Judge who headed ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ sponsor arrested on child porn charges

Judge Brett Blomme, 38, was arrested and charged with seven counts of child pornography possession
By Houston Keene | 18 March 2021
FOX NEWS — A Milwaukee judge and former president of an LGBTQ organization that sponsored Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Judge Brett Blomme, 38, was arrested and charged with seven counts of child pornography possession. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he is accused of uploading 27 videos and pictures of child sexual abuse to the messaging app Kik under the name “DomMasterBB.”
Each count against Blomme carries with it a minimum sentence of three years with the potential for up to 15 years with a decade of supervised release. With seven counts charged against him, Blomme is looking at a minimum of 21 years in prison should he be convicted.
Blomme was also a former president for the Cream City Foundation — an LGBTQ advocacy group in Wisconsin that advertised DQSH events it sponsored — as well as a husband and adoptive father of two children. Blomme listed his presidency with the Cream City Foundation on his LinkedIn profile. […]
>as well as a husband and adoptive father of two children
Keep in mind this article is from (allegedly conservative) Fox News, so it’s interesting what they don’t plainly tell you: he’s a homosexual, and he’s ‘married’ to another man — so two homosexual men were allowed to get ‘married’ and adopt kids — this is apparently so normal nowadays that these circumstances are not worth reporting, even on Fox — or you can view it as similar to ‘not reporting race’, e.g. in crime stories: they don’t want the plebs getting the wrong idea about two men ‘marrying’ each other and being allowed to adopt children — there also seems to be a concerted effort to distance ‘drag queen story hour’, as if DQSH (it now has an abbreviation, something you should note) is A-OK and must not be allowed to be tainted by the association.
