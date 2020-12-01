Danish Health Ministry Developing COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Passport’ with ‘Endless Possibilities’

By Igor Kuznetsov | 27 November 2020

SPUTNIK — While it is so far unknown what kind of privileges will be attached to the future vaccine passport, this step has been welcomed by industrialists and politicians alike.

The Danish Ministry of Health has confirmed it is working on a Covid-19 “vaccine passport”, which would be used as proof of valid vaccination against the virus. The “vaccine passport” will show whether a person has received their shot, the newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.

Whether certain privileges will be attached to vaccination in certain instances is unknown so far. However, the Confederation of Danish Industry hailed the decision and said it would allow the economy to open up more quickly if proof of vaccination could be used to access events like concerts or certain types of business.

“The possibilities are endless. We are thinking in terms of how we can get away from a society that is increasingly closing down. A passport like this could be used for all sorts of activities, including concerts, private parties and access to businesses where assurance is needed that Covid-19 won’t find its way into the business, causing it to suspend operations,” Michael Svane of the Confederation of Danish Industry told Jyllands-Posten.

The “vaccine passport” has been backed up by the opposition parties representing the centre-right “blue bloc”, such as as the liberal-conservative Venstre party and the Conservatives. […]