Sociopathic Israelis Mock the Genocide of Palestinians

Finding stinging Anti-semitic material is like shooting turkeys in an barrel.

“So honey, there are those people that we’re bombing, they lost their homes, they don’t have food or electricity & we’re blowing their kids up into pieces, isn’t that HILARIOUS? let’s go!” pic.twitter.com/8kMZBbd7aj

I’m genuinely curious how Israeli parents talk their kids into “blackfacing” Gazans:

Sociopaths claiming images of dead babies in Gaza are $60 dolls from China.

After the Israeli propaganda machine’s claim that a dead Palestinian baby was a doll failed, Zionists are doubling down and claiming hundreds of the babies murdered my Israel are silicone dolls imported by Hamas.

Just when you thought they had reached rock bottom, they go even… https://t.co/kwB03TEqdH

— Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) December 3, 2023