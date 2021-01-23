White House Press Corps Wears New Cheerleading Uniforms To Press Briefing

21 January 2021

THE BABYLON BEE — With a new administration taking over, the White House press corps marked the special occasion by wearing their newly issued uniforms: blue and white cheerleading outfits emblazoned with Biden’s name.

“Please don’t take this to mean we will not be fair and objective journalists during the Biden administration,” said Jim Acosta of CNN as he adjusted his skirt. “We will continue to go after the president like we always have– wait… Joe Biden is coming! EEEEEEEEEEE!” Acosta then began to jump up and down, shaking his pom-poms.

“How dare you insinuate that I’m anything less than impartial when covering the president!” said MSNBC reporter Jane Seelie. “I’m a proud journalist and I have no problem holding Biden’s feet to the fire on questions about how his dogs are doing, or how he plans to protect our country from MAGA terrorists, or how he has so much stamina at his age. I will always ask the tough questions as long as he still gives me his autograph and lets me wear his jacket for the weekend.” […]