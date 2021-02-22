Baltimore activist’s idea to bring down murder rate, pay killers not to kill

By Rielle Creighton | 17 February 2021

FOX NEWS BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Tyree Moorehead has spent years in Baltimore’s streets. If you don’t know his name, drive through the city and you’ll see his mark. No shoot zones, the sidewalk, streetside sacred space where, after murder, there should be no more killing there. He recognizes even that hasn’t slowed Baltimore’s bloodshed and now he eyes what he believes is a breakthrough.

“I can relate to the shooters, guess what they want? They want money.”

His idea, pay killers to stop killing, his background he says is part of the currency.

Moorehead spent 18 years in prison for second-degree murder at 15, he believes he’s the person who can deliver that change so many organizations doing good work in Baltimore haven’t been able to do.

“I’ve talked to these people, I’ve seen the shooters, it’s a small city, I know who the hustlers are.” […]