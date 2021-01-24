News Ticker

Russ Winter Rejoins ‘Operation Scorpio” with Dave Scorpio and Giuseppe Vafanculo for a Conversation on the Biden-Harris Stasi Regime

January 24, 2021

‘Mr Bond, they have a saying in Chicago: ‘Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it’s enemy action.” ― author Ian Fleming,  ‘Goldfinger’

During this show, Russ rejoins the Dave Scorpio and Giuseppe Vafanculo Brain Trust to dissect the January 6th psyops and it’s subsequent spawn of dispossession evil that is targeting populists/nationalist/ traditionalists (PNT). The trio cover what’s coming from the illegitimate Bolshevik Stasi regime.

THE PODCAST IS AVAILABLE HERE on You Tube

Back up is here if You Tube censors the cast.

 

