Inspired by my reporting at @TheGrayzoneNews, this brilliant takedown by @propandco provides the strongest and most accessible refutation of the bogus atrocity propaganda Israel concocted to justify its genocidal rampage in Gaza
Watch and share it widely pic.twitter.com/Q8XawKN07Y
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) December 27, 2023
From those from the people who brought us the holohoax; what’s new; baked babies? What’s this obsession with ovens?
And, of course, Gateway Pundit has completely bought into this “baked babies, etc.” sham. If Jim Hoft ever buys a horse, “Sham” is what he should name it. Oh, wait…. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah! (with apologies to Sham, whom Secretariat clobbered in the 1973 Belmont Stakes.)