Left-Wing Radicals Post Online Guide to ‘Disrupting’ the Country If Democrats Lose Election

By G. Edward Griffith | 18 October 2020

NEED TO KNOW — A 39-page document, Stopping the Coup: The Disruption Guide for 2020, reportedly produced by The Disruption-Project.org and spread about by ShutDownDC, both leftist organizations, was revealed. The document essentially provides instructions for staging a coup rather than trying to stop one, as it claims. The plan is to paralyze commerce and the government and to seize political power in the event that Democrats lose the election. The goal is to disrupt everyday life as an “incentive” to change the American system. Tactics include shutting down highways, disrupting commerce, conducting strikes and boycotts. The document states the need to “force some pillars of power (business, military, media, or other major institutions)” to side with them. As usual, they attempt to claim the moral high ground by claiming the violence they will unleash is necessary to put an end to white supremacy and capitalism.

[There is something very fishy about what appears to be a publicity-style announcement of what is, in essence, an act of treason. If anyone other than the professional terrorists pretending to be social warriors were to do this, they would be in prison within hours of publication – and so would those who fund and train them. Even the document that advocates this treason has a fishy smell to it. Instead of looking like a military strategy manual, which it claims to be, it is designed in attractive and happy-style headline fonts and blocks of pleasant colors. That suggests it is really designed for public consumption and that it’s real goal is, not to organize a revolutionary coup, but to convince the general public that, when what was organized months ago actually happens, it could be explained as a spontaneous uprising in response to the document. […]

STOPPING THE COUP: The Disruption Guide for 2020