A day late and a dollar short, as the genocide grim reaper has checked in some time ago. Reputation of US ZOG wrecked in the process.
SEC AUSTIN SAYS ISRAEL HEADING FOR STRATEGIC DEFEAT pic.twitter.com/WZlg7NInxm
You only show 24 seconds of what must be a longer speech.
It’s out there, but is mostly just reading from a script. This is the revealing part of real interest.
Wow! Austin goes “humanitarian”. Am I supposed to be impressed by his “truthfulness” or is he simply carrying out his role in the “Kissinger Directive”
Interesting timeline
Henry Kissinger Predicts ‘In 10 Years, There Will Be No More Israel’ – Sep 30, 2012
https://www.inquisitr.com/349213/henry-kissinger-predicts-in-10-years-there-will-be-no-more-israel
Henry Kissinger’s (Maybe) Last Interview: Drop the Two-State Solution
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/12/02/henry-kissinger-interview-israel-hamas-war-00129374
“I believe the West Bank should be put under Jordanian control rather than aim for a two-state solution which leaves one of the two territories determined to overthrow Israel.”
Netanyahu meets with Kissinger in New York – 9/23/23
https://www.jns.org/israel-news/henry-kissinger/23/9/23/321411/
October 7th – Israel’s false flag
Israel ceased to exist as a corporation 10/31/23
Kissinger dies 11/29/23
Israel Corp.
https://www.israelcorp.com/about-us/our-company/default.aspx
Israel ceased to exist as a corporation yesterday
https://cairnsnews.org/2023/11/01/israel-ceased-to-exist-as-a-corporation-yesterday/
“Israel as an independent sovereign nation was registered as a corporation in 1947 when the state of Israel was created. The registration expired on October 31, 2023.”