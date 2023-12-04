Hey @IDF
Please bring this guy back. The level of memeable content he provides is second to none.
Thanks pic.twitter.com/4t9QidyBxA
— Israel Defense Forces (Parody) (@IsraelDefenseF) December 4, 2023
If he doesn’t steal it, someone else will. https://t.co/aPDHLnQszm
— Israel Defense Forces (Parody) (@IsraelDefenseF) December 3, 2023
The big ears and cuomo/golda funeral face are the telltale signs of the remnants of neanderthal genes in these khazar turkic/slav monster mutts. It might explain their evil.