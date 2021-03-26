Oberlin College: A History of Cults

British “Christian missionaries” founded Ohio’s Oberlin College in the decades leading up to the Civil War. Similar to the Manichean cult, Oberlin was organized around the principle that the material world was wholly evil, and all students (i.e. initiates) were required to become vegetarians. From Oberlin’s student body, some of the most violent radical abolitionist terrorists were recruited, trained, deployed and safe-housed during the Civil War.

Like its predecessor the radical abolitionist movement, the Temperance Movement was founded at Oberlin in the post-Civil War period as a violent cult (known at the time as “Organized Motherlove”). At the height of the Prohibition drive during the 1910s, bands of ax-wielding lesbians — the Susan Saxes and Bernadine Dohrns of their day — received banner headlines for their assaults against saloons throughout the Ohio Valley. Many of these women were drawn from the cult at Oberlin. Once launched as a nationwide movement, WCTU founded a national headquarters in Evanston, Illinois. The extreme radical version of the temperance movement tended to be from Oberlin.

The Boston Movement (revivalism), evolved from the teachings of the father of religious brain washing: American evangelist and professor of theology at Oberlin College, E. Grandison Finney (1792-1875). Finney discovered, after a period of experimentation, that if normal brain function is disturbed through a strategy of tension and trauma, then fear, anger, shock or emotion and heightened suggestibility that impaired judgment would occur. This facilitates the implanting of a new belief structure – right out of the Tavistock method.

The Tavistock Method of Brainwashing and Social Psychiatry

Finney began to deliver sermons replete with copious amounts of fire and brimstone and spoken in a loud, emotion-filled voice. Other pastors adopted Finney’s evangelical method, which carried through to rantings and ravings of the television evangelists.

Post-Modern Brainwashing at Oberlin

Oberlin College at $50,000-a-year tuition has morphed into a post-modern cult of microaggressions. Presumably, virtually every student comes from a liberal and well-off background, yet the college site has this “running herd” advisory: “If you see or hear racist, heterosexist/homophobic, anti-Semitic, classist, ableist, sexist/cissexist speech, etc., please submit it to us so that we may demonstrate that these acts are not simply isolated incidents, but rather part of structural inequalities.”

In 2013, the nutwings at Oberlin cancelled an entire day’s classes after someone was spotted in KKK garb. This was done to make a “strong statement about the values we cherish.” A comprehensive report published by the local paper, the Chronicle-Telegram, traced the early-morning sighting to someone wearing a blanket: “Oberlin police Lt. Mike McCloskey said that authorities did find a pedestrian wrapped in a blanket. He said police interviewed another witness later in the day and that person also saw a female walking with a blanket.”

When not flipping out over emotional cartoon-world fantasies and threats, Oberlin tries hard to be counterculture; but once again, ends up just being annoying. One manifestation of this is the popularity of nude streaking during special events. The annual Safer Sex Night and Drag Ball is the big social event on campus. Fifty-thousand dollar a year tuition? You can’t make this up. This is typical of the interactions on campus.

According to a document leaked to The Oberlin Review, the school’s student newspaper, the small liberal arts college famous for social justice hoaxes has had trouble attracting and retaining students, missing this year’s enrollment mark by 80 and racking up a $5 million budget deficit in the process.

William A. Jacobson, a professor at Cornell Law School who runs the Legal Insurrection blog, said the “most obvious culprit” in Oberlin’s dwindling admissions is “relentless social justice warfare.”

“Social justice warfare at Oberlin has been more intense and sustained over a longer period of time than at most schools, and has come to define Oberlin in the media,” Mr. Jacobson said. “The resulting mockery and derision, even in liberal publications, has damaged the Oberlin brand.”