  2. Wow! Austin goes “humanitarian”. Am I supposed to be impressed by his “truthfulness” or is he simply carrying out his role in the “Kissinger Directive”

    Interesting timeline

    Henry Kissinger Predicts ‘In 10 Years, There Will Be No More Israel’ – Sep 30, 2012
    https://www.inquisitr.com/349213/henry-kissinger-predicts-in-10-years-there-will-be-no-more-israel

    Henry Kissinger’s (Maybe) Last Interview: Drop the Two-State Solution
    https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/12/02/henry-kissinger-interview-israel-hamas-war-00129374

    “I believe the West Bank should be put under Jordanian control rather than aim for a two-state solution which leaves one of the two territories determined to overthrow Israel.”

    Netanyahu meets with Kissinger in New York – 9/23/23
    https://www.jns.org/israel-news/henry-kissinger/23/9/23/321411/

    October 7th – Israel’s false flag

    Israel ceased to exist as a corporation 10/31/23

    Kissinger dies 11/29/23

    Israel Corp.
    https://www.israelcorp.com/about-us/our-company/default.aspx

    Israel ceased to exist as a corporation yesterday
    https://cairnsnews.org/2023/11/01/israel-ceased-to-exist-as-a-corporation-yesterday/

    “Israel as an independent sovereign nation was registered as a corporation in 1947 when the state of Israel was created. The registration expired on October 31, 2023.”

