Israel Continues it’s Unabated Genocide

Israel continues doing what it does best, slaughtering civilians. Their tally is now up to 24,448 plus 7000 likely dead under the rubble. There is a report of 14 deaths by starvation. Being wounded in Gaza is not to be taken lightly given the shortage of medical supplies. That fate is up to 70,000.

Even the New York Times is reporting on the indiscriminate and genocidal use of 2000 pound bombs in Gaza. The truth is out.

Page 1 of today’s NY Times showing sites where Israel dropped 2000 lbs bombs in Gaza’s densely populated south (where Palestinians were told to flee for safety). Each one leaves a crater the size of a football field & causes damage 3,000’ away. Israel is murdering innocents. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cWFshS0kDJ — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) January 18, 2024

In contrast the Zio atrocity propaganda aka lies has truly moved into ridiculous category.

People in Gaza don’t have money for bread and you expect them to buy someone’s head? I really feel sorry for people who believe this. pic.twitter.com/uA0QCTtScH — Karim Wafa Al-Hussaini (@DrKarimWafa) January 18, 2024

The IDF is down-sizing its Gaza military force. Division 36 is being rotated out and is probably in reserve for the Hezbollah front. Bombing and shelling by both sides along the northern border is active.

The IDF has claimed that Gaza City is secured but the militias have popped up and are active there since last weekend. Here is video of militia bullseye attacks in north Gaza.

⚡️🔻🔥Scenes of the clash of Al-Qassam Mujahideen with enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in #Gaza City pic.twitter.com/PujdxC7zYk — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) January 18, 2024

My own theory is that Hamas forces are near full strength after drawing new recruits from the civilian population. Even if not their tactics are small squad ambushes and sniping which doesn’t require a large force. The key are brave soldiers and excellent weapon training.

Some recent militia combat footage demonstrating the up close and personal nature of the combat. The militias have unlimited firing vectors hidden in the rubble and bombed out buildings.

Dramatic combat footage from Gaza which you won’t be seeing on US TV, even though it’s orders of magnitude more dramatic than the IDF footage they routinely broadcast. One more thing I’ve noted before—the existence of this footage means the shooters lived. pic.twitter.com/d1keyfYvC5 — Left I on the News (@leftiblog) January 13, 2024

They are so brave in their Tick-tock videos when they’re fighting with the walls and doors…. But get licked when they face actual soldiers 😝- Greg Stoker has a go at the sissies in the Israeli Nappy Force pic.twitter.com/a0rTw9E4Ff — Hoosein Rajah (@RajahHoosein) January 13, 2024

To our eye the IDF has too much down time and engages in excessive smokin’ and jokin’ and Tik Tok time. Here in the third video is Tik Tok POV taken and recovered from inside an out in the open tank blasted at point blank range. IDF has more of Gaza to secure with thinned down forces. And these ambushes can go on indefinitely due to the widespread ruins cover.

POV from the inside pic.twitter.com/2d3Pmpgs4a — Cactus Jack (@cactusjack316) January 13, 2024

IDF combat footage from Gaza. More undisciplined shooting at ghosts again. How many careless friendly fire casualties is the question.

Urban combat in Gaza. Footage of IDF LOTAR Special Forces shared by Forward Observations Group (FOG), American private mercenary company. pic.twitter.com/fvyd1LeOa2 — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 17, 2024

