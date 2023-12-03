News Ticker

Sociopathic Israelis Mock the Genocide of Palestinians

December 3, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web 3

Finding stinging Anti-semitic material is like shooting turkeys in an barrel.

Sociopaths claiming images of dead babies in Gaza are $60 dolls from China.

3 Comments on Sociopathic Israelis Mock the Genocide of Palestinians

  3. It is sick that someone can even comment about the dolls (probably a joo). The children in the pictures are all different and Semitic facial features. joos are GR8 at lies. Ask anyone who knows chemistry and has read Robert Faurison’s book on gas chambers of WWII. Robert was a Dr in Chemistry.

