Southern Baptist head Al Mohler manipulates flock, suggests Christians have biblical obligation to take “Mark of the Beast” COVID-19 vaccine

By Ethan Huff | 20 December 2020

NATURAL NEWS — A prominent leader within the largest non-Catholic religious denomination in the United States is urging Christians everywhere to get vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) because this is supposedly what Jesus wants them to do in order to “love thy neighbor.”

Albert Mohler, head of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., penned a lengthy article for his The Briefing newsletter that compares President Donald Trump’s warp speed COVID-19 vaccines to the moon landing, calling the jabs a “successful” example of mankind’s God-ordained “dominion” over the earth.

Because tens of millions of Christians are presumably planning to forego the shot, Mohler is trying to manipulate them into complying using the Bible as a pro-pharma weapon. Mohler presents “seven points for consideration,” supposedly from the Bible, that demonstrate – according to him, anyway – how God wants all believers to get jabbed with the experimental injections.

“Pressing against disease and viruses is part of our mandate,” Mohler writes, suggesting that people who believe in God have a biblical duty to get vaccinated whenever the government tells them they should. “Medical treatment is an extension of God’s common grace and Christians have always understood this.” […]