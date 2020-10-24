The Uncanny Resemblance of Barbara Bush to Aleister Crowley

Bush family matriarch and former First Lady Barbara Bush died in 2018 at the age of 92.
There is a compelling theory that Barbara’s biological father was satanist Aleister Crowley. [see: Aleister Crowley 666: The Essence of Evil] Other than to say, “um,” we make no claims, as we don’t have access to the DNA — but nothing would surprise us nowadays. At any rate, we leave it to the reader’s visual acuity and judgement. In other words: You decide.
The theory holds that Barbara’s mom, Pauline Pierce (1896-1949), was friends with satanist Aleister Crowley (1875-1947) — maybe more than friends. Pauline had a reputation of being a bit on the wild side in the ’20s. It has been reported that she and Aleister were in France together around September or October of 1924. Upon her return to America, Pauline gave birth to Barbara Pierce on June 8, 1925.
W magazine once described Pauline Robinson as “beautiful, fabulous, critical and meddling” and “a former beauty from Ohio with extravagant tastes.” On Sept. 23, 1949, Pauline was killed in an automobile accident in Harrison, New York, when her husband, Marvin, who was driving the car, lost control as he reached over to stop a cup of hot coffee from sliding across the seat and onto his wife. The car crashed into a tree, killing Pauline instantly.
As shown in the headliner photo and here – Crowley and Barbara Bush look like peas of the same pod.
The man at left is Crowley. The man at right is Marvin Pierce (1893- 1969), who is Barbara Bush’s supposed father and George W.’s grandfather. Umh, I don’t think I would gaslight you as crazy for picking contestant #1 based solely on visual evidence.
To my eye, the resemblance of George W. Bush to the superimposed Crowley is less stark, although he doesn’t really resemble Pierce either.
However, the comparison between George W.’s brother Marvin Bush and Aleister is striking and uncanny.
Barbara Bush was known to make some statements that were down right addled, such as shown in the meme below.
And who can forget George H.W. Bush’s duping delight at the Gerald Ford’s funeral, where he spoke about a “deluded gunman who killed President Kennedy.”
George W Bush always seemed to struggle with the 9/11 storyline. Here he talks about the placing of explosives in the Twin Towers – Freudian slip much? Then apparently forgetting Abraham Lincoln’s admonishment that no man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar, in the next video he speaks of “watching the first tower get hit on TV” No one watched the first tower hit that morning on TV.
George W Bush dancing and yucking it up at the Dallas police memorial service.
Next, watch George W. Bush wipe his hands on Bill Clinton’s shirt as they work the crowd in Haiti. W. was the perfect man for the job in our inverted world.
The American sistema never changes. They roll them out one by one.
Dr Richard B Spence (who is mostly scrubbed from Youtube search these days) is a real historian who has done work on Wall Street and the Russian revolution and other “spooky” historical subjects.
I heard him asked about the idea of her being Crowleys kid (I think on the Opperman Report) and he claimed to have checked passenger records of the time and ruled it out as a likelihood. I see no reason top doubt him. The world is full of provable weirdness.
1925 was the heyday of transatlantic ship travel involving nearly a million people. So that would be one hell of a research project to pin down- especially since Barbara Bush was born in Ct and never made such a trip. Naturally I would be interested in the particulars.
Pauline Robinson had befriended an woman named Nellie O’Hara, an American adventuress who, at some point during her European travels, met the famed writer Frank Harris. Despite his advancing years, Harris still maintained a reputation for sexual excess that rivaled Crowley’s. During this period (1919-1927), Nellie and Frank Harris lived as man and wife, although they could not actually wed because Harris’ second wife was still alive and would not grant a divorce.
Harris and Crowley were good friends. Not only that: At this time, and not for the last time, Crowley was very much the proverbial “friend in need.”
During the Abbey period, a Crowley follower had accidentally died during a magickal ceremony. The incident created a firestorm of unwanted publicity (the sensationalist British press labeled Crowley “The Wickedest Man in the World”), which prompted Mussolini’s government to expel Crowley and his followers from Italian soil. By 1924, he lived in poverty in France, where Frank Harris kindly took him under his roof. This arrangement inevitably brought Crowley into contact with Nellie.
