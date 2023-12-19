UAE and Saudis reject Operation Prosperity Guardian

⚡️BREAKING

USA announced the start of Operation Prosperity Guardian

USA together with multiple countries including the UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain will try to safeguard the Red Sea

UAE and Saudi rejected US proposal to go… pic.twitter.com/oXX3EmqOWi

— Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) December 18, 2023

The 6 largest oil shipping companies in the world have stopped their work in the Red Sea due to the ongoing attacks by the Houthis. There is now a large amount of warships from various Western countries in the Red Sea area, including… pic.twitter.com/UoOhcziYpE — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) December 18, 2023