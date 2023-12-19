UAE and Saudis reject Operation Prosperity Guardian
⚡️BREAKING
USA announced the start of Operation Prosperity Guardian
USA together with multiple countries including the UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain will try to safeguard the Red Sea
UAE and Saudi rejected US proposal to go… pic.twitter.com/oXX3EmqOWi
— Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) December 18, 2023
The 6 largest oil shipping companies in the world have stopped their work in the Red Sea due to the ongoing attacks by the Houthis.
There is now a large amount of warships from various Western countries in the Red Sea area, including… pic.twitter.com/UoOhcziYpE
— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) December 18, 2023
Operation Preposterous – setting the stage for a false flag attack in order to trigger WWIII
Better yet, how about renaming it “Operation Archduke Ferdinand” or “Operation Reichstag Fire”.
You think they will be able to fool us dumb Americans again? Never mind, don’t answer that. And yes I’m still in my PJs.
“Prosperity Guardian”….whose prosperity? Israel’s mainly.
Jesus Christ why