself as a hollow temple in which the spirits would inhabit him then leave to be inhabited by another. When asked why The Beatles were so successful, he said, “I sold my soul to the devil” (Ray Coleman, “Lennon”).

Brian Wilson, from The Beach Boys — who once said, “We were doing witchcraft, trying to make witchcraft music” — admitted that he was haunted by voices in his head that would distract and torment him. Larry Waronker claims to have encountered at least five different entities that use Brian Wilson’s body as their home.

Here, as an older man, Wilson frankly discusses his battle with mental illness and the dangers of psychedelic drug use. Often hardcore drug use, such as meth, is associated with off-the-deep-end spiritual decline and Satanism.

The band Black Sabbath experienced dark, demonic forces as they dabbled with the occult.

“Geezer’s encounters with the supernatural continued. During recording of Sabbath Bloody Sabbath in Bel Air, the bassist felt an ominous presence fill his bedroom. He looked up to see several specters glaring at him from above with overpowering effect. Awash with fear, he immediately awakened Bill, Tony and Ozzy to tell them what has happened. Geezer soon discovered that all of his fellow band mates had experienced similar events. … To Sabbath, it was obvious that a dark, ominous cloud was looming over them.” (“Black Sabbath: The Ozzy Osbourne Years,” p. 19)

Jimmy Page , who was a devout follower of Satanist Aliester Crowley, was believed to be used as a vehicle for demonic spirits in his music. Other members of Led Zeppelin were said to experience “automatic writing.”

“He [Robert Plant ] often remarked that he could feel his pen being pushed by some higher authority,” wrote Stephen Davis, author of “Hammer of the Gods” (p. 262).

Katy Perry admitted she sold her soul to the devil.

The Eagles were involved with the Church of Satan.

Eazy E revealed his Satanism and how Satan helped moved him along in his career. Here is a discussion about the late Eazy E’s weirdness and interests.

And then there’s Nicki Manaj.

Beyonce confessed that she is controlled by an external force. She’s calls the entity “Sasha Fierce.” She said it takes control of her when she performs on stage. She said after one performance that she was angry because Sasha Fierce threw the ring on her finger to the audience.

And how many devil’s horn hand gestures can one make in one song?

Here’s Beyonce wearing a Baphomet ring.

Jim Morrison believed he was a sort of a shaman and that spirits used him for his music. His producer, Paul Rothschild, said that the most pivotal part of his life was when this spirit entered him. This is all stated in the book “Break on Through: The Life and Death of Jim Morrison.”

At Venice Beach, before he became famous, he said, “In that year there was an intense visitation of energy. I left school and went down to the beach to live, slept on a roof … I met the SPIRIT OF MUSIC. AN APPEARANCE OF HE DEVIL on a Venice canal. Running, I saw SATAN …” (The Lost Writings of Jim Morrison).

In the song, “Let Me Fly,” rapper DMX explains that he sold his soul to the devil and exactly why he did it.

“I sold my soul to the devil, and the price was cheap. A yo it’s cold on this level cause it’s twice as deep. But you don’t hear me, ignorance is blinding and so on. Sometimes it’s better to be taught dumb. Shall I go on. You don’t want no real, what the deal is a mystery. How is it I can live and make history. If you don’t see it then it, wasn’t meant for you to see. “If you wasn’t born wit’ it then, it wasn’t meant for you to be. But you can’t blame me for not wantin’ to be hound lock down in a cell wit’ a soul gettin’ dwelled. This is hell, go get the devil and get me the key but can’t be worst than the curse that was given ta me. It’s what I live for, you take away that and I’m gone.”

DMX (aka Earl Simmons) wasn’t looking to PETA for support when he faced felony drug possession and animal cruelty charges in Arizona. The animal rights group wrote prosecutors, asking the judge to throw the book at Mr. X, urging that the sentence include a psych evaluation.

Authorities say DMX had 12 pit bulls, all of which showed clear signs of neglect. They also found three dead dogs buried on his property back in 2007. This is his second run in with authorities on animal cruelty charges.

Tori Amos once said, “I wanted to marry Lucifer. I don’t consider Lucifer an evil force. I feel his presence with his music. I feel like he comes and sits on my piano.”

She even made a song dedicated to Lucifer. In the following performances, she gets down right freaky. This lady is supposed to be a top singer? Sounds like me singing in the shower with a falsetto.

Lady Gaga said that she has the spirit of her dead aunt living inside her (which is really a demon) and that the spirit of Alexander McQueen wrote a song for her called “Judas” in which I presume she expresses sympathy for Judas, who betrayed Jesus Christ.

She said she bought a “ghost buster machine” worth thousands of dollars because she’s convinced evil spirits are haunting her. She also expressed that she had terrible nightmares with occult imagery, but she would use it as inspiration for her stage acts that would consist of a mock self-sacrifice and hanging by noose.