Crowley’s diaries clearly indicate that he depended on Harris for financial assistance:
January 3rd 1924 – “No luck about cash yet: but F.H. promises 500 fr to-morrow – so that I can bolt to Paris. One step onward to the Establishment of the Law of Thelema.
The money soon ran out, and AC (as his associates called him) soon had to ask his friend for further assistance. At this time, Harris was writing his multi-volume “erotic autobiography,” My Life and Loves; he also purchased a newspaper, The Evening Telegram. But he lacked the resources and management skills to make the enterprise a success, and soon found himself in a financial position no better than Crowley’s.
Despite his parlous economic circumstances, Crowley focused his attention on sex magick. Not many years previously, he and a follower named Jeanne Foster (a.k.a. Soror Hilarion) had conducted a sex-magickal rite designed to give birth to a child destined to carry on Crowley’s work. There’s no confirmation whether he conducted similar experiments with Nellie, although given the polyamorous proclivities of all the parties involved, one should not discount the possibility.
Nellie’s friend Pauline no doubt scandalized her social circle by traveling to France on her own and leaving two very young children in the care of nurse-maids. However, her correspondence with her friend — whose life in France with a famous literary figure must have seemed quite glamorous — can only have inspired a sense of wanderlust. Her husband, increasingly bound to his duties with the McCall Corporation, did not share this spirit of adventure.
Thus it was that four individuals came together: Frank Harris, Nellie O’Hara, Pauline Pierce, and Aleister Crowley. Anyone who has studied Crowley’s life will understand that what happened next was, in a sense, inevitable.
Crowley’s diaries for this period record the initials “PVN,” a cryptic reference to his favorite sexual position, which some of his partners found distasteful. (The letters derive from the Latin for “By way of the Infernal Entrance.”) This is a common annotation in the records of Crowley’s magical practices. We also find the strange initials “ECL.” This is a reference to the practice known as “Eroto-Comotose Lucidity.”
Before proceeding, we should emphasize that the year 1924 has a special significance in the Crowley chronology. At this time, he is said to have undergone the “supreme ordeal” connected with his attainment of the Grade of Ipsissimus, the highest magickal achievement within his order. The exact nature of this ordeal remains mysterious. An important clue can be found in his description of the rite of Eroto-Comotose Lucidity:
The Candidate is made ready for the Ordeal by general athletic training, and by feasting. On the appointed day he is attended by one or more chosen and experienced attendants whose duty is (a) to exhaust him sexually by every known means (b) to rouse him sexually by every known means. Every device and artifice of the courtesan is to be employed, and every stimulant known to the physician. Nor should the attendants reck of danger, but hunt down ruthlessly their appointed prey.
Finally the Candidate will into a sleep of utter exhaustion, resembling coma, and it is now that delicacy and skill must be exquisite. Let him be roused from this sleep by stimulation of a definitely and exclusively sexual type. Yet if convenient, music wisely regulated will assist.
The attendants will watch with assiduity for signs of waking; and the moment these occur, all stimulation must cease instantly, and the Candidate be allowed to fall again into sleep; but no sooner has this happened than the former practice is resumed. This alteration is to continue indefinitely until the Candidate is in a state which is neither sleep nor waking, and in which his Spirit, set free by perfect exhaustion of the body, and yet prevented from entering the City of Sleep, communes with the Most High and the Most Holy Lord God of its being, maker of heaven and earth.
The Ordeal terminates by failure—the occurrence of sleep invincible— or by success, in which ultimate waking is followed by a final performance of the sexual act. The Initiate may then be allowed to sleep, or the practice may be renewed and persisted in until death ends all. The most favorable death is that occurring during the orgasm, and is called Mors Justi.
As it is written: Let me die the death of the Righteous, and let my last end be like his!
If he did undergo this “ordeal” in 1924, then we must presume that his key associates of that time — including Nellie and Pauline — functioned as his assistants.
Pauline returned to America in early October of 1924. On June 8, 1925, she gave birth to a girl named Barbara. Barbara Pierce married George H.W. Bush, who eventually became the 41st President of the United States.
