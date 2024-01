Latest buzzword just dropped from the Devil’s den in Davos.

Farming, fishing and making money is now called “Ecocide.”

So basically if you want to live, you’re committing a crime if these people get their way.

🤡🤡🤡☠️pic.twitter.com/6hTQMlEsVe

— Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) January 16, 2024