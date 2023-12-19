News Ticker

USA announced the start of Operation Prosperity Guardian

UAE and Saudis reject Operation Prosperity Guardian

USA announced the start of Operation Prosperity Guardian

USA together with multiple countries including the UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain will try to safeguard the Red Sea

UAE and Saudi rejected US proposal to go… pic.twitter.com/oXX3EmqOWi

— Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) December 18, 2023

  2. You think they will be able to fool us dumb Americans again? Never mind, don’t answer that. And yes I’m still in my PJs.

